Scott’s quick wickets help side secure final spot

PEPPARD STOKE ROW PANDAS moved into the final of the Berkshire League Twenty20 competition thanks to a 24-run home success against neighbours WOODCOTE on Thursday last week.

Having been asked to bat on a flat Peppard Common track, Jason Vaughan-Davies and Kyle Tappan led the charge as the hosts blasted 64 from the first six overs.

The hard-hitting Vaughan-Davies was eventually caught by Jonny Clark off the bowling of James Worsfold for a 22-ball 45, and the Pandas suffered a further setback when Dan Hayden was run out first ball.

The Woodcote fielding effort was outstanding and catches by Mark Pearson, Worsfold, Sean Bell and Connor Mattimore helped restrict the Pandas to 173-8 in their 20 overs, Tappan second top-scoring with 32 and Scott Harris adding a useful 27 in the middle order.

The visitors’ reply began in equally dynamic fashion as Jonny Clark and Ryan Lennard smashed 54 from the opening quarter of their response, the former the first to fall for 26 from 16 balls when he was bowled from Harris’ first delivery.

Lennard was unfortunate to be run out backing up by bowler Matt Syddall (0-27) for 32, and with Harris

(2-20) helping to turn the screw, the required run rate was up above 11 by the end of the 13th over.

Woodcote skipper Mark Pearson (28) played some staggering scoops and reverse sweeps to keep his side’s hopes alive, but with 32 needed from 12 balls, Ruaridh Scott (3-13) took three wickets in the penultimate to ultimately end the away team’s effort as they ended on 149-7.

PEPPARD STOKE ROW PANDAS followed up their success the following night with another close win, this time with a one-run victory at ORATORY SCHOOL STAFF.

The Pandas never got going as they limped to 107-6 in their 20 overs, but despite Mike Hennessy’s 43 for Oratory, some fine bowling at the death from Brandon Murdoch (2-9 off two overs) ensured the home side could only make 106-6 in response.