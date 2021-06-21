Ridgeway’s ton in vain as hosts hold on for a share of spoils

HURLEY went down to a 123-run Premiership defeat at KNOTTY GREEN last Saturday.

Hurley, playing with just 10 men, opened the bowling from the far end with debutant Navjot Singh in tandem with Aman Singh.

Thomas Patel and Aaron Allison raced to an opening stand of 79 inside 12 overs before Imran found a way through Allison’s defence.

Neel Patel added 43 with Thomas until he was out lbw to Imran in the 20th over.

In Imran’s next over Jonathan Patel was caught on the off-side by Navjot and Imran completed his four-wicket haul having Thomas caught in the deep by Ibraz Hussain with the score 139-4 at the half-way mark.

These dismissals brought together Jordan Allison and Rodney Charles, who added 53 for the sixth wicket until the former was run out in the pursuit of quick singles.

The last nine overs of Knotty’s innings saw a rapid acceleration and the addition of 115 runs.

Jaspreet took two clean bowled wickets, but eventually the hosts called a halt to the onslaught on the 40 over mark with the score on 307.

The hosts opened the bowling with Himanshu Patel bowling slow left-arm from the far end with the old ball.

Himanshu used variations in pace, and in the third over he trapped Baillie lbw with the score on 12. Hussain added 39 with Clive Williams until bowled by Thomas in the 12th over.

Jagdeep Singh departed in similar fashion two balls later. Navjot added 33 with Williams before he was out lbw to Ritchie.

Williams ran himself out in the next delivery while attempting to push the score along, and Ritchie made it two wickets in three

balls by bowling Hassan Gul for a duck.

At 91-6 after 22 overs Hurley were in trouble but Aman set about reducing the margin of defeat with some lusty blows, and hit five sixes during his unbeaten half-century.

Jaspreet was dismissed caught behind of Kuldip Patell. The ninth and final stand saw 47 runs added in five overs as Imran and Yasir Gul were both run out. Hurley were bowled out more than 100 runs adrift and 16 overs short of the draw.

In Chiltern Division 1, HARPSDEN 2nds held on to draw their home clash with BRAYWOOD 2nds. The visitors batted first and made a fast start as Ansar and Saleem put on more than 100 for the first wicket.

The introduction of Rod Birkett and Duncan Verry slowed the scoring but Amir and Satti took the game away late on with some huge blows.

Harpsden were not aided by dropped catches in the field

as the heat appeared to take its toll.

Having been set 268 to win Harpsden set about their task well with Peter Greenman taking the attack to the Braywood bowlers.

Particularly brutal with anything pitched short, Greenman raced to a maiden 50 for Harpsden. However, wickets fell with regularity at the other end, which stalled the

run chase and kept Braywood on top.

With the departure of Greenman it was left to senior players Stevens and Birkett to frustrate Braywood’s push for victory.

The draw was secured with number 11 Birkett surviving the last six balls from Raza who ended with figures of 5-36.

HURLEY 2nds had the better of a draw in Chilterns Division 2 against visitors HOLYPORT 2nds.

Visiting skipper Ian Caskie won the toss and chose to bowl first. A maiden over apiece from Charlie Ticehurst and Ian Caskie kept John Munday and Phil Ridgeway quiet initially with the opening partnership of 22 coming in seven overs.

Munday tried one aerial shot too many and was caught in the deep by Jha off Ticehurst. This set the tone for the Hurley innings with all five wickets falling to catches in the deep.

Skipper Josh Cole joined Ridgeway in a stand of 72 with Cole (36) riding his luck, dropped twice before hitting a Jha full toss to Tristan Head.

Mandeep Singh with 29 from 32 and Joban Singh (46 off 38) kept Ridgeway company as the score passed the 200 mark.

Joban fell to another catch from Head leaving Ridgeway 14 short of a century while Akash Singh was given the job of trying to help the opener to treble figures.

With overs running out Ridgeway needed two more runs for his ton, which he reached off the final ball of the innings with a boundary.

Hurley opened with a twin spin attack of Liam Cole and Nigel Haines, which paid dividends, reducing the visitors to 22-3 in the sixth over.

Both openers fell in the same fashion, top-edging Haines to Liam Cole at fine leg and it was Cole who bowled Abu Hussain with a delivery which kept low.

Archie Gadeke and Noah Roychowdhury set about rebuilding the innings with a 36 run fourth wicket partnership in 15 overs. With the required run rate steadily climbing, survival became the only option for Holyport.

Krish Kota got rid of Gadeke with a swinging delivery into the pads and an ill-judged run saw Roychowdhury run out by a

sharp throw to the keeper by Mandeep.

Hurley chopped and changed the bowlers in an attempt to take wickets and John Munday picked up his first league wicket with an lbw decision against Mark Denholm.

Tristan Head hit four boundaries in his knock of 18 before slicing a wide delivery from Ridgeway into the covers where Mandeep took a running catch.

In his next over, Ridgeway held onto a sharp return catch to dismiss Jha, despite cutting his finger in the process.

This left Hurley three overs to try and get the remaining two wickets. Young Charlie Ticehurst (15 not out) and Kester Banks (zero not out) remained defiant playing out three maiden overs to salvage the draw for Holyport.