Lower order batsmen chip in with runs to help keep side top of the table

WOODCOTE’S three-wicket win against WOODLEY on Saturday confirmed their position as early leaders in the Premier Division, but once again they made heavy weather of what should have been a straightforward victory.

Woodley won the toss and batted first, but found runs hard to get against a tight opening spell from Van Heerden (0-18) and Rakesh

(1-26).

They found the replacement bowlers equally difficult and with Steve Henderson, James Worsfold and Sean Bell taking two wickets apiece, Woodley were never able to accelerate their scoring and reached 175-7 after 40 overs.

In reply, Woodcote made a disastrous start losing the first three wickets with only four runs on the board.

Fortunately, a fine half-century from Jonny Clark (51) rescued the innings and once again the lower order stepped-up with Sean Bell (27), Mark Pearson (21) and Olly Nicholson (27 not out) helping their team to pass the Woodley total with eight overs to spare.

Elsewhere in the division, GORING went down to a

46-run defeat at MORTIMER WEST END.

The home side, batting first, put on 242-4 before bowling the visitors out for 196.

Hugh Asquith became the second highest Berkshire League run scorer at PEPPARD STOKE ROW as his 78 led the club’s second team to a six-wicket triumph at WOODLEY 2nds in Division 1.

Having won the toss, Woodley made a good start to their innings before Roy Hayden had Sumanth Gopal caught by Matt Vines.

Further wickets from skipper Rob Dyer and Hayden (2-17) helped Peppard back into the game, and they were also boosted by Nick Sedgwick’s run out of Amol Lotke (58).

Ruaridh Scott (2-31) and Mick Chard Sr (3-45) — who continues to roll back the years with his 12th wicket in three weeks — then combined and Woodley were dismissed for an under-par 171.

Peppard lost an early wicket before Asquith and Jake Sedgwick got to work, the former passing Martyn Evans’ tally of 10,229 runs when he reached 21.

Sedgwick was eventually dismissed for an excellent 46 and Asquith for 78, but Pradeep Kumar held his nerve to nudge Peppard to a third victory in four completed games, the other three having been washed out.

Jacob Lamsdale made his maiden half century as PEPPARD STOKE ROW 3rds defeated visitors WELFORD PARK 2nds by 140 runs in Division 2 West.

The home side made a disastrous start as they slumped to 5-2 after electing to bat, only for Riaan Ackerman (32) and Dave Lambert (41) to rebuild the innings as they led Peppard to 106-4. It was this point U17 Lamsdale showed his class, making an 73 from 89 balls.

Aided by Chris Proudfoot’s 51, the hosts were able to total 216-5 in their 40 overs.

The Park reply never really got going after captain Matt Kimber (3-21) grabbed a trio of early wickets, but it was his fellow left-arm seamer Freddie Clark who stole the show.

Attracting swing and hitting some useful areas, he bowled four maidens and finished with figures of 5-15 as Welford collapsed to 76 all out.

Elsewhere in the division CHECKENDON ran out 53-run winners at home against MORTIMER WEST END 2nds. The hosts, batting first, were restricted by accurate bowling from the visitors as they reached only 124-4 in the first 30 overs.

However, Tommy Ellis had given them a secure foundation with 66 which enabled Sunil Varikarma and Vikas Sharma to accelerate with a further 96 runs coming in the final 10 overs.

Mortimer opener Andy Johnson fell victim to a fully stretched Jim Warren slip catch but the visitors recovered thanks to an undefeated 83 from Mike Cook.

Checkendon were always in control with vice captain Matt Helsop standing in for the injured Sathia Jobe as they eased to victory.