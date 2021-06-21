Vaughan-Davies hits quickfire half century

ANOTHER belligerent Jason Vaughan-Davies assault capped off a fine PEPAPRD STOKE ROW batting performance which ultimately led them to a 26-run home success against LITTLEWICK GREEN in their Championship clash last Saturday.

On one of the hottest days of the year to date, Peppard captain Max Baker-Smith won the toss and had no hesitation in choosing to bat first on a good Peppard Common surface.

Openers Andy Watts and Mark Price both looked in good touch as they recorded half centuries, the former the first to fall when bowled for 56 by spinner Barnaby Hogg.

Baker-Smith’s stay was short, but Tom Macdonald, in his first start of the season, began to up the run rate with a classy 30-ball 49 while Price top scored with 77.

Yet it was Vaughan-Davies (59 not out from 28 balls) who caught the eye by hitting five maximums and a couple of boundaries to help his side to a competitive

287-4 in their 45 overs.

Hogg fell to a fine Chris Humphreys catch at backward point to give his side an early breakthrough, but Richard Thomas and Kirk Graham steadied the ship with a good second-wicket stand.

It was Macdonald who made the breakthrough when he had Thomas (42) caught behind by Michael Chard, and when Baker-Smith grabbed a couple of quick wickets with his off spin, the hosts had taken the initiative.

Yet while former Marlow and Wargrave man Graham was at the crease, all results were possible, and it came as a relief to the home side when he holed out off Macdonald for a run-a-ball 92.

The returning Scott Harris (3-42) then closed the door and despite a late rally, Littlewick were held to 261-7.