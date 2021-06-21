Sohi is the century hero as villagers increase lead

HENLEY 2nds are joint top of Division 2A following their 117-run win at MAIDNEHEAD AND BRAY last Saturday.

Euan Brock top scored with 115 as Henley, batting first, posted 237-9 from 50 overs.

In reply Cameron Jacobsen and Simon Wheeler returned figures of 3-31 and 3-26 respectively as the hosts were bowled out for 120.

In Division 2B hosts KIDMORE END went down to a six wicket defeat against EVERSLEY.

Batting first the home side were bowled out for 163 with Jake Leach top scoring with 37 and Jake Easton and Abid Ul Wahab chipping in with 28 and 27 respectively.

In reply the visitors reached their target in just over 42 overs for the loss of four wickets.

Division 4A league leaders WARGRAVE 2nds increased their lead at the top of the table to 33 points following their two wicket win at EVERSLEY 2nds.

The home side, batting first, were bowled out for 231 with Alex Hands taking 3-19 and Jack Clark 3-36 for the visitors.

In reply, opener Taran Sohi top-scored with 104 not out in an innings that included 10 fours and two sixes. Wargrave reached their winning total of 233-8 from just over 47 overs.

Visitors HARPSDEN moved up to second place in Division 4B after running out six wicket winners at KEW 2nds.

The home side were bowled out for 138 before the visitors reached their target of 141-4 in 20 overs to clinch the win.

HENLEY 3rds maintained their 11 point lead at the top of Division 5B after beating SLOUGH 4ths by eight wickets at Nettlebed.

George Laslett and Andy Chappell took 3-16 and 3-37 respectively as Slough were bowled out for 145. In reply, Laslett top scored with 75 while Adam Lubbock chipped in with 27 as Henley eased to 148-2 to seal victory.

WARGRAVE 3rds suffered a 48 run defeat at CHENIES AND LATIMER in their Division 6A clash. The home side, batting first, put on 228-9 with Edward King taking 3-34 for the visitors. In reply, Mark Richards top scored with 89 while Avi Pasikante hit 38 not out, but this was not enough as the villagers were dismissed for 180.

Chris Pigden top-scored with 39 as KIDMORE END 2nds, batting first, posted 190-9 in their 17 run win at EVERSLEY 3rds in Division 7A. The home side were bowled out for 173 with Todd Butler taking 3-14.

In Division 9A KIDMORE END 3rds went down to a five wicket defeat at WOKINGHAM 6ths.

Batting first the visitors ended their allotted overs on 154-8 with Tom Wilkinson hitting 94.

In reply the home side reached 155-5 to win the match with eight balls of the match remaining.

Elsewhere in the division, hosts WARGRAVE 4ths defeated KEW 4ths by 100 runs.

Batting first, Wargrave were bowled out for 160 with Tom Tabrah top scoring with 46.

In reply Max Meader took 5-21 as Kew were dismissed for 60.

KIDMORE END 4ths suffered a four wicket Division 10A defeat at SULHAMSTEAD AND UFTON 3rds.

Batting first the villagers put on 194-6 with David Eley hitting 40 and Stefan Gordon 38.

In reply the home side eased to 195-6 with eight overs remaining.