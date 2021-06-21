Scriven takes six wickets as table toppers march on

HENLEY maintained their

14-point lead in Division 1 of the Home Counties Premier League with a fifth consecutive victory and 25 points to show for it in the first of nine “timed” games at home against OXFORD last Saturday.

The remainder of the timed games will be played over the next eight weekends before the final four 50 over games.

Timed games use the red ball not pink, players are in whites not coloured kit, there are no power plays, no mandatory field settings, un-limited bowling, 120 overs, side batting first can bat 64 of them, and the side fielding second needs all 10 opposition wickets to win or to keep the opposition to a lesser total for a draw.

Winning the toss, Henley elected to field. An under-strength Oxford, missing five regulars, soon found themselves 20-4 as the Toms — Scriven and Nugent — struck to remove the openers lbw, keeper Ramalingam, caught at square leg by Adam Searle and skipper Ayub who played on.

Disaster was averted by a 140-run partnership between Tate and Jubb, during which Henley seemed content to keep the scoring rate down rather than devise plans to remove them. It was steady if unspectacular, not quite bowling for run outs and on the part of the batsmen, reasonably effective.

Once Tate departed Scriven returned to take another three wickets and end with figures of

6-44. Searle, on his league debut, took the other two.

Jubb was defiant to the end, the last man to go, but the last five wickets had fallen for 38 runs and another batting point (for 200 runs score) eluded Oxford, who were all out in the 60th over.

With 60 overs in which to score the winning runs, Henley duly obliged in just 36.3 overs, though not before the early departure of skipper Mike Roberts had, for the third week in succession, given the opposition false and premature hope. Such hope as there might have been was soon extinguished by Matt Rowe — batting despite a finger injury sustained earlier in the day — and Scriven, whose innings was ended by a fine catch by Jubb at wide/deep long-on.

Richard Morris was soon in the groove whilst Rowe anchored the innings and was disappointed with his lbw decision. The crowd then witness some brief but effective Matt Dalrymple firepower (27 not out, 17 balls, two fours and two sixes).

When Morris was stumped with the scores tied, in came Mike Williams, making his first appearance this season, to drive the ball elegantly through the covers and seal the win.

Tomorrow (Saturday) Henley travel to second placed High Wycombe.