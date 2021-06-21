Berkshire suffer derby day defeat

BERKSHIRE were sent spinning to a four-wicket defeat by OXFORDSHIRE in the second of their four group games in the National Counties Cricket Association Trophy at Falkland CC on Sunday, writes Dave Wright.

The holders slumped from 81-3 to 114 all out with all-rounder James Coles claiming sensational figures of 5-6 with his left-arm spin.

Berkshire then looked to their slow bowlers, who included NCCA debutants Rhys Lewis (Wargrave) and (Eastcote) Shaariq Sheikh, but they managed to take only six wickets before the visitors reached their target.

Coles has recently signed a professional contract with Sussex, and became their youngest first-class debutant last year at the age of 16.

Skipper Richard Morris top-scored for Berkshire with 32 while Henley

teammate Matt Rowe was next best with a knock

25 runs.

Berkshire opened their attack with Chris Peploe and he started his second over with two wickets in successive deliveries, including trapping Coles lbw first ball. Wokingham’s Peploe went on to finish with figures of 3-15 from 10 overs.

The Oxfordshire middle-order steadied the ship, moving from 51-4 to 98-5 before Ollie Clarke fell for 26 off the bowling of Sheikh (2-21) who plays in Division 2 of the Middlesex County League.

A late replacement for the injured Luke Beaven, Sheikh also trapped Gareth Andrew in front for a four-ball duck, but skipper Jon Cater, with a very patient 27, and George Tait (12) saw their side home at

117-6 with five overs of the match to spare.

Berkshire, who had beaten Bedfordshire at Dunstable in their previous group game, next face Wales National Counties at Newport on June 27.