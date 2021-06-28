HOME COUNTIES PREMIER LEAGUE

Division 1

Datchet (6) 170-6 drew with Buckingham Town (12) 200-6; Finchampstad (3) 64 lost to Banbury (25) 66-3 by seven wickets; High Wycombe (15) 200-5 drew with Henley (6) 116-9; Oxford (5) 157 lost to Aston Rowant (25) 160-3 by seven wickets; Tring Park (4) 61 lost to Thame Town (25) 62-4 by six wickets.

P W A/C L D B Ps Henley 7 5 1 0 1 3 117 High Wycombe 7 4 2 0 1 12 111 Datchet 7 3 1 2 1 17 90 Buckingham T 7 3 2 1 1 9 89 Banbury 7 3 3 1 0 5 88 Aston Rowant 7 2 3 2 0 11 79 Thame Town 7 1 2 4 0 17 54 Oxford 7 1 1 5 0 26 52 Finchampstead 7 1 2 4 0 19 51 Tring Park 7 0 3 4 0 17 35

Division 2

Great Brickhill (25) 224 beat Wargrave (7) 155 by 69 runs; Harefield (10) 219-9 lost to Slough (25) 222-7 by three wickets; Horspath (25) 279-4 beat Chesham (1) 58 by 221 runs; Oxford Downs (5) 141 lost to Amesham (25) 198-9 by 57 runs; Wokingham (9) 118 lost to Burnham (24) 120-8 by two wickets.

P W L A/C D B Ps Amersham 7 5 2 0 0 9 119 Slough 7 4 1 2 0 3 105 Great Brickhill 7 3 3 1 0 25 96 Horspath 7 3 2 2 0 12 94 Oxford Downs 7 3 2 2 0 10 87 Wargrave 7 3 3 1 0 20 86 Harefield 7 3 3 1 0 18 84 Chesham 7 2 3 2 0 11 68 Burnham 7 1 6 0 0 38 62 Wokingham 7 1 3 3 0 21 59

MORRANT THAMES VALLEY LEAGUE

Division 2A

Henley 2nds (25) 115-1 beat Hounslow and Whitton (2)114 by nine wickets; Hayes (4) 132 lost to Marlow (25) 209-4 by 77 runs; Kew (25) 167-7 beat Maidenhead and Bray (9) 166-9 by three wickets; Chesham 2nds (25) 169-4 beat Tring Park 2nds (8) 165 by six wickets; Amersham 2nds (70 145 lost to Datchet 2nds (25) 211 by 66 runs.

P W D L A/C B Ps Henley 2 7 6 0 0 1 0 145 Marlow 7 6 0 0 1 0 145 Kew 7 4 0 1 2 7 115 Chesham 2 7 4 0 2 1 13 114 Datchet 2 7 3 0 4 0 32 101 Hounslow & W 7 3 0 4 0 24 93 Tring Park 2 7 2 0 4 1 39 90 Hayes 7 1 0 5 1 30 54 Maid & Bray 7 0 0 5 2 38 52 Amersham 2 7 0 0 4 3 25 46

Division 2B

Thatcham Town (6) 138 lost to Fleet (25) 164-9 by 26 runs; Hurst (25) 170-7 beat Kidmore End (9) 169 by three wickets; Binfield (7) v Finchampstead 2nds (7), cancelled; Reading (25) 124 beat Wokingham 2nds (6) 103 by 21 runs; Eversley (11) 168 lost to Bagshot (25) 169-9 by one wicket.

P W D L A/C B Ps Reading 7 5 0 0 2 0 130 Finchampstead 2 7 4 0 1 2 7 112 Eversley 7 3 0 2 2 20 103 Hurst 7 3 0 2 2 14 100 Fleet 7 2 0 5 0 46 93 Binfield 7 2 1 2 2 27 85 Wokingham 2 7 2 1 2 2 25 83 Thatcham Town 7 2 0 4 1 31 82 Bagshot 7 1 0 4 2 34 73 Kidmore End 7 1 0 3 3 26 69

Division 4A

Wargrave 2nds (26) 158-3 beat Purley (8) 155 by seven wickets; Bagshot 2nds (14) 182-7 lost to Reading 2nds (26) 183-9 by one wicket; Theale and Tilehurst (25) 221-6 beat Eversley 2nds (14) 220-7 by four wickets; Newbury (6) 101-8 drew with Falkland 2nds (13) 189; Wokingham 3rds (25) 165-3 beat Maidenhead and Bray 2nds (8) 161 by seven wickets.

P W D L A/C B Ps Wargrave 2 7 7 0 0 0 0 167 Theale & Tile 7 5 0 1 1 4 127 Wokingham 3 7 4 0 2 1 13 117 Purley 7 4 0 1 2 7 116 Maid & Bray 2 7 3 0 3 1 18 98 Falkland 2 7 2 1 2 2 32 91 Reading 2 7 2 0 3 2 24 84 Eversley 2 7 0 0 7 0 63 70 Newbury 7 1 1 4 1 36 68 Bagshot 2 7 1 0 6 0 37 65

Division 4B

Hillingdon Manor (26) 82-3 beat Kew 2nds (1) 81 by seven wickets; Harpsden (25) 145-5 beat Beaconsfield 2nds (7) 142-8 by five wickets; Ruislip (7) v Cookham Dean 2nds (7), cancelled; Marlow 2nd (1) 58 lost to Chalfont St Giles (26) 61-0 by 10 wickets; Ickenham 2nds (26) 137-1 beat Taplow 2nds (5) 136-8 by nine wickets.

P W D L A/C B Ps Ickenham 2 7 4 0 0 2 8 123 Harpsden 7 4 0 0 3 0 118 Chalfont St G 7 3 0 3 1 22 104 Hillingdon M 7 3 0 3 1 19 99 Beaconsfield 2 7 2 0 2 2 21 93 Cookham Dean 2 7 2 0 2 3 15 86 Ruislip 7 2 0 1 4 9 85 Marlow 2 7 2 0 3 2 18 84 Taplow 2 7 1 0 4 2 19 61 Kew 2 7 1 0 6 0 34 57

Division 5B

Royal Ascot 2nds (7) v Binfield 2nds (7), cancelled; Boyne Hill 3rds (6) 130 lost to Bracknell (25) 190-9 by 60 runs; Purley 2nds (26) 146 beat Bradfield (5) 79 by 67 runs; Slough 4ths (8) 159 lost to Thatcham Town 2nds (25) 160-4 by six wickets; Farnham Common 2nds (0) 86 lost to Henley 3rds (26) 89-0 by 10 wickets.

P W D L A/C B Ps Henley 3 7 6 0 1 0 8 149 Bracknell 7 5 0 1 1 1 125 Binfield 2 7 4 0 2 1 16 119 Purley 2 7 3 0 2 1 15 113 Thatcham Town 2 7 4 0 1 2 4 109 Royal Ascot 2 7 2 0 3 2 24 89 Bradfield 7 2 0 4 1 21 73 Slough 4 7 1 0 4 1 25 69 Boyne Hill 3 7 1 0 5 1 38 67 Farnham C 2 7 1 0 6 0 38 60

Division 6A

Eastcote 4ths (25) 244-3 beat Hayes 3rds (11) 240 by seven wickets; High Wycombe 4ths (9) 236-7 drew with Chesham 3rds (14) 240-8; Hounslow and Whitton 2nds (25) 172-5 beat Kew 3rds (8) 171 by five wickets; Wargrave 3rds (26) 84-2 beat Barnes Wild Geese (1) 81 by eight wickets; Windsor 2nds (7) v Chenies and Latimer (7), cancelled.

P W D L A/C B Ps Hayes 3 7 4 0 1 2 11 131 Wargrave 3 7 4 0 1 2 8 117 Chenies & Lat 7 3 0 0 3 0 105 Hounslow & W 2 7 3 0 2 1 10 104 Chesham 3 7 2 1 2 2 33 98 Barnes WG 7 2 0 3 2 19 78 Eastcote 4 7 1 1 3 2 27 66 High Wycombe 4 7 1 1 2 3 20 63 Windsor 2 7 1 0 3 3 17 62 Kew 3 7 0 1 4 2 37 51

Division 7A

Cove 3rds (22) 126-8 bat Royal Ascot 3rds (5) 53 by 73 runs; Wokingham 4ths (22) 123-5 beat Newbury 2nds (5) 122-8 by five wickets; Reading 3rds (22) 138-7 beat Binfield 3rds (8) 137 by three wickets; Kidmore End 2nds (22) 212-7 beat Maidenhead and Bray 3rds (9) 193 by 19 runs; Bradfield 2nds (4) 143-5 lost to Evelsey 3rds (22) 146-1 by nine wickets.

P W D L A/C B Ps Wokingham 4 7 6 0 0 1 0 139 Eversley 3 7 5 0 1 1 10 127 Kidmore End 2 7 4 0 1 2 7 109 Maid & Bray 3 7 2 0 3 1 23 96 Newbury 2 7 3 0 3 1 21 95 Reading 3 7 2 0 4 1 27 78 Binfield 3 7 2 0 3 2 18 77 Royal Ascot 3 7 1 0 5 1 30 65 Bradfield 2 7 1 0 5 1 26 55 Cove 3 7 1 0 2 3 10 48

Division 9A

Cookham Dean 4ths (7) 120-7 lost to Wokingahm 6ths (22) 203-8 by 83 runs; Kidmore End 3rds (22) 216-7 beat Wargrave 4ths (8) 156-8 by 60 runs; Royal Ascot 4ths (7) v Sonning 3rds (7), cancelled; NPL 3rds (23) 53-5 beat Yateley 2nds (3) 51 by five wickets; Kew 4ths (22) 180-9 beat Fleet 3rds (11) 175-6 by five runs.

P W T L A/C B Ps Kidmore End 3 7 4 0 1 2 6 109 Royal Ascot 4 7 4 0 1 2 10 109 Wokingham 6 7 4 0 1 2 22 108 Sonning 3 7 3 0 1 3 13 97 Cookham Dean 4 7 3 0 3 1 16 95 Wargrave 4 7 3 0 2 2 21 93 NPL 3 7 2 1 3 1 26 78 Kew 4 7 2 0 4 1 25 72 Fleet 3 7 0 1 4 2 0 55 Yateley 2 7 0 0 5 2 0 39

Division 10A

Eversley 5ths (7) v Reading 4ths (7), cancelled; Bradfield 3rds (7) 117 lost to Binfield 4ths (23) 149-8 by 32 runs; Newbury 3rds (7) v Wokingham Oaks and Acorns (7), cancelled; Sonning 4ths (22) 93-4 beat Kidmore End 4ths (3) 91-8 by six wickets.

P W T L A/C B Ps Sulham & U 3 6 4 0 1 1 0 103 Binfield 4 6 3 0 2 1 24 91 Reading 4 6 3 0 0 2 5 87 Sonning 4 7 2 0 3 2 4 82 Newbury 3 6 2 0 1 3 5 70 Eversley 5 6 2 0 1 3 21 69 Wokingham O&A 6 1 0 1 4 26 55 Bradfield 3 6 0 0 4 2 0 50 Kidmore End 4 7 1 0 5 0 0 43

BERKSHIRE, CHILTERNS AND MID BUCKS LEAGUE

Championship

Ballinger Waggoners (14) 208-8 lost to Peppard Stoke Row (38) 209-5 by five wickets; Great Kingshill (39) 188-6 beat Downley (12) 182 by six runs; Holmer Green (6) 131 lost to Braywood (35) 134-4 by six wickets; Ley Hill (40) 103-4 beat Shinfield (10) 100-9 by six wickets; Littlewick Green (40) 205 beat West Reading (10) 127 by 78 runs.

P W L T NR Ps Peppard SR 8 5 1 0 2 237 Ley Hill 8 4 2 0 2 217 Braywood 8 4 1 0 3 195 Holmer Green 8 3 3 0 2 192 Downley 8 3 3 0 2 186 Great Kingshill 8 3 3 0 2 179 West Reading 8 3 5 0 0 164 Shinfield 8 3 3 0 2 159 Ballinger Wag 8 2 5 0 1 156 Littlewick Green 8 2 6 0 0 151

CMB Premiership

Coleshill (0) v Penn and Tylers Green (35), conceded by Coleshill; Denham (6) 153 lost to Knotty Green (35) 269-7 by 116 runs; Hurley (5) 72 lost to Cadmore End (35) 229 by 157 runs; Pinkneys Green (35) 183-9 beat The Lee (13) 182 by one wicket.

P W D L NR Ps Cadmore End 7 5 0 0 1 185 Penn & TG 7 4 0 2 0 183 Knotty Green 7 4 0 2 1 163 Pinkneys Green 7 1 0 2 3 118 Denham 7 1 0 2 3 112 Hurley 8 1 0 4 2 112 Monks Ris 7 2 0 3 2 108 The Lee 7 1 0 4 2 82 Coleshill 7 1 0 1 0 77

Chiltern Division 1

Braywood 2nds (10) v Littlewick Green 2nds (10), cancelled; Chalfont St Giles (4) 98 lost to Holyport (35) 204-9 by 106 runs; Knotty Green 2nds (10) 185 lost to Harpsden (35) 186-6 by four wickets; Little Marlow (2) 85 lost to Emmbrook and Bearwood (35) 91-2 by eight wickets; Winchmore Hill (10) v Ruislip Victoira (10), cancelled.

P W D L NR Ps Emm & Bear 7 5 0 0 2 199 Harpsden 2 8 4 1 1 2 178 Braywood 2 8 3 2 1 2 162 Holyport 8 4 1 3 0 161 Little Marlow 8 3 1 2 2 159 Knotty Green 2 7 3 1 2 1 157 Chalfont St G 2 8 3 0 4 1 129 Ruislip Victoria 8 2 0 4 2 111 Winchmore Hill 8 1 0 5 2 87 Littlewick G 2 8 0 0 6 2 39

Chiltern Division 2

Emmbrook and Bearwood 2nds (35) 171 beat Hurley 2nds (6) 101 by 70 runs; Holyport (35) 120 beat Pinkneys Green 2nds (5) 80 by 40 runs; Knotty Green (35) 196-7 beat Little Marlow 2nds (11)197-7 by three wickets; Penn and Tyelrs Green 2nds (8) 156 lost to Denham 2nds (35) 158-5 by five wickets; The Lee (35), Phoenix Old Boys (0), conceded by Phoenix Old Boys.

P W D LNR Ps Knotty Green 3 8 5 1 1 1 216 Denham 2 8 4 1 1 2 197 Pinkneys Gr 2 8 4 0 3 1 168 Holyport 2 8 3 2 1 2 162 The Lee 2 8 2 1 2 2 141 Emm & Bear 2 8 3 1 2 2 140 Hurley 2 8 2 1 2 3 134 Little Marlow 2 8 1 1 3 3 102

BCL Premier Division

Crowthorne and Crown Wood (7), Welford Park (7), cancelled; Farley Hill (35) 179-8 beat Mortimer West End (7) 172-8 by seven runs; Goring (3) 87-7 lost to Woodcote (30) 90-3 by seven wickets; Twyford and Ruscobme (4) 169-8 lost to Sandhurst (32) 170-2 by eight wickets; Woodley (7) v Stratfield Turgis/Hartley Wespall (0), cancelled.

P W T L A/C PS Av Woodcote 7 5 0 0 2 176 35.2 Farley Hill 7 5 0 2 0 186 26.5 Crow & CW 8 3 0 1 4 106 26.5 Sandhurst 8 4 0 2 2 150 25.0 Mortimer WE 8 3 0 2 3 118 23.6 Woodley 8 2 0 3 3 84 16.8 Stratfield T/HW 7 2 0 4 1 92 15.3 Welford Park 8 1 0 3 4 50 12.5 Twyford & Rus 7 1 0 5 1 59 9.8 Goring 8 1 0 5 2 58 9.6

BCL Division 1

Peppard Stoke Row 2nds (8) 177-4 lost to Earley (32) 224-8 by 47 runs; Shinfield 2nds (0) v Reading Lions (0), cancelled; Waltham St Lawrence (33) 196-9 beat Crowthorne and Crown Wood 2nds (7) by 38 runs; Warfield (33) 112-4 beat Woodley 2nds (2) 94 by 18 runs; West Reading 2nds (35) 236-9 beat Farley Hill 2nds (4) 91 by 145 runs.

P W T L A/C Ps Av West Reading 8 5 0 1 2 176 29.3 Reading Lions 8 4 0 1 3 138 27.6 Shinfield 7 3 0 1 3 104 26.0 Waltham St L 8 4 0 2 2 146 24.3 Peppard R 8 3 0 2 3 110 22.0 Warfield 8 3 0 3 2 123 20.5 Earley 6 1 1 2 2 66 16.5 Crow & CW 8 1 0 4 3 63 12.6 Farley Hill 8 1 1 5 1 85 12.1 Woodley 7 0 0 4 3 22 5.5

BCL Division 2 West

West Reading 3rds (31) 171-8 beat Mortimer West End 2nds (5) 108-7 by 63 runs; Purley 3rds (0) v Checkendon (0), cancelled; Silchester (32) 232-8 beat Falkland Development (8) 178-5 by 54 runs; Theale and Tilehurst 4ths (35) 216-8 beat Peppard Stoke Row 3rds (7) 173 by 43 runs; Reading United (35) 218-8 beat Welford Park 2nds (6) 130 by 88 runs.