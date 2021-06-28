Monday, 28 June 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

HOME COUNTIES PREMIER LEAGUE

Division 1

Datchet (6) 170-6 drew with Buckingham Town (12) 200-6; Finchampstad (3) 64 lost to Banbury (25) 66-3 by seven wickets; High Wycombe (15) 200-5 drew with Henley (6) 116-9; Oxford (5) 157 lost to Aston Rowant (25) 160-3 by seven wickets; Tring Park (4) 61 lost to Thame Town (25) 62-4 by six wickets.

P

W

A/C

L

D

B

Ps

Henley

7

5

1

0

1

3

117

High Wycombe

7

4

2

0

1

12

111

Datchet

7

3

1

2

1

17

90

Buckingham T

7

3

2

1

1

9

89

Banbury

7

3

3

1

0

5

88

Aston Rowant

7

2

3

2

0

11

79

Thame Town

7

1

2

4

0

17

54

Oxford

7

1

1

5

0

26

52

Finchampstead

7

1

2

4

0

19

51

Tring Park

7

0

3

4

0

17

35

Division 2

Great Brickhill (25) 224 beat Wargrave (7) 155 by 69 runs; Harefield (10) 219-9 lost to Slough (25) 222-7 by three wickets; Horspath (25) 279-4 beat Chesham (1) 58 by 221 runs; Oxford Downs (5) 141 lost to Amesham (25) 198-9 by 57 runs; Wokingham (9) 118 lost to Burnham (24) 120-8 by two wickets.

P

W

L

A/C

D

B

Ps

Amersham

7

5

2

0

0

9

119

Slough

7

4

1

2

0

3

105

Great Brickhill

7

3

3

1

0

25

96

Horspath

7

3

2

2

0

12

94

Oxford Downs

7

3

2

2

0

10

87

Wargrave

7

3

3

1

0

20

86

Harefield

7

3

3

1

0

18

84

Chesham

7

2

3

2

0

11

68

Burnham

7

1

6

0

0

38

62

Wokingham

7

1

3

3

0

21

59

MORRANT THAMES VALLEY LEAGUE

Division 2A

Henley 2nds (25) 115-1 beat Hounslow and Whitton (2)114 by nine wickets; Hayes (4) 132 lost to Marlow (25) 209-4 by 77 runs; Kew (25) 167-7 beat Maidenhead and Bray (9) 166-9 by three wickets; Chesham 2nds (25) 169-4 beat Tring Park 2nds (8) 165 by six wickets; Amersham 2nds (70 145 lost to Datchet 2nds (25) 211 by 66 runs.

P

W

D

L

A/C

B

Ps

Henley 2

7

6

0

0

1

0

145

Marlow

7

6

0

0

1

0

145

Kew

7

4

0

1

2

7

115

Chesham 2

7

4

0

2

1

13

114

Datchet 2

7

3

0

4

0

32

101

Hounslow & W

7

3

0

4

0

24

93

Tring Park 2

7

2

0

4

1

39

90

Hayes

7

1

0

5

1

30

54

Maid & Bray

7

0

0

5

2

38

52

Amersham 2

7

0

0

4

3

25

46

Division 2B

Thatcham Town (6) 138 lost to Fleet (25) 164-9 by 26 runs; Hurst (25) 170-7 beat Kidmore End (9) 169 by three wickets; Binfield (7) v Finchampstead 2nds (7), cancelled; Reading (25) 124 beat Wokingham 2nds (6) 103 by 21 runs; Eversley (11) 168 lost to Bagshot (25) 169-9 by one wicket.

P

W

D

L

A/C

B

Ps

Reading

7

5

0

0

2

0

130

Finchampstead 2

7

4

0

1

2

7

112

Eversley

7

3

0

2

2

20

103

Hurst

7

3

0

2

2

14

100

Fleet

7

2

0

5

0

46

93

Binfield

7

2

1

2

2

27

85

Wokingham 2

7

2

1

2

2

25

83

Thatcham Town

7

2

0

4

1

31

82

Bagshot

7

1

0

4

2

34

73

Kidmore End

7

1

0

3

3

26

69

Division 4A

Wargrave 2nds (26) 158-3 beat Purley (8) 155 by seven wickets; Bagshot 2nds (14) 182-7 lost to Reading 2nds (26) 183-9 by one wicket; Theale and Tilehurst (25) 221-6 beat Eversley 2nds (14) 220-7 by four wickets; Newbury (6) 101-8 drew with Falkland 2nds (13) 189; Wokingham 3rds (25) 165-3 beat Maidenhead and Bray 2nds (8) 161 by seven wickets.

P

W

D

L

A/C

B

Ps

Wargrave 2

7

7

0

0

0

0

167

Theale & Tile

7

5

0

1

1

4

127

Wokingham 3

7

4

0

2

1

13

117

Purley

7

4

0

1

2

7

116

Maid & Bray 2

7

3

0

3

1

18

98

Falkland 2

7

2

1

2

2

32

91

Reading 2

7

2

0

3

2

24

84

Eversley 2

7

0

0

7

0

63

70

Newbury

7

1

1

4

1

36

68

Bagshot 2

7

1

0

6

0

37

65

Division 4B

Hillingdon Manor (26) 82-3 beat Kew 2nds (1) 81 by seven wickets; Harpsden (25) 145-5 beat Beaconsfield 2nds (7) 142-8 by five wickets; Ruislip (7) v Cookham Dean 2nds (7), cancelled; Marlow 2nd (1) 58 lost to Chalfont St Giles (26) 61-0 by 10 wickets; Ickenham 2nds (26) 137-1 beat Taplow 2nds (5) 136-8 by nine wickets.

P

W

D

L

A/C

B

Ps

Ickenham 2

7

4

0

0

2

8

123

Harpsden

7

4

0

0

3

0

118

Chalfont St G

7

3

0

3

1

22

104

Hillingdon M

7

3

0

3

1

19

99

Beaconsfield 2

7

2

0

2

2

21

93

Cookham Dean 2

7

2

0

2

3

15

86

Ruislip

7

2

0

1

4

9

85

Marlow 2

7

2

0

3

2

18

84

Taplow 2

7

1

0

4

2

19

61

Kew 2

7

1

0

6

0

34

57

Division 5B

Royal Ascot 2nds (7) v Binfield 2nds (7), cancelled; Boyne Hill 3rds (6) 130 lost to Bracknell (25) 190-9 by 60 runs; Purley 2nds (26) 146 beat Bradfield (5) 79 by 67 runs; Slough 4ths (8) 159 lost to Thatcham Town 2nds (25) 160-4 by six wickets; Farnham Common 2nds (0) 86 lost to Henley 3rds (26) 89-0 by 10 wickets.

P

W

D

L

A/C

B

Ps

Henley 3

7

6

0

1

0

8

149

Bracknell

7

5

0

1

1

1

125

Binfield 2

7

4

0

2

1

16

119

Purley 2

7

3

0

2

1

15

113

Thatcham Town 2

7

4

0

1

2

4

109

Royal Ascot 2

7

2

0

3

2

24

89

Bradfield

7

2

0

4

1

21

73

Slough 4

7

1

0

4

1

25

69

Boyne Hill 3

7

1

0

5

1

38

67

Farnham C 2

7

1

0

6

0

38

60

Division 6A

Eastcote 4ths (25) 244-3 beat Hayes 3rds (11) 240 by seven wickets; High Wycombe 4ths (9) 236-7 drew with Chesham 3rds (14) 240-8; Hounslow and Whitton 2nds (25) 172-5 beat Kew 3rds (8) 171 by five wickets; Wargrave 3rds (26) 84-2 beat Barnes Wild Geese (1) 81 by eight wickets; Windsor 2nds (7) v Chenies and Latimer (7), cancelled.

P

W

D

L

A/C

B

Ps

Hayes 3

7

4

0

1

2

11

131

Wargrave 3

7

4

0

1

2

8

117

Chenies & Lat

7

3

0

0

3

0

105

Hounslow & W 2

7

3

0

2

1

10

104

Chesham 3

7

2

1

2

2

33

98

Barnes WG

7

2

0

3

2

19

78

Eastcote 4

7

1

1

3

2

27

66

High Wycombe 4

7

1

1

2

3

20

63

Windsor 2

7

1

0

3

3

17

62

Kew 3

7

0

1

4

2

37

51

Division 7A

Cove 3rds (22) 126-8 bat Royal Ascot 3rds (5) 53 by 73 runs; Wokingham 4ths (22) 123-5 beat Newbury 2nds (5) 122-8 by five wickets; Reading 3rds (22) 138-7 beat Binfield 3rds (8) 137 by three wickets; Kidmore End 2nds (22) 212-7 beat Maidenhead and Bray 3rds (9) 193 by 19 runs; Bradfield 2nds (4) 143-5 lost to Evelsey 3rds (22) 146-1 by nine wickets.

P

W

D

L

A/C

B

Ps

Wokingham 4

7

6

0

0

1

0

139

Eversley 3

7

5

0

1

1

10

127

Kidmore End 2

7

4

0

1

2

7

109

Maid & Bray 3

7

2

0

3

1

23

96

Newbury 2

7

3

0

3

1

21

95

Reading 3

7

2

0

4

1

27

78

Binfield 3

7

2

0

3

2

18

77

Royal Ascot 3

7

1

0

5

1

30

65

Bradfield 2

7

1

0

5

1

26

55

Cove 3

7

1

0

2

3

10

48

Division 9A

Cookham Dean 4ths (7) 120-7 lost to Wokingahm 6ths (22) 203-8 by 83 runs; Kidmore End 3rds (22) 216-7 beat Wargrave 4ths (8) 156-8 by 60 runs; Royal Ascot 4ths (7) v Sonning 3rds (7), cancelled; NPL 3rds (23) 53-5 beat Yateley 2nds (3) 51 by five wickets; Kew 4ths (22) 180-9 beat Fleet 3rds (11) 175-6 by five runs.

P

W

T

L

A/C

B

Ps

Kidmore End 3

7

4

0

1

2

6

109

Royal Ascot 4

7

4

0

1

2

10

109

Wokingham 6

7

4

0

1

2

22

108

Sonning 3

7

3

0

1

3

13

97

Cookham Dean 4

7

3

0

3

1

16

95

Wargrave 4

7

3

0

2

2

21

93

NPL 3

7

2

1

3

1

26

78

Kew 4

7

2

0

4

1

25

72

Fleet 3

7

0

1

4

2

0

55

Yateley 2

7

0

0

5

2

0

39

Division 10A

Eversley 5ths (7) v Reading 4ths (7), cancelled; Bradfield 3rds (7) 117 lost to Binfield 4ths (23) 149-8 by 32 runs; Newbury 3rds (7) v Wokingham Oaks and Acorns (7), cancelled; Sonning 4ths (22) 93-4 beat Kidmore End 4ths (3) 91-8 by six wickets.

P

W

T

L

A/C

B

Ps

Sulham & U 3

6

4

0

1

1

0

103

Binfield 4

6

3

0

2

1

24

91

Reading 4

6

3

0

0

2

5

87

Sonning 4

7

2

0

3

2

4

82

Newbury 3

6

2

0

1

3

5

70

Eversley 5

6

2

0

1

3

21

69

Wokingham O&A

6

1

0

1

4

26

55

Bradfield 3

6

0

0

4

2

0

50

Kidmore End 4

7

1

0

5

0

0

43

BERKSHIRE, CHILTERNS AND MID BUCKS LEAGUE

Championship

Ballinger Waggoners (14) 208-8 lost to Peppard Stoke Row (38) 209-5 by five wickets; Great Kingshill (39) 188-6 beat Downley (12) 182 by six runs; Holmer Green (6) 131 lost to Braywood (35) 134-4 by six wickets; Ley Hill (40) 103-4 beat Shinfield (10) 100-9 by six wickets; Littlewick Green (40) 205 beat West Reading (10) 127 by 78 runs.

P

W

L

T

NR

Ps

Peppard SR

8

5

1

0

2

237

Ley Hill

8

4

2

0

2

217

Braywood

8

4

1

0

3

195

Holmer Green

8

3

3

0

2

192

Downley

8

3

3

0

2

186

Great Kingshill

8

3

3

0

2

179

West Reading

8

3

5

0

0

164

Shinfield

8

3

3

0

2

159

Ballinger Wag

8

2

5

0

1

156

Littlewick Green

8

2

6

0

0

151

CMB Premiership

Coleshill (0) v Penn and Tylers Green (35), conceded by Coleshill; Denham (6) 153 lost to Knotty Green (35) 269-7 by 116 runs; Hurley (5) 72 lost to Cadmore End (35) 229 by 157 runs; Pinkneys Green (35) 183-9 beat The Lee (13) 182 by one wicket.

P

W

D

L

NR

Ps

Cadmore End

7

5

0

0

1

185

Penn & TG

7

4

0

2

0

183

Knotty Green

7

4

0

2

1

163

Pinkneys Green

7

1

0

2

3

118

Denham

7

1

0

2

3

112

Hurley

8

1

0

4

2

112

Monks Ris

7

2

0

3

2

108

The Lee

7

1

0

4

2

82

Coleshill

7

1

0

1

0

77

Chiltern Division 1

Braywood 2nds (10) v Littlewick Green 2nds (10), cancelled; Chalfont St Giles (4) 98 lost to Holyport (35) 204-9 by 106 runs; Knotty Green 2nds (10) 185 lost to Harpsden (35) 186-6 by four wickets; Little Marlow (2) 85 lost to Emmbrook and Bearwood (35) 91-2 by eight wickets; Winchmore Hill (10) v Ruislip Victoira (10), cancelled.

P

W

D

L

NR

Ps

Emm & Bear

7

5

0

0

2

199

Harpsden 2

8

4

1

1

2

178

Braywood 2

8

3

2

1

2

162

Holyport

8

4

1

3

0

161

Little Marlow

8

3

1

2

2

159

Knotty Green 2

7

3

1

2

1

157

Chalfont St G 2

8

3

0

4

1

129

Ruislip Victoria

8

2

0

4

2

111

Winchmore Hill

8

1

0

5

2

87

Littlewick G 2

8

0

0

6

2

39

Chiltern Division 2

Emmbrook and Bearwood 2nds (35) 171 beat Hurley 2nds (6) 101 by 70 runs; Holyport (35) 120 beat Pinkneys Green 2nds (5) 80 by 40 runs; Knotty Green (35) 196-7 beat Little Marlow 2nds (11)197-7 by three wickets; Penn and Tyelrs Green 2nds (8) 156 lost to Denham 2nds (35) 158-5 by five wickets; The Lee (35), Phoenix Old Boys (0), conceded by Phoenix Old Boys.

P

W

D

LNR

Ps

Knotty Green 3

8

5

1

1

1

216

Denham 2

8

4

1

1

2

197

Pinkneys Gr 2

8

4

0

3

1

168

Holyport 2

8

3

2

1

2

162

The Lee 2

8

2

1

2

2

141

Emm & Bear 2

8

3

1

2

2

140

Hurley 2

8

2

1

2

3

134

Little Marlow 2

8

1

1

3

3

102

BCL Premier Division

Crowthorne and Crown Wood (7), Welford Park (7), cancelled; Farley Hill (35) 179-8 beat Mortimer West End (7) 172-8 by seven runs; Goring (3) 87-7 lost to Woodcote (30) 90-3 by seven wickets; Twyford and Ruscobme (4) 169-8 lost to Sandhurst (32) 170-2 by eight wickets; Woodley (7) v Stratfield Turgis/Hartley Wespall (0), cancelled.

P

W

T

L

A/C

PS

Av

Woodcote

7

5

0

0

2

176

35.2

Farley Hill

7

5

0

2

0

186

26.5

Crow & CW

8

3

0

1

4

106

26.5

Sandhurst

8

4

0

2

2

150

25.0

Mortimer WE

8

3

0

2

3

118

23.6

Woodley

8

2

0

3

3

84

16.8

Stratfield T/HW

7

2

0

4

1

92

15.3

Welford Park

8

1

0

3

4

50

12.5

Twyford & Rus

7

1

0

5

1

59

9.8

Goring

8

1

0

5

2

58

9.6

BCL Division 1

Peppard Stoke Row 2nds (8) 177-4 lost to Earley (32) 224-8 by 47 runs; Shinfield 2nds (0) v Reading Lions (0), cancelled; Waltham St Lawrence (33) 196-9 beat Crowthorne and Crown Wood 2nds (7) by 38 runs; Warfield (33) 112-4 beat Woodley 2nds (2) 94 by 18 runs; West Reading 2nds (35) 236-9 beat Farley Hill 2nds (4) 91 by 145 runs.

P

W

T

L

A/C

Ps

Av

West Reading

8

5

0

1

2

176

29.3

Reading Lions

8

4

0

1

3

138

27.6

Shinfield

7

3

0

1

3

104

26.0

Waltham St L

8

4

0

2

2

146

24.3

Peppard R

8

3

0

2

3

110

22.0

Warfield

8

3

0

3

2

123

20.5

Earley

6

1

1

2

2

66

16.5

Crow & CW

8

1

0

4

3

63

12.6

Farley Hill

8

1

1

5

1

85

12.1

Woodley

7

0

0

4

3

22

5.5

BCL Division 2 West

West Reading 3rds (31) 171-8 beat Mortimer West End 2nds (5) 108-7 by 63 runs; Purley 3rds (0) v Checkendon (0), cancelled; Silchester (32) 232-8 beat Falkland Development (8) 178-5 by 54 runs; Theale and Tilehurst 4ths (35) 216-8 beat Peppard Stoke Row 3rds (7) 173 by 43 runs; Reading United (35) 218-8 beat Welford Park 2nds (6) 130 by 88 runs.

P

W

T

L

A/C

Ps

Av

Checkendon

7

4

0

0

3

143

35.7

Reading United

9

5

0

1

3

182

30.3

Silchester

8

6

0

1

1

205

29.2

Purley

8

4

0

1

3

137

27.4

Falkland

8

3

0

2

3

115

23.0

West Reading

8

2

0

3

3

85

17.0

Peppard SR

8

1

0

5

2

75

12.5

Theale and Tile

8

1

0

5

2

62

10.3

Welford Park

8

1

0

4

3

45

9.0

Mortimer WE

8

0

0

5

3

22

4.4

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33