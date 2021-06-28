Pupils thrilled with new school library in portable cabin
HOME COUNTIES PREMIER LEAGUE
Division 1
Datchet (6) 170-6 drew with Buckingham Town (12) 200-6; Finchampstad (3) 64 lost to Banbury (25) 66-3 by seven wickets; High Wycombe (15) 200-5 drew with Henley (6) 116-9; Oxford (5) 157 lost to Aston Rowant (25) 160-3 by seven wickets; Tring Park (4) 61 lost to Thame Town (25) 62-4 by six wickets.
|
P
|
W
|
A/C
|
L
|
D
|
B
|
Ps
|
Henley
|
7
|
5
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
3
|
117
|
High Wycombe
|
7
|
4
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
12
|
111
|
Datchet
|
7
|
3
|
1
|
2
|
1
|
17
|
90
|
Buckingham T
|
7
|
3
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
9
|
89
|
Banbury
|
7
|
3
|
3
|
1
|
0
|
5
|
88
|
Aston Rowant
|
7
|
2
|
3
|
2
|
0
|
11
|
79
|
Thame Town
|
7
|
1
|
2
|
4
|
0
|
17
|
54
|
Oxford
|
7
|
1
|
1
|
5
|
0
|
26
|
52
|
Finchampstead
|
7
|
1
|
2
|
4
|
0
|
19
|
51
|
Tring Park
|
7
|
0
|
3
|
4
|
0
|
17
|
35
Division 2
Great Brickhill (25) 224 beat Wargrave (7) 155 by 69 runs; Harefield (10) 219-9 lost to Slough (25) 222-7 by three wickets; Horspath (25) 279-4 beat Chesham (1) 58 by 221 runs; Oxford Downs (5) 141 lost to Amesham (25) 198-9 by 57 runs; Wokingham (9) 118 lost to Burnham (24) 120-8 by two wickets.
|
P
|
W
|
L
|
A/C
|
D
|
B
|
Ps
|
Amersham
|
7
|
5
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
9
|
119
|
Slough
|
7
|
4
|
1
|
2
|
0
|
3
|
105
|
Great Brickhill
|
7
|
3
|
3
|
1
|
0
|
25
|
96
|
Horspath
|
7
|
3
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
12
|
94
|
Oxford Downs
|
7
|
3
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
10
|
87
|
Wargrave
|
7
|
3
|
3
|
1
|
0
|
20
|
86
|
Harefield
|
7
|
3
|
3
|
1
|
0
|
18
|
84
|
Chesham
|
7
|
2
|
3
|
2
|
0
|
11
|
68
|
Burnham
|
7
|
1
|
6
|
0
|
0
|
38
|
62
|
Wokingham
|
7
|
1
|
3
|
3
|
0
|
21
|
59
MORRANT THAMES VALLEY LEAGUE
Division 2A
Henley 2nds (25) 115-1 beat Hounslow and Whitton (2)114 by nine wickets; Hayes (4) 132 lost to Marlow (25) 209-4 by 77 runs; Kew (25) 167-7 beat Maidenhead and Bray (9) 166-9 by three wickets; Chesham 2nds (25) 169-4 beat Tring Park 2nds (8) 165 by six wickets; Amersham 2nds (70 145 lost to Datchet 2nds (25) 211 by 66 runs.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
B
|
Ps
|
Henley 2
|
7
|
6
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
145
|
Marlow
|
7
|
6
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
145
|
Kew
|
7
|
4
|
0
|
1
|
2
|
7
|
115
|
Chesham 2
|
7
|
4
|
0
|
2
|
1
|
13
|
114
|
Datchet 2
|
7
|
3
|
0
|
4
|
0
|
32
|
101
|
Hounslow & W
|
7
|
3
|
0
|
4
|
0
|
24
|
93
|
Tring Park 2
|
7
|
2
|
0
|
4
|
1
|
39
|
90
|
Hayes
|
7
|
1
|
0
|
5
|
1
|
30
|
54
|
Maid & Bray
|
7
|
0
|
0
|
5
|
2
|
38
|
52
|
Amersham 2
|
7
|
0
|
0
|
4
|
3
|
25
|
46
Division 2B
Thatcham Town (6) 138 lost to Fleet (25) 164-9 by 26 runs; Hurst (25) 170-7 beat Kidmore End (9) 169 by three wickets; Binfield (7) v Finchampstead 2nds (7), cancelled; Reading (25) 124 beat Wokingham 2nds (6) 103 by 21 runs; Eversley (11) 168 lost to Bagshot (25) 169-9 by one wicket.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
B
|
Ps
|
Reading
|
7
|
5
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
130
|
Finchampstead 2
|
7
|
4
|
0
|
1
|
2
|
7
|
112
|
Eversley
|
7
|
3
|
0
|
2
|
2
|
20
|
103
|
Hurst
|
7
|
3
|
0
|
2
|
2
|
14
|
100
|
Fleet
|
7
|
2
|
0
|
5
|
0
|
46
|
93
|
Binfield
|
7
|
2
|
1
|
2
|
2
|
27
|
85
|
Wokingham 2
|
7
|
2
|
1
|
2
|
2
|
25
|
83
|
Thatcham Town
|
7
|
2
|
0
|
4
|
1
|
31
|
82
|
Bagshot
|
7
|
1
|
0
|
4
|
2
|
34
|
73
|
Kidmore End
|
7
|
1
|
0
|
3
|
3
|
26
|
69
Division 4A
Wargrave 2nds (26) 158-3 beat Purley (8) 155 by seven wickets; Bagshot 2nds (14) 182-7 lost to Reading 2nds (26) 183-9 by one wicket; Theale and Tilehurst (25) 221-6 beat Eversley 2nds (14) 220-7 by four wickets; Newbury (6) 101-8 drew with Falkland 2nds (13) 189; Wokingham 3rds (25) 165-3 beat Maidenhead and Bray 2nds (8) 161 by seven wickets.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
B
|
Ps
|
Wargrave 2
|
7
|
7
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
167
|
Theale & Tile
|
7
|
5
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
4
|
127
|
Wokingham 3
|
7
|
4
|
0
|
2
|
1
|
13
|
117
|
Purley
|
7
|
4
|
0
|
1
|
2
|
7
|
116
|
Maid & Bray 2
|
7
|
3
|
0
|
3
|
1
|
18
|
98
|
Falkland 2
|
7
|
2
|
1
|
2
|
2
|
32
|
91
|
Reading 2
|
7
|
2
|
0
|
3
|
2
|
24
|
84
|
Eversley 2
|
7
|
0
|
0
|
7
|
0
|
63
|
70
|
Newbury
|
7
|
1
|
1
|
4
|
1
|
36
|
68
|
Bagshot 2
|
7
|
1
|
0
|
6
|
0
|
37
|
65
Division 4B
Hillingdon Manor (26) 82-3 beat Kew 2nds (1) 81 by seven wickets; Harpsden (25) 145-5 beat Beaconsfield 2nds (7) 142-8 by five wickets; Ruislip (7) v Cookham Dean 2nds (7), cancelled; Marlow 2nd (1) 58 lost to Chalfont St Giles (26) 61-0 by 10 wickets; Ickenham 2nds (26) 137-1 beat Taplow 2nds (5) 136-8 by nine wickets.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
B
|
Ps
|
Ickenham 2
|
7
|
4
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
8
|
123
|
Harpsden
|
7
|
4
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
0
|
118
|
Chalfont St G
|
7
|
3
|
0
|
3
|
1
|
22
|
104
|
Hillingdon M
|
7
|
3
|
0
|
3
|
1
|
19
|
99
|
Beaconsfield 2
|
7
|
2
|
0
|
2
|
2
|
21
|
93
|
Cookham Dean 2
|
7
|
2
|
0
|
2
|
3
|
15
|
86
|
Ruislip
|
7
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
4
|
9
|
85
|
Marlow 2
|
7
|
2
|
0
|
3
|
2
|
18
|
84
|
Taplow 2
|
7
|
1
|
0
|
4
|
2
|
19
|
61
|
Kew 2
|
7
|
1
|
0
|
6
|
0
|
34
|
57
Division 5B
Royal Ascot 2nds (7) v Binfield 2nds (7), cancelled; Boyne Hill 3rds (6) 130 lost to Bracknell (25) 190-9 by 60 runs; Purley 2nds (26) 146 beat Bradfield (5) 79 by 67 runs; Slough 4ths (8) 159 lost to Thatcham Town 2nds (25) 160-4 by six wickets; Farnham Common 2nds (0) 86 lost to Henley 3rds (26) 89-0 by 10 wickets.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
B
|
Ps
|
Henley 3
|
7
|
6
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
8
|
149
|
Bracknell
|
7
|
5
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
125
|
Binfield 2
|
7
|
4
|
0
|
2
|
1
|
16
|
119
|
Purley 2
|
7
|
3
|
0
|
2
|
1
|
15
|
113
|
Thatcham Town 2
|
7
|
4
|
0
|
1
|
2
|
4
|
109
|
Royal Ascot 2
|
7
|
2
|
0
|
3
|
2
|
24
|
89
|
Bradfield
|
7
|
2
|
0
|
4
|
1
|
21
|
73
|
Slough 4
|
7
|
1
|
0
|
4
|
1
|
25
|
69
|
Boyne Hill 3
|
7
|
1
|
0
|
5
|
1
|
38
|
67
|
Farnham C 2
|
7
|
1
|
0
|
6
|
0
|
38
|
60
Division 6A
Eastcote 4ths (25) 244-3 beat Hayes 3rds (11) 240 by seven wickets; High Wycombe 4ths (9) 236-7 drew with Chesham 3rds (14) 240-8; Hounslow and Whitton 2nds (25) 172-5 beat Kew 3rds (8) 171 by five wickets; Wargrave 3rds (26) 84-2 beat Barnes Wild Geese (1) 81 by eight wickets; Windsor 2nds (7) v Chenies and Latimer (7), cancelled.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
B
|
Ps
|
Hayes 3
|
7
|
4
|
0
|
1
|
2
|
11
|
131
|
Wargrave 3
|
7
|
4
|
0
|
1
|
2
|
8
|
117
|
Chenies & Lat
|
7
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
0
|
105
|
Hounslow & W 2
|
7
|
3
|
0
|
2
|
1
|
10
|
104
|
Chesham 3
|
7
|
2
|
1
|
2
|
2
|
33
|
98
|
Barnes WG
|
7
|
2
|
0
|
3
|
2
|
19
|
78
|
Eastcote 4
|
7
|
1
|
1
|
3
|
2
|
27
|
66
|
High Wycombe 4
|
7
|
1
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
20
|
63
|
Windsor 2
|
7
|
1
|
0
|
3
|
3
|
17
|
62
|
Kew 3
|
7
|
0
|
1
|
4
|
2
|
37
|
51
Division 7A
Cove 3rds (22) 126-8 bat Royal Ascot 3rds (5) 53 by 73 runs; Wokingham 4ths (22) 123-5 beat Newbury 2nds (5) 122-8 by five wickets; Reading 3rds (22) 138-7 beat Binfield 3rds (8) 137 by three wickets; Kidmore End 2nds (22) 212-7 beat Maidenhead and Bray 3rds (9) 193 by 19 runs; Bradfield 2nds (4) 143-5 lost to Evelsey 3rds (22) 146-1 by nine wickets.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
B
|
Ps
|
Wokingham 4
|
7
|
6
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
139
|
Eversley 3
|
7
|
5
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
10
|
127
|
Kidmore End 2
|
7
|
4
|
0
|
1
|
2
|
7
|
109
|
Maid & Bray 3
|
7
|
2
|
0
|
3
|
1
|
23
|
96
|
Newbury 2
|
7
|
3
|
0
|
3
|
1
|
21
|
95
|
Reading 3
|
7
|
2
|
0
|
4
|
1
|
27
|
78
|
Binfield 3
|
7
|
2
|
0
|
3
|
2
|
18
|
77
|
Royal Ascot 3
|
7
|
1
|
0
|
5
|
1
|
30
|
65
|
Bradfield 2
|
7
|
1
|
0
|
5
|
1
|
26
|
55
|
Cove 3
|
7
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
3
|
10
|
48
Division 9A
Cookham Dean 4ths (7) 120-7 lost to Wokingahm 6ths (22) 203-8 by 83 runs; Kidmore End 3rds (22) 216-7 beat Wargrave 4ths (8) 156-8 by 60 runs; Royal Ascot 4ths (7) v Sonning 3rds (7), cancelled; NPL 3rds (23) 53-5 beat Yateley 2nds (3) 51 by five wickets; Kew 4ths (22) 180-9 beat Fleet 3rds (11) 175-6 by five runs.
|
P
|
W
|
T
|
L
|
A/C
|
B
|
Ps
|
Kidmore End 3
|
7
|
4
|
0
|
1
|
2
|
6
|
109
|
Royal Ascot 4
|
7
|
4
|
0
|
1
|
2
|
10
|
109
|
Wokingham 6
|
7
|
4
|
0
|
1
|
2
|
22
|
108
|
Sonning 3
|
7
|
3
|
0
|
1
|
3
|
13
|
97
|
Cookham Dean 4
|
7
|
3
|
0
|
3
|
1
|
16
|
95
|
Wargrave 4
|
7
|
3
|
0
|
2
|
2
|
21
|
93
|
NPL 3
|
7
|
2
|
1
|
3
|
1
|
26
|
78
|
Kew 4
|
7
|
2
|
0
|
4
|
1
|
25
|
72
|
Fleet 3
|
7
|
0
|
1
|
4
|
2
|
0
|
55
|
Yateley 2
|
7
|
0
|
0
|
5
|
2
|
0
|
39
Division 10A
Eversley 5ths (7) v Reading 4ths (7), cancelled; Bradfield 3rds (7) 117 lost to Binfield 4ths (23) 149-8 by 32 runs; Newbury 3rds (7) v Wokingham Oaks and Acorns (7), cancelled; Sonning 4ths (22) 93-4 beat Kidmore End 4ths (3) 91-8 by six wickets.
|
P
|
W
|
T
|
L
|
A/C
|
B
|
Ps
|
Sulham & U 3
|
6
|
4
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
103
|
Binfield 4
|
6
|
3
|
0
|
2
|
1
|
24
|
91
|
Reading 4
|
6
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
5
|
87
|
Sonning 4
|
7
|
2
|
0
|
3
|
2
|
4
|
82
|
Newbury 3
|
6
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
3
|
5
|
70
|
Eversley 5
|
6
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
3
|
21
|
69
|
Wokingham O&A
|
6
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
4
|
26
|
55
|
Bradfield 3
|
6
|
0
|
0
|
4
|
2
|
0
|
50
|
Kidmore End 4
|
7
|
1
|
0
|
5
|
0
|
0
|
43
BERKSHIRE, CHILTERNS AND MID BUCKS LEAGUE
Championship
Ballinger Waggoners (14) 208-8 lost to Peppard Stoke Row (38) 209-5 by five wickets; Great Kingshill (39) 188-6 beat Downley (12) 182 by six runs; Holmer Green (6) 131 lost to Braywood (35) 134-4 by six wickets; Ley Hill (40) 103-4 beat Shinfield (10) 100-9 by six wickets; Littlewick Green (40) 205 beat West Reading (10) 127 by 78 runs.
|
P
|
W
|
L
|
T
|
NR
|
Ps
|
Peppard SR
|
8
|
5
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
237
|
Ley Hill
|
8
|
4
|
2
|
0
|
2
|
217
|
Braywood
|
8
|
4
|
1
|
0
|
3
|
195
|
Holmer Green
|
8
|
3
|
3
|
0
|
2
|
192
|
Downley
|
8
|
3
|
3
|
0
|
2
|
186
|
Great Kingshill
|
8
|
3
|
3
|
0
|
2
|
179
|
West Reading
|
8
|
3
|
5
|
0
|
0
|
164
|
Shinfield
|
8
|
3
|
3
|
0
|
2
|
159
|
Ballinger Wag
|
8
|
2
|
5
|
0
|
1
|
156
|
Littlewick Green
|
8
|
2
|
6
|
0
|
0
|
151
CMB Premiership
Coleshill (0) v Penn and Tylers Green (35), conceded by Coleshill; Denham (6) 153 lost to Knotty Green (35) 269-7 by 116 runs; Hurley (5) 72 lost to Cadmore End (35) 229 by 157 runs; Pinkneys Green (35) 183-9 beat The Lee (13) 182 by one wicket.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
NR
|
Ps
|
Cadmore End
|
7
|
5
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
185
|
Penn & TG
|
7
|
4
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
183
|
Knotty Green
|
7
|
4
|
0
|
2
|
1
|
163
|
Pinkneys Green
|
7
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
3
|
118
|
Denham
|
7
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
3
|
112
|
Hurley
|
8
|
1
|
0
|
4
|
2
|
112
|
Monks Ris
|
7
|
2
|
0
|
3
|
2
|
108
|
The Lee
|
7
|
1
|
0
|
4
|
2
|
82
|
Coleshill
|
7
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
77
Chiltern Division 1
Braywood 2nds (10) v Littlewick Green 2nds (10), cancelled; Chalfont St Giles (4) 98 lost to Holyport (35) 204-9 by 106 runs; Knotty Green 2nds (10) 185 lost to Harpsden (35) 186-6 by four wickets; Little Marlow (2) 85 lost to Emmbrook and Bearwood (35) 91-2 by eight wickets; Winchmore Hill (10) v Ruislip Victoira (10), cancelled.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
NR
|
Ps
|
Emm & Bear
|
7
|
5
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
199
|
Harpsden 2
|
8
|
4
|
1
|
1
|
2
|
178
|
Braywood 2
|
8
|
3
|
2
|
1
|
2
|
162
|
Holyport
|
8
|
4
|
1
|
3
|
0
|
161
|
Little Marlow
|
8
|
3
|
1
|
2
|
2
|
159
|
Knotty Green 2
|
7
|
3
|
1
|
2
|
1
|
157
|
Chalfont St G 2
|
8
|
3
|
0
|
4
|
1
|
129
|
Ruislip Victoria
|
8
|
2
|
0
|
4
|
2
|
111
|
Winchmore Hill
|
8
|
1
|
0
|
5
|
2
|
87
|
Littlewick G 2
|
8
|
0
|
0
|
6
|
2
|
39
Chiltern Division 2
Emmbrook and Bearwood 2nds (35) 171 beat Hurley 2nds (6) 101 by 70 runs; Holyport (35) 120 beat Pinkneys Green 2nds (5) 80 by 40 runs; Knotty Green (35) 196-7 beat Little Marlow 2nds (11)197-7 by three wickets; Penn and Tyelrs Green 2nds (8) 156 lost to Denham 2nds (35) 158-5 by five wickets; The Lee (35), Phoenix Old Boys (0), conceded by Phoenix Old Boys.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
LNR
|
Ps
|
Knotty Green 3
|
8
|
5
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
216
|
Denham 2
|
8
|
4
|
1
|
1
|
2
|
197
|
Pinkneys Gr 2
|
8
|
4
|
0
|
3
|
1
|
168
|
Holyport 2
|
8
|
3
|
2
|
1
|
2
|
162
|
The Lee 2
|
8
|
2
|
1
|
2
|
2
|
141
|
Emm & Bear 2
|
8
|
3
|
1
|
2
|
2
|
140
|
Hurley 2
|
8
|
2
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
134
|
Little Marlow 2
|
8
|
1
|
1
|
3
|
3
|
102
BCL Premier Division
Crowthorne and Crown Wood (7), Welford Park (7), cancelled; Farley Hill (35) 179-8 beat Mortimer West End (7) 172-8 by seven runs; Goring (3) 87-7 lost to Woodcote (30) 90-3 by seven wickets; Twyford and Ruscobme (4) 169-8 lost to Sandhurst (32) 170-2 by eight wickets; Woodley (7) v Stratfield Turgis/Hartley Wespall (0), cancelled.
|
P
|
W
|
T
|
L
|
A/C
|
PS
|
Av
|
Woodcote
|
7
|
5
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
176
|
35.2
|
Farley Hill
|
7
|
5
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
186
|
26.5
|
Crow & CW
|
8
|
3
|
0
|
1
|
4
|
106
|
26.5
|
Sandhurst
|
8
|
4
|
0
|
2
|
2
|
150
|
25.0
|
Mortimer WE
|
8
|
3
|
0
|
2
|
3
|
118
|
23.6
|
Woodley
|
8
|
2
|
0
|
3
|
3
|
84
|
16.8
|
Stratfield T/HW
|
7
|
2
|
0
|
4
|
1
|
92
|
15.3
|
Welford Park
|
8
|
1
|
0
|
3
|
4
|
50
|
12.5
|
Twyford & Rus
|
7
|
1
|
0
|
5
|
1
|
59
|
9.8
|
Goring
|
8
|
1
|
0
|
5
|
2
|
58
|
9.6
BCL Division 1
Peppard Stoke Row 2nds (8) 177-4 lost to Earley (32) 224-8 by 47 runs; Shinfield 2nds (0) v Reading Lions (0), cancelled; Waltham St Lawrence (33) 196-9 beat Crowthorne and Crown Wood 2nds (7) by 38 runs; Warfield (33) 112-4 beat Woodley 2nds (2) 94 by 18 runs; West Reading 2nds (35) 236-9 beat Farley Hill 2nds (4) 91 by 145 runs.
|
P
|
W
|
T
|
L
|
A/C
|
Ps
|
Av
|
West Reading
|
8
|
5
|
0
|
1
|
2
|
176
|
29.3
|
Reading Lions
|
8
|
4
|
0
|
1
|
3
|
138
|
27.6
|
Shinfield
|
7
|
3
|
0
|
1
|
3
|
104
|
26.0
|
Waltham St L
|
8
|
4
|
0
|
2
|
2
|
146
|
24.3
|
Peppard R
|
8
|
3
|
0
|
2
|
3
|
110
|
22.0
|
Warfield
|
8
|
3
|
0
|
3
|
2
|
123
|
20.5
|
Earley
|
6
|
1
|
1
|
2
|
2
|
66
|
16.5
|
Crow & CW
|
8
|
1
|
0
|
4
|
3
|
63
|
12.6
|
Farley Hill
|
8
|
1
|
1
|
5
|
1
|
85
|
12.1
|
Woodley
|
7
|
0
|
0
|
4
|
3
|
22
|
5.5
BCL Division 2 West
West Reading 3rds (31) 171-8 beat Mortimer West End 2nds (5) 108-7 by 63 runs; Purley 3rds (0) v Checkendon (0), cancelled; Silchester (32) 232-8 beat Falkland Development (8) 178-5 by 54 runs; Theale and Tilehurst 4ths (35) 216-8 beat Peppard Stoke Row 3rds (7) 173 by 43 runs; Reading United (35) 218-8 beat Welford Park 2nds (6) 130 by 88 runs.
|
P
|
W
|
T
|
L
|
A/C
|
Ps
|
Av
|
Checkendon
|
7
|
4
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
143
|
35.7
|
Reading United
|
9
|
5
|
0
|
1
|
3
|
182
|
30.3
|
Silchester
|
8
|
6
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
205
|
29.2
|
Purley
|
8
|
4
|
0
|
1
|
3
|
137
|
27.4
|
Falkland
|
8
|
3
|
0
|
2
|
3
|
115
|
23.0
|
West Reading
|
8
|
2
|
0
|
3
|
3
|
85
|
17.0
|
Peppard SR
|
8
|
1
|
0
|
5
|
2
|
75
|
12.5
|
Theale and Tile
|
8
|
1
|
0
|
5
|
2
|
62
|
10.3
|
Welford Park
|
8
|
1
|
0
|
4
|
3
|
45
|
9.0
|
Mortimer WE
|
8
|
0
|
0
|
5
|
3
|
22
|
4.4
28 June 2021
