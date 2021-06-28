Vines’s knock not enough for hosts

WOODCOTE exacted speedy revenge in their derby Premier Division clash at GORING on Saturday after suffering defeat to their nearest rivals in the South Oxon Friendly League three days earlier.

Despite the wet weather on Friday, the game was able to go ahead after an umpire’s inspection, in a 35-over format.

Woodcote captain James Worsfold won the toss and had no hesitation in asking the home team to bat first.

The Goring batsmen struggled from the start against the swing and accuracy of Ryan Van Heerden and Rakesh Patel. Both bowlers completed their seven over spell with figures of 2-11 and at that stage Goring were 22-4.

James Vickery (35) led a mini-revival but good spells from Mark Pearson (1-13) and James Worsfold (2-17) made runs difficult to come by and Goring finished on 87-7. Five good catches were held to assist the bowlers in their impressive figures.

In reply, Woodcote lost an early wicket but never really looked in trouble. Van Heerden (35) and Jez Mayo (24) shared a half-century partnership and by the time Van Heerden was out it was left to Jonny Clark and Sean Bell to hit the winning runs for a comfortable seven wicket win in just under 25 overs.

Matt Vines top scored with an unbeaten 61, but PEPPARD STOKE ROW 2nds went down by 47 runs in their Division 1 home clash with EARLEY.

An under-par bowling effort from the home side allowed Earley to post a

competitive 224-8 from their 40 overs, Mick Chard senior with the best figures of 2-40, while captain Rob Dyer, Ben Rumble, Roy Hayden and James Watts all grabbed a wicket apiece.

The hosts were given a steady start by Hugh Asquith and Jake Sedgwick, but they gradually fell further and further behind the required run rate, and despite Vines striking the ball well, Peppard could only reach 177-4 in reply.

PEPPARD STOKE ROW 3rds fell victim to a fine century from Alec Davidson-Soler as they were beaten by 43 runs at THEALE AND TILEHURST 4ths in Division 2 West.

With the hosts’ 2nd XI fixture called off in the morning opener Davidson-Soler was drafted into the side at the last minute and looked in control from ball one.

Peppard skipper Matt Kimber made the initial breakthrough during a frugal eight-over spell of 1-15, but it was Jacob Lamsdale (2-24) who proved the pick of the attack with his leg spin.

However, Davidson-Soler batted throughout the innings to end on 126 not out, leading his side to 216-8 in their 40 overs.

The away side made a disastrous start as they crashed to 26-3, only for father-and-son duo Peter and Jacob Lamsdale putting on 109 for the fourth wicket until the latter departed for 40.

The lower order failed to fire and with Pete dismissed for 76, Peppard were eventually bowled out for 173, Musa Nadeem (4-25) and Dawood Khan (4-24) the destroyers-in-chief for Theale.