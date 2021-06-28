May shines on debut

TEENAGE debutant Nathan May made an impressive half-century to lead PEPPARD STOKE ROW to a fourth consecutive success with a five-wicket victory at BALLINGER WAGGONERS.

The visitors won the toss in overcast conditions and made a trio of early breakthroughs courtesy of Scott Harris (2-29) and Alfie Clifton, reducing Ballinger to 27-3.

However, a counter-attack from young Ed Batchelor (86 from 61 balls) helped pull the hosts back into the contest, only for a good spell of 3-35 from Jason Vaughan-Davies to add some control at the death for Peppard, keeping their opponents to 208-8 in their 45 overs.

The away side lost stand-in opener Richard Ashton and skipper Max Baker-Smith to stumble to 40-2, but the experienced Andy Watts (43) and May steadied the ship until the former was trapped lbw to make it 80-3.

The in-form Jason Vaughan-Davies arrived at the crease and followed up a glorious extra-cover drive with some powerful shots all round the wicket, the highlight being a remarkable back foot cut for six over cover.

He was eventually caught at long off for 46 from 28 balls, but May (59) continued to show his class before Harris and Danny May — who finished matters with a six and a single — led the visitors to 209-5 with 34 balls to spare.