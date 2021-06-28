Birkett narrowly misses out on ton as Harpsden pull off unlikely win

HURLEY crashed to a 157-run defeat against league leaders CADMORE END in their Premiership clash at Shepherds Lane last Saturday.

Cadmore End were invited to bat first and rattled along at a scoring rate of around five an over.

Aman Singh opened the bowling from the Shepherds Lane in tandem with Ankush Sharma. Sharma bowled Asad Ali in the eighth over with the score on 37.

Debutant Sunny Singh came on from the farm end for the 12th over and had Kadoos Hussain caught behind and also bowled Abdul Manan.

Umar Zamman came on for the 13th over and had Muhammad Waqas caught behind courtesy of a one-handed catch by Kelvin Baillie.

The fourth wicket fell in the 20th over with the score on 99. In the second half of the innings Hassan Gul took two wickets courtesy of catches by Sunny and Jagdeep Singh, and Aman Singh returned and had captain Mansoor Hameed caught by Ibraz Hussain.

Huram Hussain top-scored with 43 in 17 overs. Sunny also returned and took the final two wickets to take his haul to four, but not until Malik Usman and Mohammed Ayaz had added 45 for the ninth wicket.

In reply Hurley needed 230 to win from 48 overs.

Malik Usman (8-29) took the new ball from Shepherds Lane end and was to bowl unchanged. Ahsen Maqbool operated from the cow field, but Usman was to take the first seven wickets to fall.

The strain of chasing a 200 plus total showed early on as the Hurley innings disappeared quickly.

Faisal Mahmood was bowled in the third. In the fifth Baillie fell to a catch at gully. In the seventh Jagdeep was bowled, and later in the same over Aman fell to the first of two catches taken by Abrar Khan at mid-off.

Hurley reached 30-2 after six overs but lost their last eight wickets in nine overs. Zamman was caught by Mansoor on the leg side in front of the pavilion.

The most resistance was provided by Ibraz, who batted for eight overs from 3-1 to 52-6, and was the only batsman to reach double figures.

Wicketkeeper Manan ditched the pads for the fourteenth over and brought the game to a close trapping Yasir Gul lbw early in his second.

In Chiltern Division 1, HARPSDEN 2nds completed a remarkable victory at KNOTTY GREEN 2nds.

Harpsden won the toss and chose to bowl first on a firm but drying track. The hosts made a strong start through opener Shah, who dispatched any loose deliveries to the boundary. Rod Birkett kept Harpsden in the contest with a tight spell and his final over picked up the wicket of Shah.

Knotty Green continued to move their score forwards through Crump and the hosts were still ahead of the run rate with 10 overs remaining.

Harpsden were indebted to an inspired spell of bowling by James Paice who, in nine overs, only conceded 27 runs and picked up three wickets to pull his team back into the contest.

Harpsden brought the Knotty Green innings to a close on 185 when skipper Stevens’ throw caught Desai short of his ground.

The Harpsden innings started disastrously as Desai ripped through the top order leaving the score at 40-5.

Ed Birkett and Ross Ashcroft started carefully, slowly accumulating before gradually increasing the rate when the bowlers were changed. As the spinners were introduced Birkett took on the role of aggressor, regularly sweeping to pick up boundaries.

Ashcroft departed with the score at 110-6 and Birkett was joined by Ollie Heath as the game entered the last 12 overs.

Again, Birkett led the run scoring with Heath being the perfect foil relentlessly accumulating singles. The pair controlled the required run rate well as it never crossed more than seven runs per over required.

With 35 needed from the last five overs the home side knew they needed a wicket and Harpsden needed one big over.

With the returning Desai completing his allotted overs, Birkett seized his chance depositing Adhyaru for a six over square leg.

Eleven runs were needed form the final two overs, but Harpsden were to finish it sooner with a misfield disappearing to the boundary to seal the victory with one over to spare. Birkett was the Harpsden hero, agonisingly finishing 99 not out.

HURLEY 2nds crashed to a 70 run defeat in Chiltern Division 2 at EMMBROOK AND BEARWOOD 2nds.

Joban Singh made his debut as captain for the visitors, won the toss and put the hosts into bat first.

Singh and Krish Kota used the vagaries of the pitch and overhead conditions to trouble the opening batsmen and it was the skipper who got the breakthrough with the score on 38, when debutant Haider-Ali Baig caught a skier from Painter. Gurdev replaced Joban and removed the other opener, Jamie Goodwin with a delivery that kept low. Half a dozen tight overs from Mandeep Sigh failed to produce a wicket and Hurley turned to their spinners, Nigel Haines and Liam Cole.

Adrian Trueman (63) and Ravi Balakrishnan (22) put together a partnership of 48 for the third wicket, with Trueman playing some cross batted shots and benefiting from a plethora of dropped catches.

After initially struggling to find a consistent length, Haines got the better of Balakrishnan as he took the off stump. This was the impetus Haines (5-45) needed as he went on to rip through the middle order.

At the other end Cole got plenty of turn with his off spin and was rewarded when sharp glove work from Mike Walton sent skipper Matt Booth on his way.

Trueman continued to slog his way to a half-century before falling to a catch at long on by Mandeep off Cole. Alec McNab (16) and Tommy Alborough (three not out) added 1 runs for the last wicket, which fell to Joe Barrass with one of his trade-mark wide deliveries which was caught in the covers by Joban.

Lacking three of their usual top five batsmen due to injury and un-availability, the old partnership of Mike Walton and Mike Cole were sent out to start the Hurley reply.

Balakrishnan and Alborough bowled well and both batsmen struggled to get the ball away. There were only eight runs on the board in the sixth over when Alborough produced a delivery that seamed away to take Walton’s off stump.

Mandeep (11) joined Cole in a second wicket partnership of 22 before being adjudged lbw to Balakrishnan.

Youngster Haider-Ali Baig, looked an accomplished batsman despite only managing five runs in a partnership of 26. His departure, bowled by Kuchimanchi, precipitated a collapse as four wickets fell for as many runs.

Akash and Gurdev fell to consecutive deliveries from Kuchimanchi to leave the visitors tottering on 60-6. Joban survived the hat-trick ball and mounted a counter-attack with Cole adding 33 for the seventh wicket.

Cole fell one short of a half-century with the score on 93 and Joban soon followed. Krish Kota (two) and Haines (one not out) ensured that Hurley reached treble figures and picked up a batting point before Paul Hunsdon wrapped up the victory for the home side in the 29th over just before the rain came down.