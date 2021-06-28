Aston bags four wickets as side ease to victory

MICHAEL WILLIAMS top scored with 61 not out to help HENLEY 2nds remain joint top of Division 2A following their nine-wicket win against HOUNSLOW AND WHITTON at the Brakspear Ground on Saturday.

Batting first, the visitors were bowled out for 114 with Felix Watson-Smyth taking 4-31 and Cameron Jacobsen 3-16.

In reply, Euan Brock chipped in with 46 not out to help the hosts ease to 115-1 in under 25 overs to win the match.

KIDMORE END slipped to the foot of Division 2B after going down to a three-wicket defeat at HURST.

Batting firs the visitors were dismissed for 169 with Abid Ul Wahab top scoring with 52.

In reply, James Frost took 3-37 as the home side reached 170-7 in 46 overs.

WARGRAVE 2nds moved 40 points clear at the top of Division 4A after beating visitors PURLEY by seven wickets.

The visitors, batting first, were bowled out for 155 with Alex Hands taking 4-48.

In reply, Oliver Newton hit 65 not out to help Wargrave to victory as they reached 158-3 in 31 overs.

HARPSDEN remain second in Division 4B after beating visitors BEACONSFIELD 2nds by five wickets.

James Aston took 4-14 while Matt Stanley chipped in with 3-33 as the visitors were restricted to 142-8.

In reply, Ben Watson top scored with 51 not out while Stefan Franklin hit 27 as the home side reached their target of 145 for the loss of five wickets.

HENLEY 3rds increased their lead at the top of Division 5B to 24 points following their comfortable 10 wicket win at FARNHAM COMMON 2nds.

The home side, batting first, were bowled out for 86 with skipper Andy Chappell taking 5-32.

In reply, Henley knocked off the required runs in under 22 overs without loss as they closed on 89-0 with Ajmal Safi hitting 45 and Rob Kenworthy.

Home side WARGRAVE 3rds recorded an eight-wicket Division 6A victory against BARNES WILD GEESE. The visitors, batting first, were bowled out for 81 with Pritam Dara taking 5-26. In reply, Wargrave reached 84-2 in 20 overs.

Abhishek Chaterjee hit 105 to help hosts KIDMORE END 2nds defeat MAIDENHEAD AND BRAY 3rds by 19 runs in their Division 7A clash.

Chirs Pigden also chipped in with 44 runs as the home side posted 212-7. In reply, Umer Faroqui took 5-42 as the visitors were bowled out for 193.

In Division 9A KIDMORE END 3rds ran out 60-run winners against visiting side WARGRAVE 4ths. Batting first Raja Khar top scored with 81 while Venu Passikati took 3-49 as Kidmore End ended their innings on

216-7.

In reply, Mayank Gudimetla top scored with 54 while Jonny Abbott took 3-30 as Wargrave closed their allotted overs on

156-8.

KIDMORE END 4ths crashed to a six wicket defeat at SONNING 4ths.

The visitors, batting first, ended their innings on 91-8. In reply, Sonning eased to victory, reaching 93-4.