Tailenders hold on to earn side a share of the spoils

HENLEY escaped with a draw by the skin of their teeth at HIGH WYCOMBE on Saturday in their top of the table Home Counties Premier League Division 1 clash.

The visitors batted out their innings in dire conditions and bad light, nine wickets down, to pocket the three additional points that a draw provides and to deny their opponents a further 10 points that a win would have afforded them.

In the greater scheme of things, these modest margins might have an impact on the direction in which this season’s title goes at the end of the campaign.

After a Friday of torrential rain, it was surprising that play got going on time at 11am. Having won the toss on a murky overcast and chilly day, Henley wasted no time putting their hosts into bat.

Once again, fine bowling and sharp fielding allied to an unpredictable deck soon had the Wycombe batsmen on the rack. The score inched along and by the time Tom Nugent had removed opener Eliot Callis and Wycombe skipper Dan Marles, both caught at slip, Wycombe had just 32 runs off 17 overs.

The game ground on, 100 runs coming up in the 50th over. If limiting their opponents to a sub-150 score was Henley’s ambition, they were well on track to achieve it. By then, Alex Woodland and Conrad Louth had succumbed to the spin of Ali Raja, and Edmund Casterton had been joined by Harvey Brennan, Wycombe’s Australian overseas player, a first grade batsman from the Woodville club in Adelaide with an impressive track record.

What had taken Wycombe 50 overs took this pair just 14 as they doubled the score, Brennan taking 24 off Euan Woods in the last (64th) over and ending with 61 runs off 60 balls including seven fours and two sixes. Anything north of 150 on this tricky wicket was always going to be a very tall order. It did not help that, with the exception of skipper Mike Roberts, the Henley top and middle order had left their batting boots at home.

Louth took a stunning catch at third slip to remove Woods, Matt Rowe and Richard Morris never looked comfortable, the threat of Matt Dalrymple was snuffed out and Adam Searle and Nugent were outdone by the pace of Cameron Parsons (5-28).

At 27 overs in, Henley were 61-7 and it was time to shut up shop and try and see out the next 27 overs for the draw. Wycombe strained every sinew but Henley held firm in the gloom and swirling drizzle. The spin of Sam Parry finally did for Davison, caught at short leg.

Simon Wheeler succumbed in the 53rd over and last man Raja, a tailender in every respect, now joined Harry Jordan.

Bowling spin in tandem, Wycombe gave themselves several additional overs before the finish time of 7.20pm, but even now, they just could not prize out the last wicket, Jordan signing off with a boundary to end the 57th and final over.

This was a nail-biting ending to the match and fine example of how exciting a drawn game in cricket can be.