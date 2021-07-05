Monday, 05 July 2021

HOME COUNTIES PREMIER LEAGUE

Division 1

Aston Rowant (7) 139 lost to High Wycombe (25) 140-6 by four wickets; Buckingham Town (25) 221-8 beat Tring Park (4) 113 by 108 runs; Datchet (25) 215-8 beat Finchampstead (11) 212-8 by two wickets; Henley (8) 194-9 drew with Banbury (15) 205-8; Thame Town (5) 62 lost to Oxford (25) 95 by 34 runs.

P

W

A/C

L

D

B

Ps

High Wycombe

8

5

2

0

1

12

136

Henley

8

5

1

0

2

8

125

Datchet

8

4

1

2

1

17

115

Buckingham T

8

4

2

1

1

9

114

Banbury

8

3

3

1

1

13

103

Aston Rowant

8

2

3

3

0

18

86

Oxford

8

2

1

5

0

26

77

Finchampstead

8

1

2

5

0

30

62

Thame Town

8

1

2

5

0

22

59

Tring Park

8

0

3

5

0

21

39

Division 2

Amersham (25) 119-2 beat Great Brickhill (3) 114 by eight wickets; Burnham (6) 131 lost to Oxford Downs (25) 156 by 25 runs; Chesham (5) 94 lost to Wokingham (24) 138 by 44 runs; Horspath (25) 189 beat Harefield (6) 114 by 75 runs; Wargrave (8) 216-4 drew with Slough (11) 287-6 dec.

P

W

L

A/C

D

B

Ps

Amersham

8

6

2

0

0

9

144

Horspath

8

4

2

2

0

12

119

Slough

8

4

1

2

1

11

116

Oxford Downs

8

4

2

2

0

10

112

Great Brickhill

8

3

4

1

0

28

99

Wargrave

8

3

3

1

1

25

94

Harefield

8

3

4

1

0

24

90

Wokingham

8

2

3

3

0

21

82

Chesham

8

2

4

2

0

16

73

Burnham

8

1

7

0

0

44

68

MORRANT THAMES VALLEY LEAGUE

Division 2A

Marlow (8) 162-7 drew with Henley 2nds (11) 189; Amersham 2nds (25) 79-4 beat Hayes (2) 78 by six wickets; Hounslow and Whitton (10) 222 lost to Kew (25) 237 by 15 runs; Maidenhead and Bray (7) 150-9 drew with Chesham (11) 174-9; Tring Park 2nds (13) 218-9 drew with Datchet (9) 208-7.

P

W

D

L

A/C

B

Ps

Henley 2

8

6

1

0

1

12

156

Marlow

8

6

1

0

1

8

153

Kew

8

5

0

1

2

7

140

Chesham 2

8

4

1

2

1

24

125

Datchet 2

8

3

1

4

0

41

110

Hounslow & W

8

3

0

5

0

34

103

Tring Park 2

8

2

1

4

1

52

103

Amersham 2

8

1

0

4

3

25

71

Maid & Bray

8

0

1

5

2

45

59

Hayes

8

1

0

6

1

32

56

Division 2B

Kidmore End (5) 67 lost to Thatcham Town (25) 142 by 75 runs; Hurst (8) 172-9 drew with Eversley (15) 203; Fleet (25) 183 beat Binfield (7) 125 by 58 runs; Finchampstead 2nds (6) 201-9 drew with Reading (15) 264-3; Wokingham 2nds (6) 162-9 drew with Bagshot (11) 169-11.

P

W

D

L

A/C

B

Ps

Reading

8

5

1

0

2

15

145

Finchampstead 2

8

4

1

1

2

13

118

Fleet

8

3

0

5

0

46

118

Eversley

8

3

1

2

2

35

118

Hurst

8

3

1

2

2

22

108

Thatcham Town

8

3

0

4

1

31

107

Binfield

8

2

1

3

2

34

92

Wokingham 2

8

2

2

2

2

31

89

Bagshot

8

1

1

4

2

45

84

Kidmore End

8

1

0

4

3

31

74

Division 4A

Reading 2nds (6) 150-9 drew with Wargrave 2nds (16) 235-5 dec; Maidenhead and Bray 2nds (25) 171-6 beat Bagshot 2nds (10) 170 by four wickets; Purley (16) 184-7 tied with Theale and Tilehurst (16) 184-9; Eversley 2nds (6) 111 lost to Newbury (25) 123 by 12 runs; Falkland 2nds (25) 217-8 beat Wokingham 3rds (14) 215-8 by two wickets.

P

W

D

L

A/C

B

Ps

Wargrave 2

8

7

1

0

0

15

183

Theale & Tile

8

5

0

1

1

4

143

Purley

8

4

0

1

2

7

132

Wokingham 3

8

4

0

3

1

27

131

Maid & Bray 2

8

4

0

3

1

18

123

Falkland 2

8

3

1

2

2

32

116

Newbury

8

2

1

4

1

36

93

Reading 2

8

2

1

3

2

29

90

Eversley 2

8

0

0

8

0

69

76

Bagshot 2

8

1

0

7

0

46

75

Division 4B

Beaconsfield 2nds (26) 254-7 dec beat Hillingdon Manor (8) 200 by 54 runs; Harpsden (16) 227 drew with Ickenham 2nds (10) 187-9; Kew 2nds (25) 203-8 beat Ruislip (14) 200 by two wickets; Cookham Dean 2nds (26) 191-8 beat Marlow 2nds (13) 190-8 by two wickets; Chalfont St Giles (26) 99-3 beat Taplow 2nds (2) 95 by seven wickets.

P

W

D

L

A/C

B

Ps

Harpsden

8

4

1

0

3

15

134

Ickenham 2

8

4

1

0

2

17

133

Chalfont St G

8

4

0

3

1

22

130

Beaconsfield 2

8

3

0

2

2

21

119

Cookham Dean 2

8

3

0

2

3

15

112

Hillingdon M

8

3

0

4

1

27

107

Ruislip

8

2

0

2

4

23

99

Marlow 2

8

2

0

4

2

30

97

Kew 2

8

2

0

6

0

34

82

Taplow 2

8

1

0

5

2

20

63

Division 5B

Bracknell (5) 51 lost to Royal Ascot 2nds (26) 186-9 by 135 runs; Boyne Hill 3rds (25) 278-9 dec beat Farnham Common 2nds (8) 186 by 92 runs; Binfield 2nds (26) 192-5 beat Purley 2nds (10) 191-8 by five wickets; Bradfield (26) 207-6 beat Slough 4ths (5) 148 by 59 runs; Thatcham Town 2nds (25) 144 beat Henley 3rds (8) 131 by 13 runs.

P

W

D

L

A/C

B

Ps

Henley 3

8

6

0

2

0

15

156

Binfield 2

8

5

0

2

1

16

145

Thatcham Town 2

8

5

0

1

2

4

134

Bracknell

8

5

0

2

1

5

130

Purley 2

8

3

0

3

1

25

123

Royal Ascot 2

8

3

0

3

2

24

115

Bradfield

8

3

0

4

1

21

99

Boyne Hill 3

8

2

0

5

1

38

92

Slough 4

8

1

0

5

1

30

74

Farnham C 2

8

1

0

7

0

46

68

Division 6A

Chesham 3rds (25) 270-4 dec beat Eastcote 4ths (2) 58 by 212 runs; High Wycombe 4ths (10) 183-7 drew with Windsor 2nds (5) 123-4; Hayes 3rds (25) 246 beat Hounslow and Whitton 2nds (6) 124 by 122 runs; Kew 3rds (25) 244-8 beat Wargrave 3rds (10) 201 by 43 runs; Chenies and Latimer (25) 139-0 beat Barnes Wild Geese (4) 138-9 by 10 wickets.

P

W

D

L

A/C

B

Ps

Hayes 3

8

5

0

1

2

11

156

Chenies & Lat

8

4

0

0

3

0

130

Wargrave 3

8

4

0

2

2

17

127

Chesham 3

8

3

1

2

2

33

123

Hounslow & W 2

8

3

0

3

1

16

110

Barnes WG

8

2

0

4

2

23

82

Kew 3

8

1

1

4

2

37

76

High Wycombe 4

8

1

2

2

3

30

73

Eastcote 4

8

1

1

4

2

29

68

Windsor 2

8

1

1

3

3

21

67

Division 7A

Newbury 2nds (22) 176-9 beat Cove 3rds (9) 137-7 by 39 runs; Wokingham 4ths (23) 77-2 beat Bradfield 2nds (1) 71 by eight wickets; Royal Ascot 3rds (23) 168-4 beat Reading 3rds (6) 165-9 by three runs; Binfield 3rds (23) 73-1 beat Kidmore End 2nds (1) 72 by nine wickets; Eversley 3rds (22) 160-3 beat Maidenhead and Bray 3rds (6) 159-6 by seven wickets.

P

W

D

L

A/C

B

Ps

Wokingham 4

8

7

0

0

1

0

162

Eversley 3

8

6

0

1

1

10

149

Newbury 2

8

4

0

3

1

21

117

Kidmore End 2

8

4

0

2

2

8

110

Maid & Bray 3

8

2

0

4

1

29

102

Binfield 3

8

3

0

3

2

18

100

Royal Ascot 3

8

2

0

5

1

30

88

Reading 3

8

2

0

5

1

33

84

Cove 3

8

1

0

3

3

19

57

Bradfield 2

8

1

0

6

1

27

56

Division 9A

Wargrave 4ths (9) 140 lost to Cookham Dean 4ths (22) 154 by 14 runs; Kidmore End 3rds (22) 162-4 beat Kew 4ths (6) 158-8 by six wickets; Wokingham 6ths (22) 216-3 beat Royal Ascot 4ths (8) 213-6 by seven wickets; Sonning 3rds (22) 207-6 beat NPL 3rds (5) 123 by 84 runs; Fleet 3rds (23) 90-8 beat Yateley 2nds (6) 89 by two wickets.

P

W

T

L

A/C

B

Ps

Kidmore End 3

8

5

0

1

2

7

131

Wokingham 6

8

5

0

1

2

6

130

Sonning 3

8

4

0

1

3

10

119

Royal Ascot 4

8

4

0

2

2

14

117

Cookham Dean 4

8

4

0

3

1

22

117

Wargrave 4

8

3

0

3

2

22

102

NPL 3

8

2

1

4

1

21

83

Kew 4

8

2

0

5

1

27

78

Fleet 3

8

1

1

4

2

26

78

Yateley 2

8

0

0

6

2

31

45

Division 10A

Binfield 4ths (22) 65-5 beat Eversley 5ths (3) 63 by five wickets; Bradfield 3rds (7) v Sonning 4ths (22), cancelled; Reading 4ths (22) 131 beat Newbury 3rds (8) 109 by 22 runs; Sulhamstead and Ufton 3rds (22) 122-2 beat Wokingham Oaks and Acorns (3) 121 by eight wickets.

P

W

T

L

A/C

B

Ps

Sulham & U 3

7

5

0

1

1

8

125

Binfield 4

7

4

0

2

1

16

112

Reading 4

7

4

0

0

2

0

109

Sonning 4

8

2

0

3

3

24

104

Newbury 3

7

2

0

2

3

13

78

Eversley 5

7

2

0

2

3

7

72

Wokingham O&A

7

1

0

2

4

8

58

Bradfield 3

7

0

0

4

3

21

57

Kidmore End 4

7

1

0

5

0

26

43

BERKSHIRE, CHILTERNS AND MID BUCKS LEAGUE

Championship

Braywood (40) 165-4 beat Littlewick Green (10) 160-7 by six wickets; Downley (39) 161-6 beat Shinfield (12) 155 by four wickets; Holmer Green (19) 239 lost to Ley Hill (40) 241-9 by one wicket; Peppard Stoke Row (40) 222-8 beat Great Kingshill (11) 163 by 59 runs; West Reading (37) 124 beat Ballinger Waggoners (7) 81 by 43 runs.

P

W

L

T

NR

Ps

Peppard SR

9

6

1

0

2

277

Ley Hill

9

5

2

0

2

257

Braywood

9

5

1

0

3

238

Downley

9

4

3

0

2

225

Holmer Green

9

3

4

0

2

211

West Reading

9

4

5

0

0

201

Great Kingshill

9

3

4

0

2

190

Shinfield

9

3

4

0

2

171

Ballinger Wag

9

2

6

0

1

163

Littlewick Green

9

2

7

0

0

161

CMB Premiership

Cadmore End (35) 161-6 beat Denham (9) 155 by four wickets; Monks Risborough (7) 140 lost to Pinkneys Green (35) 141-5 by five wickets; Penn and Tylers Green (9) 82 lost to The Lee (35) 88 by six runs.

P

W

D

L

NR

Ps

Cadmore End

7

6

0

0

1

220

Knotty Green

7

4

0

2

1

163

Penn & TG

7

4

0

3

0

157

Pinkneys Green

7

2

0

2

3

118

Monks Ris

7

2

0

3

2

109

Denham

7

1

0

3

3

86

The Lee

7

1

0

4

2

82

Hurley

7

1

0

4

2

77

Chiltern Division 1

Emmbrook and Bearwood (35) 111-1 beat Chalfont St Giles (2) 110 by nine wickets; Holyport (20) 178 drew with Winchmore Hill (9) 146-6; Little Marlow (8) 151 lost to Knotty Green (35) 237 by 86 runs; Littlewick Green 2nds (2) 67 lost to Harpsden 2nds (35) 68-2 by eight wickets; Ruislip Victoria (7) 156-8 lost to Braywood 2nds (35) 157-4 by six wickets.

P

W

D

L

NR

Ps

Emm & Bear

8

6

0

0

2

234

Harpsden 2

9

5

1

1

2

213

Braywood 2

9

4

2

1

2

197

Knotty Green 2

8

4

1

2

1

192

Holyport

9

4

2

3

0

181

Little Marlow

9

3

1

3

2

167

Chalfont St G 2

9

3

0

5

1

131

Ruislip Victoria

9

2

0

5

2

118

Winchmore Hill

9

1

1

5

2

96

Littlewick G 2

9

0

0

7

2

41

Chiltern Division 2

Denham 2nds (35) 195-4 beat Holyport 2nds (8) 194-8 by six wickets; Hurley 2nds (23) 178 drew with Little Marlow 2nds (13) 173-9; Phoenix Old Boys (8) 169-5 drew with Penn and Tylers Green 2nds (19) 197-5; Pinkneys Green 2nds (35) 189-9 beat Emmbrook and Bearwood 2nds (13) 188 by one wicket; Knotty Green 3rds (35) 251-7 dec beat The Lee 2nds (5) 136 by 115 runs.

P

W

D

L

NR

Ps

Knotty Green 3

9

6

1

1

1

251

Denham 2

9

5

1

1

2

232

Pinkneys Gr 2

9

5

0

3

1

203

Holyport 2

9

3

2

2

2

170

Hurley 2

9

2

2

2

3

157

Emm & Bear 2

9

3

1

3

2

153

The Lee 2

9

2

1

3

2

146

Little Marlow 2

9

1

2

3

3

115

Penn & Tylers 2

9

1

1

6

1

95

Phoenix O B

9

0

1

4

3

51

BCL Premier Division

Farley Hill (36) 91-2 beat Crowthorne and Crown Wood (1) 88 by eight wickets; Sandhurst (39) 132-3 beat Woodley (3) 129 by seven wickets; Stratfield Turgis/Hartley Wespall (35) 252-7 beat Goring (5) 58 by 194 runs; Welford Park (35) 252-6 beat Twyford and Ruscombe (6) 152 by 100 runs; Mortimer West End (32) 186-5 beat Woodcote (7) 184-7 by five wickets.

P

W

T

L

A/C

PS

Av

Woodcote

8

5

0

1

2

183

30.5

Farley Hill

8

6

0

2

0

229

28.6

Sandhurst

9

5

0

2

2

189

27.0

Mortimer WE

9

4

0

2

3

150

25.0

Crow & CW

9

3

0

2

4

107

21.4

Stratfield T/HW

8

3

0

4

1

127

18.1

Welford Park

9

2

0

3

4

85

17.0

Woodley

9

2

0

4

3

87

14.5

Twyford & Rus

8

1

0

6

1

65

9.2

Goring

9

1

0

6

2

63

9.0

BCL Division 1

Earley (33) 171 beat Warfield (7) 67 by 104 runs; Farley Hill 2nds (20) 171 tied with Shinfield 2nds (20) 171; Peppard Stoke Row 2nds (7) 214-8 lost to Waltham St Lawrence (34) 233-5 by 19 runs; Reading Lions (33) 148-4 beat Crowthorne and Crown Wood 2nds (4) 146-8 by six wickets; West Reading 2nds (35) 140-0 beat Woodley 2nds (2) 136 by 10 wickets.

P

W

T

L

A/C

Ps

Av

West Reading

9

6

0

1

2

211

30.1

Reading Lions

9

5

0

1

3

171

28.5

Waltham St L

9

5

0

2

2

180

25.7

Shinfield

8

3

1

1

3

124

24.8

Earley

7

2

1

2

2

99

19.8

Peppard SR

9

3

0

3

3

117

19.5

Warfield

9

3

0

4

2

130

18.5

Farley Hill

9

1

2

5

1

105

13.1

Crow & CW

9

1

0

5

3

67

11.1

Woodley

8

0

0

5

3

24

4.8

BCL Division 2 West

Checkendon (10) 226-4 lost to Silchester (32) 230-6 by four wickets; Falkland (34) 201-8 beat Welford Park 2nds (5) 121-9 by 80 runs; Mortimer West End 2nds (35) 102-0 beat Theale and Tilehurst 4ths (0) 99 by 10 wickets; West Reading 3rds (34) 179 beat Purley 3rds (7) 133 by 46 runs.

P

W

T

L

A/C

Ps

Av

Checkendon

8

4

0

1

3

153

30.6

Reading United

9

5

0

1

3

182

30.3

Silchester

9

7

0

1

1

237

29.6

Falkland

9

4

0

2

3

149

24.8

Purley

9

4

0

2

3

144

24.0

West Reading

9

3

0

3

3

119

19.8

Peppard SR

8

1

0

5

2

75

12.5

Mortimer WE

9

1

0

5

3

57

9.5

Theale and Tile

9

1

0

6

2

62

8.8

Welford Park

9

1

0

5

3

50

8.3

