Monday, 05 July 2021
HOME COUNTIES PREMIER LEAGUE
Division 1
Aston Rowant (7) 139 lost to High Wycombe (25) 140-6 by four wickets; Buckingham Town (25) 221-8 beat Tring Park (4) 113 by 108 runs; Datchet (25) 215-8 beat Finchampstead (11) 212-8 by two wickets; Henley (8) 194-9 drew with Banbury (15) 205-8; Thame Town (5) 62 lost to Oxford (25) 95 by 34 runs.
|
P
|
W
|
A/C
|
L
|
D
|
B
|
Ps
|
High Wycombe
|
8
|
5
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
12
|
136
|
Henley
|
8
|
5
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
8
|
125
|
Datchet
|
8
|
4
|
1
|
2
|
1
|
17
|
115
|
Buckingham T
|
8
|
4
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
9
|
114
|
Banbury
|
8
|
3
|
3
|
1
|
1
|
13
|
103
|
Aston Rowant
|
8
|
2
|
3
|
3
|
0
|
18
|
86
|
Oxford
|
8
|
2
|
1
|
5
|
0
|
26
|
77
|
Finchampstead
|
8
|
1
|
2
|
5
|
0
|
30
|
62
|
Thame Town
|
8
|
1
|
2
|
5
|
0
|
22
|
59
|
Tring Park
|
8
|
0
|
3
|
5
|
0
|
21
|
39
Division 2
Amersham (25) 119-2 beat Great Brickhill (3) 114 by eight wickets; Burnham (6) 131 lost to Oxford Downs (25) 156 by 25 runs; Chesham (5) 94 lost to Wokingham (24) 138 by 44 runs; Horspath (25) 189 beat Harefield (6) 114 by 75 runs; Wargrave (8) 216-4 drew with Slough (11) 287-6 dec.
|
P
|
W
|
L
|
A/C
|
D
|
B
|
Ps
|
Amersham
|
8
|
6
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
9
|
144
|
Horspath
|
8
|
4
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
12
|
119
|
Slough
|
8
|
4
|
1
|
2
|
1
|
11
|
116
|
Oxford Downs
|
8
|
4
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
10
|
112
|
Great Brickhill
|
8
|
3
|
4
|
1
|
0
|
28
|
99
|
Wargrave
|
8
|
3
|
3
|
1
|
1
|
25
|
94
|
Harefield
|
8
|
3
|
4
|
1
|
0
|
24
|
90
|
Wokingham
|
8
|
2
|
3
|
3
|
0
|
21
|
82
|
Chesham
|
8
|
2
|
4
|
2
|
0
|
16
|
73
|
Burnham
|
8
|
1
|
7
|
0
|
0
|
44
|
68
MORRANT THAMES VALLEY LEAGUE
Division 2A
Marlow (8) 162-7 drew with Henley 2nds (11) 189; Amersham 2nds (25) 79-4 beat Hayes (2) 78 by six wickets; Hounslow and Whitton (10) 222 lost to Kew (25) 237 by 15 runs; Maidenhead and Bray (7) 150-9 drew with Chesham (11) 174-9; Tring Park 2nds (13) 218-9 drew with Datchet (9) 208-7.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
B
|
Ps
|
Henley 2
|
8
|
6
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
12
|
156
|
Marlow
|
8
|
6
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
8
|
153
|
Kew
|
8
|
5
|
0
|
1
|
2
|
7
|
140
|
Chesham 2
|
8
|
4
|
1
|
2
|
1
|
24
|
125
|
Datchet 2
|
8
|
3
|
1
|
4
|
0
|
41
|
110
|
Hounslow & W
|
8
|
3
|
0
|
5
|
0
|
34
|
103
|
Tring Park 2
|
8
|
2
|
1
|
4
|
1
|
52
|
103
|
Amersham 2
|
8
|
1
|
0
|
4
|
3
|
25
|
71
|
Maid & Bray
|
8
|
0
|
1
|
5
|
2
|
45
|
59
|
Hayes
|
8
|
1
|
0
|
6
|
1
|
32
|
56
Division 2B
Kidmore End (5) 67 lost to Thatcham Town (25) 142 by 75 runs; Hurst (8) 172-9 drew with Eversley (15) 203; Fleet (25) 183 beat Binfield (7) 125 by 58 runs; Finchampstead 2nds (6) 201-9 drew with Reading (15) 264-3; Wokingham 2nds (6) 162-9 drew with Bagshot (11) 169-11.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
B
|
Ps
|
Reading
|
8
|
5
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
15
|
145
|
Finchampstead 2
|
8
|
4
|
1
|
1
|
2
|
13
|
118
|
Fleet
|
8
|
3
|
0
|
5
|
0
|
46
|
118
|
Eversley
|
8
|
3
|
1
|
2
|
2
|
35
|
118
|
Hurst
|
8
|
3
|
1
|
2
|
2
|
22
|
108
|
Thatcham Town
|
8
|
3
|
0
|
4
|
1
|
31
|
107
|
Binfield
|
8
|
2
|
1
|
3
|
2
|
34
|
92
|
Wokingham 2
|
8
|
2
|
2
|
2
|
2
|
31
|
89
|
Bagshot
|
8
|
1
|
1
|
4
|
2
|
45
|
84
|
Kidmore End
|
8
|
1
|
0
|
4
|
3
|
31
|
74
Division 4A
Reading 2nds (6) 150-9 drew with Wargrave 2nds (16) 235-5 dec; Maidenhead and Bray 2nds (25) 171-6 beat Bagshot 2nds (10) 170 by four wickets; Purley (16) 184-7 tied with Theale and Tilehurst (16) 184-9; Eversley 2nds (6) 111 lost to Newbury (25) 123 by 12 runs; Falkland 2nds (25) 217-8 beat Wokingham 3rds (14) 215-8 by two wickets.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
B
|
Ps
|
Wargrave 2
|
8
|
7
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
15
|
183
|
Theale & Tile
|
8
|
5
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
4
|
143
|
Purley
|
8
|
4
|
0
|
1
|
2
|
7
|
132
|
Wokingham 3
|
8
|
4
|
0
|
3
|
1
|
27
|
131
|
Maid & Bray 2
|
8
|
4
|
0
|
3
|
1
|
18
|
123
|
Falkland 2
|
8
|
3
|
1
|
2
|
2
|
32
|
116
|
Newbury
|
8
|
2
|
1
|
4
|
1
|
36
|
93
|
Reading 2
|
8
|
2
|
1
|
3
|
2
|
29
|
90
|
Eversley 2
|
8
|
0
|
0
|
8
|
0
|
69
|
76
|
Bagshot 2
|
8
|
1
|
0
|
7
|
0
|
46
|
75
Division 4B
Beaconsfield 2nds (26) 254-7 dec beat Hillingdon Manor (8) 200 by 54 runs; Harpsden (16) 227 drew with Ickenham 2nds (10) 187-9; Kew 2nds (25) 203-8 beat Ruislip (14) 200 by two wickets; Cookham Dean 2nds (26) 191-8 beat Marlow 2nds (13) 190-8 by two wickets; Chalfont St Giles (26) 99-3 beat Taplow 2nds (2) 95 by seven wickets.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
B
|
Ps
|
Harpsden
|
8
|
4
|
1
|
0
|
3
|
15
|
134
|
Ickenham 2
|
8
|
4
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
17
|
133
|
Chalfont St G
|
8
|
4
|
0
|
3
|
1
|
22
|
130
|
Beaconsfield 2
|
8
|
3
|
0
|
2
|
2
|
21
|
119
|
Cookham Dean 2
|
8
|
3
|
0
|
2
|
3
|
15
|
112
|
Hillingdon M
|
8
|
3
|
0
|
4
|
1
|
27
|
107
|
Ruislip
|
8
|
2
|
0
|
2
|
4
|
23
|
99
|
Marlow 2
|
8
|
2
|
0
|
4
|
2
|
30
|
97
|
Kew 2
|
8
|
2
|
0
|
6
|
0
|
34
|
82
|
Taplow 2
|
8
|
1
|
0
|
5
|
2
|
20
|
63
Division 5B
Bracknell (5) 51 lost to Royal Ascot 2nds (26) 186-9 by 135 runs; Boyne Hill 3rds (25) 278-9 dec beat Farnham Common 2nds (8) 186 by 92 runs; Binfield 2nds (26) 192-5 beat Purley 2nds (10) 191-8 by five wickets; Bradfield (26) 207-6 beat Slough 4ths (5) 148 by 59 runs; Thatcham Town 2nds (25) 144 beat Henley 3rds (8) 131 by 13 runs.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
B
|
Ps
|
Henley 3
|
8
|
6
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
15
|
156
|
Binfield 2
|
8
|
5
|
0
|
2
|
1
|
16
|
145
|
Thatcham Town 2
|
8
|
5
|
0
|
1
|
2
|
4
|
134
|
Bracknell
|
8
|
5
|
0
|
2
|
1
|
5
|
130
|
Purley 2
|
8
|
3
|
0
|
3
|
1
|
25
|
123
|
Royal Ascot 2
|
8
|
3
|
0
|
3
|
2
|
24
|
115
|
Bradfield
|
8
|
3
|
0
|
4
|
1
|
21
|
99
|
Boyne Hill 3
|
8
|
2
|
0
|
5
|
1
|
38
|
92
|
Slough 4
|
8
|
1
|
0
|
5
|
1
|
30
|
74
|
Farnham C 2
|
8
|
1
|
0
|
7
|
0
|
46
|
68
Division 6A
Chesham 3rds (25) 270-4 dec beat Eastcote 4ths (2) 58 by 212 runs; High Wycombe 4ths (10) 183-7 drew with Windsor 2nds (5) 123-4; Hayes 3rds (25) 246 beat Hounslow and Whitton 2nds (6) 124 by 122 runs; Kew 3rds (25) 244-8 beat Wargrave 3rds (10) 201 by 43 runs; Chenies and Latimer (25) 139-0 beat Barnes Wild Geese (4) 138-9 by 10 wickets.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
B
|
Ps
|
Hayes 3
|
8
|
5
|
0
|
1
|
2
|
11
|
156
|
Chenies & Lat
|
8
|
4
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
0
|
130
|
Wargrave 3
|
8
|
4
|
0
|
2
|
2
|
17
|
127
|
Chesham 3
|
8
|
3
|
1
|
2
|
2
|
33
|
123
|
Hounslow & W 2
|
8
|
3
|
0
|
3
|
1
|
16
|
110
|
Barnes WG
|
8
|
2
|
0
|
4
|
2
|
23
|
82
|
Kew 3
|
8
|
1
|
1
|
4
|
2
|
37
|
76
|
High Wycombe 4
|
8
|
1
|
2
|
2
|
3
|
30
|
73
|
Eastcote 4
|
8
|
1
|
1
|
4
|
2
|
29
|
68
|
Windsor 2
|
8
|
1
|
1
|
3
|
3
|
21
|
67
Division 7A
Newbury 2nds (22) 176-9 beat Cove 3rds (9) 137-7 by 39 runs; Wokingham 4ths (23) 77-2 beat Bradfield 2nds (1) 71 by eight wickets; Royal Ascot 3rds (23) 168-4 beat Reading 3rds (6) 165-9 by three runs; Binfield 3rds (23) 73-1 beat Kidmore End 2nds (1) 72 by nine wickets; Eversley 3rds (22) 160-3 beat Maidenhead and Bray 3rds (6) 159-6 by seven wickets.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
B
|
Ps
|
Wokingham 4
|
8
|
7
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
162
|
Eversley 3
|
8
|
6
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
10
|
149
|
Newbury 2
|
8
|
4
|
0
|
3
|
1
|
21
|
117
|
Kidmore End 2
|
8
|
4
|
0
|
2
|
2
|
8
|
110
|
Maid & Bray 3
|
8
|
2
|
0
|
4
|
1
|
29
|
102
|
Binfield 3
|
8
|
3
|
0
|
3
|
2
|
18
|
100
|
Royal Ascot 3
|
8
|
2
|
0
|
5
|
1
|
30
|
88
|
Reading 3
|
8
|
2
|
0
|
5
|
1
|
33
|
84
|
Cove 3
|
8
|
1
|
0
|
3
|
3
|
19
|
57
|
Bradfield 2
|
8
|
1
|
0
|
6
|
1
|
27
|
56
Division 9A
Wargrave 4ths (9) 140 lost to Cookham Dean 4ths (22) 154 by 14 runs; Kidmore End 3rds (22) 162-4 beat Kew 4ths (6) 158-8 by six wickets; Wokingham 6ths (22) 216-3 beat Royal Ascot 4ths (8) 213-6 by seven wickets; Sonning 3rds (22) 207-6 beat NPL 3rds (5) 123 by 84 runs; Fleet 3rds (23) 90-8 beat Yateley 2nds (6) 89 by two wickets.
|
P
|
W
|
T
|
L
|
A/C
|
B
|
Ps
|
Kidmore End 3
|
8
|
5
|
0
|
1
|
2
|
7
|
131
|
Wokingham 6
|
8
|
5
|
0
|
1
|
2
|
6
|
130
|
Sonning 3
|
8
|
4
|
0
|
1
|
3
|
10
|
119
|
Royal Ascot 4
|
8
|
4
|
0
|
2
|
2
|
14
|
117
|
Cookham Dean 4
|
8
|
4
|
0
|
3
|
1
|
22
|
117
|
Wargrave 4
|
8
|
3
|
0
|
3
|
2
|
22
|
102
|
NPL 3
|
8
|
2
|
1
|
4
|
1
|
21
|
83
|
Kew 4
|
8
|
2
|
0
|
5
|
1
|
27
|
78
|
Fleet 3
|
8
|
1
|
1
|
4
|
2
|
26
|
78
|
Yateley 2
|
8
|
0
|
0
|
6
|
2
|
31
|
45
Division 10A
Binfield 4ths (22) 65-5 beat Eversley 5ths (3) 63 by five wickets; Bradfield 3rds (7) v Sonning 4ths (22), cancelled; Reading 4ths (22) 131 beat Newbury 3rds (8) 109 by 22 runs; Sulhamstead and Ufton 3rds (22) 122-2 beat Wokingham Oaks and Acorns (3) 121 by eight wickets.
|
P
|
W
|
T
|
L
|
A/C
|
B
|
Ps
|
Sulham & U 3
|
7
|
5
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
8
|
125
|
Binfield 4
|
7
|
4
|
0
|
2
|
1
|
16
|
112
|
Reading 4
|
7
|
4
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
109
|
Sonning 4
|
8
|
2
|
0
|
3
|
3
|
24
|
104
|
Newbury 3
|
7
|
2
|
0
|
2
|
3
|
13
|
78
|
Eversley 5
|
7
|
2
|
0
|
2
|
3
|
7
|
72
|
Wokingham O&A
|
7
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
4
|
8
|
58
|
Bradfield 3
|
7
|
0
|
0
|
4
|
3
|
21
|
57
|
Kidmore End 4
|
7
|
1
|
0
|
5
|
0
|
26
|
43
BERKSHIRE, CHILTERNS AND MID BUCKS LEAGUE
Championship
Braywood (40) 165-4 beat Littlewick Green (10) 160-7 by six wickets; Downley (39) 161-6 beat Shinfield (12) 155 by four wickets; Holmer Green (19) 239 lost to Ley Hill (40) 241-9 by one wicket; Peppard Stoke Row (40) 222-8 beat Great Kingshill (11) 163 by 59 runs; West Reading (37) 124 beat Ballinger Waggoners (7) 81 by 43 runs.
|
P
|
W
|
L
|
T
|
NR
|
Ps
|
Peppard SR
|
9
|
6
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
277
|
Ley Hill
|
9
|
5
|
2
|
0
|
2
|
257
|
Braywood
|
9
|
5
|
1
|
0
|
3
|
238
|
Downley
|
9
|
4
|
3
|
0
|
2
|
225
|
Holmer Green
|
9
|
3
|
4
|
0
|
2
|
211
|
West Reading
|
9
|
4
|
5
|
0
|
0
|
201
|
Great Kingshill
|
9
|
3
|
4
|
0
|
2
|
190
|
Shinfield
|
9
|
3
|
4
|
0
|
2
|
171
|
Ballinger Wag
|
9
|
2
|
6
|
0
|
1
|
163
|
Littlewick Green
|
9
|
2
|
7
|
0
|
0
|
161
CMB Premiership
Cadmore End (35) 161-6 beat Denham (9) 155 by four wickets; Monks Risborough (7) 140 lost to Pinkneys Green (35) 141-5 by five wickets; Penn and Tylers Green (9) 82 lost to The Lee (35) 88 by six runs.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
NR
|
Ps
|
Cadmore End
|
7
|
6
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
220
|
Knotty Green
|
7
|
4
|
0
|
2
|
1
|
163
|
Penn & TG
|
7
|
4
|
0
|
3
|
0
|
157
|
Pinkneys Green
|
7
|
2
|
0
|
2
|
3
|
118
|
Monks Ris
|
7
|
2
|
0
|
3
|
2
|
109
|
Denham
|
7
|
1
|
0
|
3
|
3
|
86
|
The Lee
|
7
|
1
|
0
|
4
|
2
|
82
|
Hurley
|
7
|
1
|
0
|
4
|
2
|
77
Chiltern Division 1
Emmbrook and Bearwood (35) 111-1 beat Chalfont St Giles (2) 110 by nine wickets; Holyport (20) 178 drew with Winchmore Hill (9) 146-6; Little Marlow (8) 151 lost to Knotty Green (35) 237 by 86 runs; Littlewick Green 2nds (2) 67 lost to Harpsden 2nds (35) 68-2 by eight wickets; Ruislip Victoria (7) 156-8 lost to Braywood 2nds (35) 157-4 by six wickets.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
NR
|
Ps
|
Emm & Bear
|
8
|
6
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
234
|
Harpsden 2
|
9
|
5
|
1
|
1
|
2
|
213
|
Braywood 2
|
9
|
4
|
2
|
1
|
2
|
197
|
Knotty Green 2
|
8
|
4
|
1
|
2
|
1
|
192
|
Holyport
|
9
|
4
|
2
|
3
|
0
|
181
|
Little Marlow
|
9
|
3
|
1
|
3
|
2
|
167
|
Chalfont St G 2
|
9
|
3
|
0
|
5
|
1
|
131
|
Ruislip Victoria
|
9
|
2
|
0
|
5
|
2
|
118
|
Winchmore Hill
|
9
|
1
|
1
|
5
|
2
|
96
|
Littlewick G 2
|
9
|
0
|
0
|
7
|
2
|
41
Chiltern Division 2
Denham 2nds (35) 195-4 beat Holyport 2nds (8) 194-8 by six wickets; Hurley 2nds (23) 178 drew with Little Marlow 2nds (13) 173-9; Phoenix Old Boys (8) 169-5 drew with Penn and Tylers Green 2nds (19) 197-5; Pinkneys Green 2nds (35) 189-9 beat Emmbrook and Bearwood 2nds (13) 188 by one wicket; Knotty Green 3rds (35) 251-7 dec beat The Lee 2nds (5) 136 by 115 runs.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
NR
|
Ps
|
Knotty Green 3
|
9
|
6
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
251
|
Denham 2
|
9
|
5
|
1
|
1
|
2
|
232
|
Pinkneys Gr 2
|
9
|
5
|
0
|
3
|
1
|
203
|
Holyport 2
|
9
|
3
|
2
|
2
|
2
|
170
|
Hurley 2
|
9
|
2
|
2
|
2
|
3
|
157
|
Emm & Bear 2
|
9
|
3
|
1
|
3
|
2
|
153
|
The Lee 2
|
9
|
2
|
1
|
3
|
2
|
146
|
Little Marlow 2
|
9
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
3
|
115
|
Penn & Tylers 2
|
9
|
1
|
1
|
6
|
1
|
95
|
Phoenix O B
|
9
|
0
|
1
|
4
|
3
|
51
BCL Premier Division
Farley Hill (36) 91-2 beat Crowthorne and Crown Wood (1) 88 by eight wickets; Sandhurst (39) 132-3 beat Woodley (3) 129 by seven wickets; Stratfield Turgis/Hartley Wespall (35) 252-7 beat Goring (5) 58 by 194 runs; Welford Park (35) 252-6 beat Twyford and Ruscombe (6) 152 by 100 runs; Mortimer West End (32) 186-5 beat Woodcote (7) 184-7 by five wickets.
|
P
|
W
|
T
|
L
|
A/C
|
PS
|
Av
|
Woodcote
|
8
|
5
|
0
|
1
|
2
|
183
|
30.5
|
Farley Hill
|
8
|
6
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
229
|
28.6
|
Sandhurst
|
9
|
5
|
0
|
2
|
2
|
189
|
27.0
|
Mortimer WE
|
9
|
4
|
0
|
2
|
3
|
150
|
25.0
|
Crow & CW
|
9
|
3
|
0
|
2
|
4
|
107
|
21.4
|
Stratfield T/HW
|
8
|
3
|
0
|
4
|
1
|
127
|
18.1
|
Welford Park
|
9
|
2
|
0
|
3
|
4
|
85
|
17.0
|
Woodley
|
9
|
2
|
0
|
4
|
3
|
87
|
14.5
|
Twyford & Rus
|
8
|
1
|
0
|
6
|
1
|
65
|
9.2
|
Goring
|
9
|
1
|
0
|
6
|
2
|
63
|
9.0
BCL Division 1
Earley (33) 171 beat Warfield (7) 67 by 104 runs; Farley Hill 2nds (20) 171 tied with Shinfield 2nds (20) 171; Peppard Stoke Row 2nds (7) 214-8 lost to Waltham St Lawrence (34) 233-5 by 19 runs; Reading Lions (33) 148-4 beat Crowthorne and Crown Wood 2nds (4) 146-8 by six wickets; West Reading 2nds (35) 140-0 beat Woodley 2nds (2) 136 by 10 wickets.
|
P
|
W
|
T
|
L
|
A/C
|
Ps
|
Av
|
West Reading
|
9
|
6
|
0
|
1
|
2
|
211
|
30.1
|
Reading Lions
|
9
|
5
|
0
|
1
|
3
|
171
|
28.5
|
Waltham St L
|
9
|
5
|
0
|
2
|
2
|
180
|
25.7
|
Shinfield
|
8
|
3
|
1
|
1
|
3
|
124
|
24.8
|
Earley
|
7
|
2
|
1
|
2
|
2
|
99
|
19.8
|
Peppard SR
|
9
|
3
|
0
|
3
|
3
|
117
|
19.5
|
Warfield
|
9
|
3
|
0
|
4
|
2
|
130
|
18.5
|
Farley Hill
|
9
|
1
|
2
|
5
|
1
|
105
|
13.1
|
Crow & CW
|
9
|
1
|
0
|
5
|
3
|
67
|
11.1
|
Woodley
|
8
|
0
|
0
|
5
|
3
|
24
|
4.8
BCL Division 2 West
Checkendon (10) 226-4 lost to Silchester (32) 230-6 by four wickets; Falkland (34) 201-8 beat Welford Park 2nds (5) 121-9 by 80 runs; Mortimer West End 2nds (35) 102-0 beat Theale and Tilehurst 4ths (0) 99 by 10 wickets; West Reading 3rds (34) 179 beat Purley 3rds (7) 133 by 46 runs.
|
P
|
W
|
T
|
L
|
A/C
|
Ps
|
Av
|
Checkendon
|
8
|
4
|
0
|
1
|
3
|
153
|
30.6
|
Reading United
|
9
|
5
|
0
|
1
|
3
|
182
|
30.3
|
Silchester
|
9
|
7
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
237
|
29.6
|
Falkland
|
9
|
4
|
0
|
2
|
3
|
149
|
24.8
|
Purley
|
9
|
4
|
0
|
2
|
3
|
144
|
24.0
|
West Reading
|
9
|
3
|
0
|
3
|
3
|
119
|
19.8
|
Peppard SR
|
8
|
1
|
0
|
5
|
2
|
75
|
12.5
|
Mortimer WE
|
9
|
1
|
0
|
5
|
3
|
57
|
9.5
|
Theale and Tile
|
9
|
1
|
0
|
6
|
2
|
62
|
8.8
|
Welford Park
|
9
|
1
|
0
|
5
|
3
|
50
|
8.3
05 July 2021
