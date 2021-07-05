HOME COUNTIES PREMIER LEAGUE

Division 1

Aston Rowant (7) 139 lost to High Wycombe (25) 140-6 by four wickets; Buckingham Town (25) 221-8 beat Tring Park (4) 113 by 108 runs; Datchet (25) 215-8 beat Finchampstead (11) 212-8 by two wickets; Henley (8) 194-9 drew with Banbury (15) 205-8; Thame Town (5) 62 lost to Oxford (25) 95 by 34 runs.

P W A/C L D B Ps High Wycombe 8 5 2 0 1 12 136 Henley 8 5 1 0 2 8 125 Datchet 8 4 1 2 1 17 115 Buckingham T 8 4 2 1 1 9 114 Banbury 8 3 3 1 1 13 103 Aston Rowant 8 2 3 3 0 18 86 Oxford 8 2 1 5 0 26 77 Finchampstead 8 1 2 5 0 30 62 Thame Town 8 1 2 5 0 22 59 Tring Park 8 0 3 5 0 21 39

Division 2

Amersham (25) 119-2 beat Great Brickhill (3) 114 by eight wickets; Burnham (6) 131 lost to Oxford Downs (25) 156 by 25 runs; Chesham (5) 94 lost to Wokingham (24) 138 by 44 runs; Horspath (25) 189 beat Harefield (6) 114 by 75 runs; Wargrave (8) 216-4 drew with Slough (11) 287-6 dec.

P W L A/C D B Ps Amersham 8 6 2 0 0 9 144 Horspath 8 4 2 2 0 12 119 Slough 8 4 1 2 1 11 116 Oxford Downs 8 4 2 2 0 10 112 Great Brickhill 8 3 4 1 0 28 99 Wargrave 8 3 3 1 1 25 94 Harefield 8 3 4 1 0 24 90 Wokingham 8 2 3 3 0 21 82 Chesham 8 2 4 2 0 16 73 Burnham 8 1 7 0 0 44 68

MORRANT THAMES VALLEY LEAGUE

Division 2A

Marlow (8) 162-7 drew with Henley 2nds (11) 189; Amersham 2nds (25) 79-4 beat Hayes (2) 78 by six wickets; Hounslow and Whitton (10) 222 lost to Kew (25) 237 by 15 runs; Maidenhead and Bray (7) 150-9 drew with Chesham (11) 174-9; Tring Park 2nds (13) 218-9 drew with Datchet (9) 208-7.

P W D L A/C B Ps Henley 2 8 6 1 0 1 12 156 Marlow 8 6 1 0 1 8 153 Kew 8 5 0 1 2 7 140 Chesham 2 8 4 1 2 1 24 125 Datchet 2 8 3 1 4 0 41 110 Hounslow & W 8 3 0 5 0 34 103 Tring Park 2 8 2 1 4 1 52 103 Amersham 2 8 1 0 4 3 25 71 Maid & Bray 8 0 1 5 2 45 59 Hayes 8 1 0 6 1 32 56

Division 2B

Kidmore End (5) 67 lost to Thatcham Town (25) 142 by 75 runs; Hurst (8) 172-9 drew with Eversley (15) 203; Fleet (25) 183 beat Binfield (7) 125 by 58 runs; Finchampstead 2nds (6) 201-9 drew with Reading (15) 264-3; Wokingham 2nds (6) 162-9 drew with Bagshot (11) 169-11.

P W D L A/C B Ps Reading 8 5 1 0 2 15 145 Finchampstead 2 8 4 1 1 2 13 118 Fleet 8 3 0 5 0 46 118 Eversley 8 3 1 2 2 35 118 Hurst 8 3 1 2 2 22 108 Thatcham Town 8 3 0 4 1 31 107 Binfield 8 2 1 3 2 34 92 Wokingham 2 8 2 2 2 2 31 89 Bagshot 8 1 1 4 2 45 84 Kidmore End 8 1 0 4 3 31 74

Division 4A

Reading 2nds (6) 150-9 drew with Wargrave 2nds (16) 235-5 dec; Maidenhead and Bray 2nds (25) 171-6 beat Bagshot 2nds (10) 170 by four wickets; Purley (16) 184-7 tied with Theale and Tilehurst (16) 184-9; Eversley 2nds (6) 111 lost to Newbury (25) 123 by 12 runs; Falkland 2nds (25) 217-8 beat Wokingham 3rds (14) 215-8 by two wickets.

P W D L A/C B Ps Wargrave 2 8 7 1 0 0 15 183 Theale & Tile 8 5 0 1 1 4 143 Purley 8 4 0 1 2 7 132 Wokingham 3 8 4 0 3 1 27 131 Maid & Bray 2 8 4 0 3 1 18 123 Falkland 2 8 3 1 2 2 32 116 Newbury 8 2 1 4 1 36 93 Reading 2 8 2 1 3 2 29 90 Eversley 2 8 0 0 8 0 69 76 Bagshot 2 8 1 0 7 0 46 75

Division 4B

Beaconsfield 2nds (26) 254-7 dec beat Hillingdon Manor (8) 200 by 54 runs; Harpsden (16) 227 drew with Ickenham 2nds (10) 187-9; Kew 2nds (25) 203-8 beat Ruislip (14) 200 by two wickets; Cookham Dean 2nds (26) 191-8 beat Marlow 2nds (13) 190-8 by two wickets; Chalfont St Giles (26) 99-3 beat Taplow 2nds (2) 95 by seven wickets.

P W D L A/C B Ps Harpsden 8 4 1 0 3 15 134 Ickenham 2 8 4 1 0 2 17 133 Chalfont St G 8 4 0 3 1 22 130 Beaconsfield 2 8 3 0 2 2 21 119 Cookham Dean 2 8 3 0 2 3 15 112 Hillingdon M 8 3 0 4 1 27 107 Ruislip 8 2 0 2 4 23 99 Marlow 2 8 2 0 4 2 30 97 Kew 2 8 2 0 6 0 34 82 Taplow 2 8 1 0 5 2 20 63

Division 5B

Bracknell (5) 51 lost to Royal Ascot 2nds (26) 186-9 by 135 runs; Boyne Hill 3rds (25) 278-9 dec beat Farnham Common 2nds (8) 186 by 92 runs; Binfield 2nds (26) 192-5 beat Purley 2nds (10) 191-8 by five wickets; Bradfield (26) 207-6 beat Slough 4ths (5) 148 by 59 runs; Thatcham Town 2nds (25) 144 beat Henley 3rds (8) 131 by 13 runs.

P W D L A/C B Ps Henley 3 8 6 0 2 0 15 156 Binfield 2 8 5 0 2 1 16 145 Thatcham Town 2 8 5 0 1 2 4 134 Bracknell 8 5 0 2 1 5 130 Purley 2 8 3 0 3 1 25 123 Royal Ascot 2 8 3 0 3 2 24 115 Bradfield 8 3 0 4 1 21 99 Boyne Hill 3 8 2 0 5 1 38 92 Slough 4 8 1 0 5 1 30 74 Farnham C 2 8 1 0 7 0 46 68

Division 6A

Chesham 3rds (25) 270-4 dec beat Eastcote 4ths (2) 58 by 212 runs; High Wycombe 4ths (10) 183-7 drew with Windsor 2nds (5) 123-4; Hayes 3rds (25) 246 beat Hounslow and Whitton 2nds (6) 124 by 122 runs; Kew 3rds (25) 244-8 beat Wargrave 3rds (10) 201 by 43 runs; Chenies and Latimer (25) 139-0 beat Barnes Wild Geese (4) 138-9 by 10 wickets.

P W D L A/C B Ps Hayes 3 8 5 0 1 2 11 156 Chenies & Lat 8 4 0 0 3 0 130 Wargrave 3 8 4 0 2 2 17 127 Chesham 3 8 3 1 2 2 33 123 Hounslow & W 2 8 3 0 3 1 16 110 Barnes WG 8 2 0 4 2 23 82 Kew 3 8 1 1 4 2 37 76 High Wycombe 4 8 1 2 2 3 30 73 Eastcote 4 8 1 1 4 2 29 68 Windsor 2 8 1 1 3 3 21 67

Division 7A

Newbury 2nds (22) 176-9 beat Cove 3rds (9) 137-7 by 39 runs; Wokingham 4ths (23) 77-2 beat Bradfield 2nds (1) 71 by eight wickets; Royal Ascot 3rds (23) 168-4 beat Reading 3rds (6) 165-9 by three runs; Binfield 3rds (23) 73-1 beat Kidmore End 2nds (1) 72 by nine wickets; Eversley 3rds (22) 160-3 beat Maidenhead and Bray 3rds (6) 159-6 by seven wickets.

P W D L A/C B Ps Wokingham 4 8 7 0 0 1 0 162 Eversley 3 8 6 0 1 1 10 149 Newbury 2 8 4 0 3 1 21 117 Kidmore End 2 8 4 0 2 2 8 110 Maid & Bray 3 8 2 0 4 1 29 102 Binfield 3 8 3 0 3 2 18 100 Royal Ascot 3 8 2 0 5 1 30 88 Reading 3 8 2 0 5 1 33 84 Cove 3 8 1 0 3 3 19 57 Bradfield 2 8 1 0 6 1 27 56

Division 9A

Wargrave 4ths (9) 140 lost to Cookham Dean 4ths (22) 154 by 14 runs; Kidmore End 3rds (22) 162-4 beat Kew 4ths (6) 158-8 by six wickets; Wokingham 6ths (22) 216-3 beat Royal Ascot 4ths (8) 213-6 by seven wickets; Sonning 3rds (22) 207-6 beat NPL 3rds (5) 123 by 84 runs; Fleet 3rds (23) 90-8 beat Yateley 2nds (6) 89 by two wickets.

P W T L A/C B Ps Kidmore End 3 8 5 0 1 2 7 131 Wokingham 6 8 5 0 1 2 6 130 Sonning 3 8 4 0 1 3 10 119 Royal Ascot 4 8 4 0 2 2 14 117 Cookham Dean 4 8 4 0 3 1 22 117 Wargrave 4 8 3 0 3 2 22 102 NPL 3 8 2 1 4 1 21 83 Kew 4 8 2 0 5 1 27 78 Fleet 3 8 1 1 4 2 26 78 Yateley 2 8 0 0 6 2 31 45

Division 10A

Binfield 4ths (22) 65-5 beat Eversley 5ths (3) 63 by five wickets; Bradfield 3rds (7) v Sonning 4ths (22), cancelled; Reading 4ths (22) 131 beat Newbury 3rds (8) 109 by 22 runs; Sulhamstead and Ufton 3rds (22) 122-2 beat Wokingham Oaks and Acorns (3) 121 by eight wickets.

P W T L A/C B Ps Sulham & U 3 7 5 0 1 1 8 125 Binfield 4 7 4 0 2 1 16 112 Reading 4 7 4 0 0 2 0 109 Sonning 4 8 2 0 3 3 24 104 Newbury 3 7 2 0 2 3 13 78 Eversley 5 7 2 0 2 3 7 72 Wokingham O&A 7 1 0 2 4 8 58 Bradfield 3 7 0 0 4 3 21 57 Kidmore End 4 7 1 0 5 0 26 43

BERKSHIRE, CHILTERNS AND MID BUCKS LEAGUE

Championship

Braywood (40) 165-4 beat Littlewick Green (10) 160-7 by six wickets; Downley (39) 161-6 beat Shinfield (12) 155 by four wickets; Holmer Green (19) 239 lost to Ley Hill (40) 241-9 by one wicket; Peppard Stoke Row (40) 222-8 beat Great Kingshill (11) 163 by 59 runs; West Reading (37) 124 beat Ballinger Waggoners (7) 81 by 43 runs.

P W L T NR Ps Peppard SR 9 6 1 0 2 277 Ley Hill 9 5 2 0 2 257 Braywood 9 5 1 0 3 238 Downley 9 4 3 0 2 225 Holmer Green 9 3 4 0 2 211 West Reading 9 4 5 0 0 201 Great Kingshill 9 3 4 0 2 190 Shinfield 9 3 4 0 2 171 Ballinger Wag 9 2 6 0 1 163 Littlewick Green 9 2 7 0 0 161

CMB Premiership

Cadmore End (35) 161-6 beat Denham (9) 155 by four wickets; Monks Risborough (7) 140 lost to Pinkneys Green (35) 141-5 by five wickets; Penn and Tylers Green (9) 82 lost to The Lee (35) 88 by six runs.

P W D L NR Ps Cadmore End 7 6 0 0 1 220 Knotty Green 7 4 0 2 1 163 Penn & TG 7 4 0 3 0 157 Pinkneys Green 7 2 0 2 3 118 Monks Ris 7 2 0 3 2 109 Denham 7 1 0 3 3 86 The Lee 7 1 0 4 2 82 Hurley 7 1 0 4 2 77

Chiltern Division 1

Emmbrook and Bearwood (35) 111-1 beat Chalfont St Giles (2) 110 by nine wickets; Holyport (20) 178 drew with Winchmore Hill (9) 146-6; Little Marlow (8) 151 lost to Knotty Green (35) 237 by 86 runs; Littlewick Green 2nds (2) 67 lost to Harpsden 2nds (35) 68-2 by eight wickets; Ruislip Victoria (7) 156-8 lost to Braywood 2nds (35) 157-4 by six wickets.

P W D L NR Ps Emm & Bear 8 6 0 0 2 234 Harpsden 2 9 5 1 1 2 213 Braywood 2 9 4 2 1 2 197 Knotty Green 2 8 4 1 2 1 192 Holyport 9 4 2 3 0 181 Little Marlow 9 3 1 3 2 167 Chalfont St G 2 9 3 0 5 1 131 Ruislip Victoria 9 2 0 5 2 118 Winchmore Hill 9 1 1 5 2 96 Littlewick G 2 9 0 0 7 2 41

Chiltern Division 2

Denham 2nds (35) 195-4 beat Holyport 2nds (8) 194-8 by six wickets; Hurley 2nds (23) 178 drew with Little Marlow 2nds (13) 173-9; Phoenix Old Boys (8) 169-5 drew with Penn and Tylers Green 2nds (19) 197-5; Pinkneys Green 2nds (35) 189-9 beat Emmbrook and Bearwood 2nds (13) 188 by one wicket; Knotty Green 3rds (35) 251-7 dec beat The Lee 2nds (5) 136 by 115 runs.

P W D L NR Ps Knotty Green 3 9 6 1 1 1 251 Denham 2 9 5 1 1 2 232 Pinkneys Gr 2 9 5 0 3 1 203 Holyport 2 9 3 2 2 2 170 Hurley 2 9 2 2 2 3 157 Emm & Bear 2 9 3 1 3 2 153 The Lee 2 9 2 1 3 2 146 Little Marlow 2 9 1 2 3 3 115 Penn & Tylers 2 9 1 1 6 1 95 Phoenix O B 9 0 1 4 3 51

BCL Premier Division

Farley Hill (36) 91-2 beat Crowthorne and Crown Wood (1) 88 by eight wickets; Sandhurst (39) 132-3 beat Woodley (3) 129 by seven wickets; Stratfield Turgis/Hartley Wespall (35) 252-7 beat Goring (5) 58 by 194 runs; Welford Park (35) 252-6 beat Twyford and Ruscombe (6) 152 by 100 runs; Mortimer West End (32) 186-5 beat Woodcote (7) 184-7 by five wickets.

P W T L A/C PS Av Woodcote 8 5 0 1 2 183 30.5 Farley Hill 8 6 0 2 0 229 28.6 Sandhurst 9 5 0 2 2 189 27.0 Mortimer WE 9 4 0 2 3 150 25.0 Crow & CW 9 3 0 2 4 107 21.4 Stratfield T/HW 8 3 0 4 1 127 18.1 Welford Park 9 2 0 3 4 85 17.0 Woodley 9 2 0 4 3 87 14.5 Twyford & Rus 8 1 0 6 1 65 9.2 Goring 9 1 0 6 2 63 9.0

BCL Division 1

Earley (33) 171 beat Warfield (7) 67 by 104 runs; Farley Hill 2nds (20) 171 tied with Shinfield 2nds (20) 171; Peppard Stoke Row 2nds (7) 214-8 lost to Waltham St Lawrence (34) 233-5 by 19 runs; Reading Lions (33) 148-4 beat Crowthorne and Crown Wood 2nds (4) 146-8 by six wickets; West Reading 2nds (35) 140-0 beat Woodley 2nds (2) 136 by 10 wickets.

P W T L A/C Ps Av West Reading 9 6 0 1 2 211 30.1 Reading Lions 9 5 0 1 3 171 28.5 Waltham St L 9 5 0 2 2 180 25.7 Shinfield 8 3 1 1 3 124 24.8 Earley 7 2 1 2 2 99 19.8 Peppard SR 9 3 0 3 3 117 19.5 Warfield 9 3 0 4 2 130 18.5 Farley Hill 9 1 2 5 1 105 13.1 Crow & CW 9 1 0 5 3 67 11.1 Woodley 8 0 0 5 3 24 4.8

BCL Division 2 West

Checkendon (10) 226-4 lost to Silchester (32) 230-6 by four wickets; Falkland (34) 201-8 beat Welford Park 2nds (5) 121-9 by 80 runs; Mortimer West End 2nds (35) 102-0 beat Theale and Tilehurst 4ths (0) 99 by 10 wickets; West Reading 3rds (34) 179 beat Purley 3rds (7) 133 by 46 runs.