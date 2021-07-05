Pandas knocked out

PEPPARD STOKE ROW PANDAS’ defence of the Reading Midweek League Keith Mitchell Memorial Cup ended at the quarter-final stage as they were edged out by four wicket at SHINFIELD on Thursday night.

Peppard won the toss and elected to bat but lost youngster Kyle Tappen cheaply. Fellow teenagers Oli Sedgwick and Daniel Watts steadied the ship but a devastating burst from Darvesh Gauchwal (4-13) left the visitors reeling. It took the experience of skipper Rich Ashton to help his side to something resembling a defendable score as they closed on 100-7.

In reply, Satheech Elaganathan made the initial breakthrough before under-16 leg-spinner Reuben Leedham took a wicket with his first ball.

Sedgwick (3-32) benefitted from a remarkable Ashton catch at long-off as the hosts slipped to 81-5 but they just about held their nerve to take victory.