Lamsdale stands out

CONNOR Lamsdale’s half-century proved in vain for PEPPARD STOKE ROW PANDAS as they were beaten by six wickets in their Friday night friendly with NETTLEBED.

Lamsdale and Sam Kimber started well but when Kimber departed for 13, Reuben Leedham followed swiftly after. Lamsdale (50) and Mark Lambert (36) to put the Pandas in a good position but the side ended on 126-6. Mike Butler and Jem McAlister gave Nettlebed a fine start. The former was eventually bowled by Satheech Elaganathan before James Watts accounted for McAlister.

When Lamsdale and Tom Brown both grabbed a wicket apiece, the game hung in the balance.

But Chris Young (26 not out) and Simmons (21 not out) helped their side to

128-4 with two balls to spare.