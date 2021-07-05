Monday, 05 July 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Lamsdale stands out

CONNOR Lamsdale’s half-century proved in vain for PEPPARD STOKE ROW PANDAS as they were beaten by six wickets in their Friday night friendly with NETTLEBED.

Lamsdale and Sam Kimber started well but when Kimber departed for 13, Reuben Leedham followed swiftly after. Lamsdale (50) and Mark Lambert (36) to put the Pandas in a good position but the side ended on 126-6. Mike Butler and Jem McAlister gave Nettlebed a fine start. The former was eventually bowled by Satheech Elaganathan before James Watts accounted for McAlister.

When Lamsdale and Tom Brown both grabbed a wicket apiece, the game hung in the balance.

But Chris Young (26 not out) and Simmons (21 not out) helped their side to
128-4 with two balls to spare.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33