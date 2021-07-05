Teacher takes charge

MIKEY HENNESSY made 80 runs to lead PEPPARD STOKE ROW 3rds to a six-wicket win against BEACONSFIELD 5ths at the Oratory School in Woodcote.

With Peppard enjoying a week off from the league and both grounds in use, the club’s sponsors offered up their 1st XI pitch for this friendly fixture.

Brandon Murdoch and Freddie Clark were the pick of the hosts’ attack as they claimed three and two wickets, respectively, before teacher Hennessy led the run chase.