Monday, 05 July 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Teacher takes charge

MIKEY HENNESSY made 80 runs to lead PEPPARD STOKE ROW 3rds to a six-wicket win against BEACONSFIELD 5ths at the Oratory School in Woodcote.

With Peppard enjoying a week off from the league and both grounds in use, the club’s sponsors offered up their 1st XI pitch for this friendly fixture.

Brandon Murdoch and Freddie Clark were the pick of the hosts’ attack as they claimed three and two wickets, respectively, before teacher Hennessy led the run chase.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33