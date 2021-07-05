Leedham passes 50

ALEX LEEDHAM made his maiden Peppard Stoke Row half-century, but the UNICORNS suffered last-ball heartache for the second time in three weeks on Sunday as they were beaten by five wickets at home to FLEET STREET STROLLERS.

Having won the toss, the Unicorns crashed to 31-5 before Leedham (55 not out) and Hamish Scott (38 from 36 balls) responded.

However, the introduction of the left-arm seam of England Indoor international Glen Oliver (5-13) saw the lower-order blown away as PSR were dismissed for 129. Archie Malcolm and Satheech Elaganathan bowled superbly at the start of the Strollers’ reply, and the former claimed a deserved breakthrough when he had Blair Travis caught by Scott during an excellent seven-over spell of 1-17 and Connor Lamsdale (2-31) and Scott (2-21) kept the game alive.

The Strollers needed just two from the final over delivered by Unicorns skipper Ruaridh Scott, but after claiming a single from the first, four dot balls followed.

But the away side had the last word when Tim Salvesen hit the winning runs through the covers.