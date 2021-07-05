Monday, 05 July 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Two wins on same day

PEPPARD STOKE ROW MAHARAJAHS recorded two victories in a day as they overcame GORING twice on Sunday afternoon.

With the weather forecast poor, the sides initially agreed to play a Twenty20 won by Peppard by 23 runs.

This began terribly for Peppard as their top order collapsed. But Chris Proudfoot (25 not out) and Ben Rumble (23) led them to 117-7. Andrew Tottman took 2-18 for Goring.

The hosts suffered an equally bad start as Nick Murdoch (4-10) made early inroads before Tom Lotery bagged 2-7 as Goring were held to 94-8.

In a wild follow-up T10 game, the Mahas won by 12 runs having been knocked over for just 56 but in reply Goring could only reach
44-8.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33