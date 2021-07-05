Two wins on same day

PEPPARD STOKE ROW MAHARAJAHS recorded two victories in a day as they overcame GORING twice on Sunday afternoon.

With the weather forecast poor, the sides initially agreed to play a Twenty20 won by Peppard by 23 runs.

This began terribly for Peppard as their top order collapsed. But Chris Proudfoot (25 not out) and Ben Rumble (23) led them to 117-7. Andrew Tottman took 2-18 for Goring.

The hosts suffered an equally bad start as Nick Murdoch (4-10) made early inroads before Tom Lotery bagged 2-7 as Goring were held to 94-8.

In a wild follow-up T10 game, the Mahas won by 12 runs having been knocked over for just 56 but in reply Goring could only reach

44-8.