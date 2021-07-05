Hayden knock sets up fifth win on the spin

DAN HAYDEN hit a half-century as he led PEPPARD STOKE ROW to a fifth consecutive Championship victory as they overcame visitors GREAT KINGSHILL by 59 runs.

The home side were kept under wraps early on as the Kings bowled with control, backed up by some superb fielding.

After losing Andy Watts, Kyle Tappan and Mark Price added a useful second-wicket stand until the latter was bowled by Luke Pollard for 25 runs.

Tappan (38 runs) chipped a Martin Smith delivery back to the bowler almost immediately after drinks, and he then had skipper Max Baker-Smith strangled down the leg side.

However, Hayden (66), Jason Vaughan-Davies and Scott Harris once again showed their free-scoring abilities in the middle and late overs to lead the home side to a competitive 222-8.

Alfie Clifton claimed the opening breakthrough in the visitors’ reply as Nick Mitchell edged the ball into the waiting hands of Rich Ashton at first slip, and a Harris pearler then accounted for young Michael Mackenzie-Crooks.

Clifton (3-30) took two more wickets in his final over and with Owen Simmons claiming another and Hayden (2-42), the away side fell to 92-7.

Some spirited lower order resistance followed, but with Vaughan-Davies (2-10) locking things down, Simmons (2-34) took a wicket with the last ball of the innings as Kings were dismissed for 163.