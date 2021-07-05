Henley drop to second in table after nail-biting draw

HENLEY’S encounter with BANBURY in the Home Counties Premier League Division 1 on Saturday went down to the last over.

But the hosts were forced to settle for the leaner end of a draw at the Brakspear Ground.

Henley opted to bowl first, hoping to get assistance from some cloud cover, and while they kept a lid on the score, they were not particularly threatening.

A couple of wickets that might have put the visitors under pressure went begging owing to a missed stumping and a dropped catch and they reached 75-1 after 33 overs.

Banbury skipper Lloyd Sabin then called for an over-ambitions second run off a push to mid-on which left Ed Phillips short of his ground for a hard-grafted 46.

Sabin’s teammates then came and went for modest return as Henley held their catches, whilst he compiled 70 runs, the best score of the day, including three sixes.

Eventually he holed out at deep mid-wicket but Eaton and Wright took their side past 200 for a third batting point to reach 205-8.

Henley’s batting line-up allowed for a slow wicket and the run chase should have been straightforward.

But wickets were lost at critical stages and none of the top to middle order stamped their authority on the innings to drive their side home.

Skipper Mike Roberts was an early casualty but Jack Davies and Tom Scriven looked solid before Davies succumbed to a good ball that pinged the top of off stump.

Richard Morris notched a classy 14 runs but departed, caught behind. Euan Woods wasted little time

getting himself in but perished on the stroke of tea, trying an over-exuberant shot with the score 92-4 with 31 overs remaining.

Twenty minutes after the restart, Scriven presented a dolly of a catch to Thomas at mid-off and a wayward swipe by Euan Brock got its just desserts.

Henley were now 100-6 but Matt Rowe and Stewart Davison stood firm, balancing risk and reward, and by the end of the 50th over, they needed another 50 to win.

Thomas’s spin then prized out Rowe but Davison continued to push Henley on.

The 57th over swung the game Henley’s way as Harry Jordan hammered Thomas for two fours and a run three, Davison launched a huge six over cow corner and took a single off the last ball for 18, making it 189.

The next over, which Banbury tried desperately to make the last, yielded five and not the 11 it might have been had Davison’s last hurrah not been caught just inside the boundary. With 12 to win off six balls, Jordan facing Thomas, the latter holding his nerve, not giving Jordan any width to swing his arms and taking a caught and bowled to bring the curtain down on a nail-biting finish.

In Division 2, WARGRAVE and SLOUGH played out a draw. Slough declared on 287-6 while Wargrave reached 216-4 at the close.