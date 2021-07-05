Van Heerden stars in Woodcote’s first loss of season

WOODCOTE slipped to a

five-wicket defeat at the hands of MORTIMER WEST END in the Premier Division on Saturday.

It was their first taste of defeat this season and while the margin was small the visitors reached their run target with an over to spare.

With Woodcote captain James Worsfold and vice-captain Mark Pearson unavailable, Paul Knox took charge, won the toss and elected to bat.

His side made a good but slow start with Ryan Lennard (26 runs) and Jez Mayo (45 not out) passing the half-century for the first wicket.

Ryan Van Heerden (31) and Mayo put-on a further 50 runs for the second wicket, but the 100 wasn’t reached until the 27th over.

Olly Nicholson wracked up 15 runs with some big hitting and Knox (26) pushed the run-rate up as Woodcote finished on 184 for 7. West End skipper Nick Kingston was the pick of the bowlers, taking three wickets, conceding 29 runs.

In reply, Van Heerden had a tidy opening spell (2-24) and together with Rakesh Patel (2-36), West End lost three wickets in reaching 50. Nicholson also bowled a tidy eight-over spell and took a stunning catch.

Some good, forceful batting from Jack Gilbey (53) and Adam Telford (31) got the run-rate going, before Josh Beale (39 not out) and Kingston saw their team to victory.

In Division 1, teenagers Jake Sedgwick and Jacob Lamsdale impressed for PEPPARD STOKE ROW 2nds, but they slipped to a 19-run defeat at home to WALTHAM ST LAWRENCE.

Ankush Ghandi (63) and Andy Malliff (43) gave the Saints the perfect start until the latter was bowled by Roy Hayden.

James Watts trapped Ghandi leg before wicket but Rehan Siddique made a hard-hitting 81 to lead his side to 233-4 from their 40 overs. Sedgwick recorded figures of 2-40 with his off-spin.

Peppard’s reply started slowly and they gradually slipped further behind the required run rate. Sedgwick (41 runs) and Lamsdale (44) did their best to keep the hosts in touch, but they could only reach 214-8 from their 40 overs.

CHECKENDON’S home match with SILCHESTER in Division 2 was preceded by a minute’s silence for recently deceased club stalwart Stan Wilcox.

An opening stand of 75 between John Acland-Hood, who finished with 66 runs, and Tommy Ellis was followed by rapid runs for Matt Heslop (67) while Sunil Varrikkarra ended undefeated of 32.

The total of 226-4 appeared sufficient but the home bowlers were unable to control the swinging ball and Silchester took advantage, thanks to a classic anchoring of the innings from Tariq Khan, who batted throughout for 91.

Akeel Khan provided added impetus by hitting 40 runs in 25 balls and the visitors reached their target with six wickets down and an over to spare.