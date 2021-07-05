Neall’s six wickets in vain as batsmen fail

BOWLERS Chanula Wickramaratna and Felix Watson-Smyth took seven wickets between them as HENLEY 2nds drew with MARLOW in Division 2A on Saturday.

Henley won the toss, elected to bat, and opener Michael Williams top-scored for his side with 42 runs. Six other batsmen reached double figures but failed to kick-on as the hosts were bowled out for 189.

In reply, Marlow’s openers hit 27 and 35 runs, respectively, before falling to Wickramaratna. He claimed two more batsmen while Watson-Smyth picked up three wickets, including trapping skipper Sergio Feede leg before wicket for 43 runs.

Marlow made it to 162-7 from 54 overs and the draw allows Henley to cling on to top spot by two points.

KIDMORE END were dismissed for 67 by THATCHAM TOWN in Division 2B.

The visitors won the toss and elected to bat first but Kidmore made inroads almost straight away when James Frost had Rhys Williams caught without scoring and Jeff Sheldon ran out Josh O’Flynn for just two.

Frost picked up three more wickets, including that of Tom Mahoney, who was stumped by Ben Tegg for 62 runs as Thatcham were bowled out for 142.

In reply, Kidmore lost wickets at regular intervals. Opener Jake Easton top-scored with 12 runs and Frost, in at number eight, made 10. No other batsmen made it to double figures as Thatcham won by 75 runs.

Kieran Lall made an unbeaten 80 as WARGRAVE 2nds drew with READING 2nds in Division 4A.

The hosts won the toss, put Wargrave into bat and picked up three wickets without many runs on the board.

This brought Lall and Sravan Konidena to the crease who set about rebuilding the innings. Konidena made 68 runs before he was trapped leg before wicket and a useful 21 from skipper Matthew Townson and 19 for Paulo Toffolo allowed Wargrave to declare on 235-5.

In reply, Jack Clark took five wickets while Mandip Sohi and Achint Rajeev took two apiece but Reading held on at 150-9 for a share of the points.

Zac Jones made 81 runs as HARPSDEN drew with ICKENHAM 2nds in Division 4B.

Hosts Harpsden batted first and got off to a good start with opener Ben Hancock making 52 runs before he was caught out.

Jones pushed up the run rate but he, too, was caught out. Harpsden were eventually bowled out for 227.

In reply, Jones also starred with the ball, picking up three wickets while James Aston, Matt Stanley and Abdul Khaliq each picked up two but Ickenham clung on to post 187-9.

HENLEY 3rds remain top of Division 5B despite a 13-run defeat at the hands of THATCHAM TOWN 2nds.

The hosts won the toss and were bowled out for 144. In reply, Henley were dismissed for 131.

Josh Benson’s innings of 67 could not stop WARGRAVE 3rds losing to KEW 3rds by 43 runs in Division 6A.

Kew were put into bat by Wargrave who picked up three early wickets but they posted a total of 244-8.

Pritam Dara and Tom Walker were the pick of Wargrave’s bowlers with each taking three wickets.

In reply, skipper Mark Richards made 37 runs and, aside from Benson, no other batsmen was able to push on and Wargrave were dismissed for 201.

KIDMORE END 2nds were all out for 72 as BINFIELD 3 recorded a nine-wicket win in Division 7A.

Binfield completed their run chase with one wicket falling to Umer Faroqi.

A strong opening batting partnership enabled KIDMORE END 3rds to chase down KEW 4ths to win by six wickets in Division 9A.

Kew had won the toss and elected to bat. Jay Rathore took three wickets and Luke Davies and Hedley Rugg picked up two apiece as Kew ended on 158-8 off 40 overs.

In reply, Aditya Gundluri (53) and Callum Driscoll (40 runs) set the tone and it was left to Nathan Ruegg (five runs) and skipper Nish Rajmohan (10) to see the side home, finishing on 162-4.

Elsewhere, WARGRAVE 4ths lost to COOKHAM DEAN 4ths by 14 runs.

Jospeh Neall took six wickets as Cookham were bowled out for 154 but then Wargrave failed to perform with the bat in hand as the hosts limped to 140 all out.