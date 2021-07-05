Shafqat steadies ship

GREYS GREEN were put into bat by BRIGHTWELL-CUM-SOTWELL in a

35-over game on Sunday.

Faced with some disciplined bowling, Greys were 71-6 after 20 overs. But Shafqat (70 not out) and Skilleter (50 not out) produced a fighting total of 158.

An excellent catch by Dawkins was the moment of inspiration Greys needed to make a breakthrough.

With Brightwell looking to score runs quickly, a pattern of boundary, boundary, wicket made for some good entertainment.

Shah and Rugg made crucial breakthroughs and eventually Brightwell were bowled out for 120, sealing a 38-run victory for Greys.