Monday, 05 July 2021

Nag shows true grit

THE top order of REFRESHERS was unable to cut loose at CHECKENDON on Sunday.

But this did not stop teenager Sascha Sanderson and the experienced Andy Gardiner made half-centuries as they reached 178-4. The run chase became more difficult as the weather worsened but Matt Heslop led the way with an unbeaten 66.

Ranjoy Nag hit 32 in 27 balls despite injury to keep the chase going but the hosts fell 14 runs short at the close.

