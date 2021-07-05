Mitchell rips through batting line-up

TOM MITCHELL took six wickets as HARPSDEN 2nds strolled to victory away at LITTLEWICK GREEN 2nds in Chiltern Division 1 on Saturday.

The hosts won the toss and elected to bat but they made slow progress against opening bowlers Ed Birkett and Tom Dawson.

Both were supported by tight fielding and were indebted to Jon Stanley behind the stumps who snared any wayward deliveries.

Dawson and Stanley combined for the initial breakthrough with the wicketkeeper safely taking a ball that had kissed the edge of Banerji’s bat.

Two more wickets fell to the tall seamer, with one courtesy of a good catch in the gully by Toby Stevens, and he finished with figures of 3-13 from his 12 overs.

Birkett bowled economically but without reward and was replaced by Mitchell who made an instant impact, striking with his first ball with a delivery that seamed back and flattened leg stump.

The left-armer then worked his way through the Littlewick middle order, bowling with great accuracy and no little movement.

Mitchell went on to finish with career best figures of 6-16 as the hosts crumbled to 67 all out.

Harpsden started their run chase poorly losing Henry Gummer with the score on 11. But Alex Morgan and Will Stevens steadied the ship.

Morgan was eventually out caught and bowled for 28 runs but there was little chance of a fightback from the bowling side.

Stevens saw his side home with an unbeaten 32, assisted by Peter Greenman, who picked up a couple of runs, as Harpsden won by eight wickets.

In Division 2, Nigel Haines picked up five wickets for HURLEY 2nds in their draw with LITTLE MARLOW 2nds at Shepherds Lane.

The visitors won the toss, elected to field, and set about frustrating the Hurley openers as they struggled to get bowlers Zain Gill and Matt Wilson away.

With the score on 30 without loss in the 10th over, frustration got the better of Clive Williams who was run out by a direct-hit when trying to get off the mark.

Mandeep Singh (37 runs) and Josh Cole (31) played themselves into the game but then threw their wickets away when looked well set for a big score. Both were out caught.

Haider-Ali Baig, in at four, showed a maturity beyond his years, playing the longest innings of the Hurley team, batting for 84 minutes for a valuable 17 runs.

The regular loss of wickets didn’t help the Hurley cause as Ged Holmes frequently switched his bowlers around.

Jack Goss pulled up lame after two deliveries of his seventh over and his replacement, Mike Carter, struck with his first delivery to dismiss Joe Barrass for 11.

A career-best 27 for Akash Singh and an entertaining dozen runs from Krish Kota helped Hurley to a total of 178 all out after 46 overs.

Hurley opened their bowling attack with spin with Liam Cole and Nigel utilising the old ball.

This tactic paid dividends with Haines striking in his second over, having Baines caught behind attempting a sweep.

He then accounted for Nicky Marie, who fell to excellent catch in the deep by Joban Singh, before clean bowling Hamza Shazad with the score on 32.

Ben Weston-Conway (58 runs) and Richard Tinsley (23) gradually turned the innings around, scoring more freely against the seamers.

Tinsley’s innings was interrupted by a blow to the thumb that saw him retire to apply some ice.

Zain Gill continued the partnership with Weston-Conway, taking the score to 94 in the 23rd over when Weston-Conway was caught at cover by a juggling Barrass off Singh.

Several dropped catches didn’t help the Hurley cause but a sharp piece of fielding by Singh to run out Gill gave the hosts another breakthrough.

With the batsmen looking relatively comfortable against the seamers, Cole turned back to his spinners and two wickets in an over from Liam Cole turned the match once again in Hurley’s favour.

Mike Carter looked to use his feet against the slow bowlers, but one charge too many led to his downfall as Cole beat him in the flight and Walton did the necessary behind the stumps.

Three deliveries later, Steve Shore was caught on the square leg boundary by Baig.

Two more wickets for Haines left Little Marlow needing another 15 runs from two overs with the last pair at the crease.

A tight penultimate over from Baig, conceding two runs, left 10 required from the last over, to be bowled by Haines.

Wilson was tempted into a lofted shot off the second delivery, but Josh Cole was unable to hold on to the chance, running to his right at extra-cover.

A couple of singles left six to win with Wilson facing the last two deliveries, which he was content to block out for the draw.