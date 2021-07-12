Villagers crowned Berkshire Twenty20 champions

PEPPARD STOKE ROW are Berkshire League Twenty20 champions following a 74-run home success against SILCHESTER.

Jason Vaughan-Davies led the way for the hosts with a powerful 47 which propelled his side to 76-1 after seven overs.

U19 duo Daniel Watts (33) and Kyle Tappan (39 not out) kept the momentum building, and with Silchester donating 24 extras including 15 wides, Peppard ended on 171-5.

The visitors made a disastrous start in reply as Tariq Khan was run out by Hamish Scott before Satheech Elaganathan (3-22) grabbed a couple of quick wickets.

Ahsan Malik launched three big maximums in a counter-attack, but captain Scott (3-18) and Matt Syddall, who took 3-6 from four overs with his leg spin, shut the door on their opponents as they were dismissed for 97.

As champions, Peppard Stoke Row enter the last 16 of the ECB Vitality Plate and will travel to Bedworth in north Warwickshire for the next round in early August.