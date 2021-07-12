Greys Green defeated

A FINE knock from youngster James Watts helped PEPAPRD STOKE ROW PANDAS edge out the PEPPARD STOKE ROW MAHARAJAHS in an inter-club game at the Les Clark Oval.

Mark Harper led the way for the Mahas as he continued his impressive recent form by making 51 before retiring, but Jacob Lamsdale (3-38), Jason Wakelam (2-29) and Harry Harper (2-35) inspired an excellent Pandas fightback as they dismissed the hosts for 155.

U17 Watts (66) then provided the star turn in the reply, and with Pandas captain Will Wakelam and Adam Lotery holding their nerve, their side got home in the final over before the rain set in.

GREYS GREEN suffered a rare home defeat against a youthful SONNING side.

Greys were put in to bat first on a green-looking pitch as Shafqat (41) and Ahmed (48) built a strong opening partnership of 84.

Sonning bowled and fielded well, with Hibberdine picking up thre wickets as Greys looked to score quickly. Cross’s quickfire 13 took Greys to a first innings total of 146.

In reply, J Travers (20) and B Travers (19) started well before J Travers skied a full toss to the keeper.

Greys Green were left to rue some dropped catches as the scoreboard ticked along. Shafqat and Ahmed bowled well with a wet ball to bring Greys back into the contest.

However, Dean (84 not out) was quick to capitalise on anything loose and played a fine innings to see his team to victory.