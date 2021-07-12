Monday, 12 July 2021

Shiplake lose out

SHIPLAKE COLLEGE finished as runners up after a closely fought match against ETON COLLEGE in the final of the Reading Blue Coat Twenty20 tournament.

A win against Aylesbury Grammar School in the first round put Shiplake through to the semi-final against tournament hosts, Reading Blue Coat where they won by scoring two runs from the final ball of the match.

In the final against Eton College Shiplake looked in charge after setting them a target of 161 in 20 overs. Charlie Moss hit 28 from 13 balls to boost the score.

Ollie Stalder took four wickets and at 87-6 it looked like Shiplake were on course to win but Eton’s number and seven and eight batsmen won the day with some big shots with four balls to spare.

