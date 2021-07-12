Stevens and Birkett guide hosts to unlikely victory

HURLEY went down to a 42 run defeat at home against MONKS RISBOROUGH in last Saturday’s Premiership clash.

The visitors won the toss and elected to bat first.

Umar Zaman opened from the Shepherds Lane end with Kelvin Baillie as Subhan Ul-Haq and Intekhab Alam raced to an opening stand of 126 in 18 overs.

The slow left-arm of Jaspreet Singh was briefly tried at both ends in order to try to stem the flow of runs, but to no avail.

By the 18th over, after three sixes had been scored, Aman Singh and Ankush Sharma were bowling together, and it was Sharma who had Ul-Haq caught on the off-side by Zaman to break the partnership.

Jaspreet took two good catches at slip — a skyer to remove Alam in the 21st and another chance later on to remove Farooq Butt.

Aman got some reward for his accurate bowling with the wickets of Alam, Javed Khan and Humza Amjad (both lbw), and Muhammad Irfan.

With Hurley seemingly back in the match, Syed Raza came to the crease in the 27th over at 146-3 and scored the majority of Monks’s late runs with an aggressive half-century. Raza eventually fell to a catch at long on by Sharma off Zaman two overs before the end of the innings with the score on 228.

In reply seamer Abdul Razzaq, bowled his full spell. Yasir Kayani bowled left-arm seam and Irfan bowled leg-spin.

In a change of tactic, Hurley opted to push Zaman up the order to open the batting with Baillie. The pair scored 76 together, the highest stand of the season and the highest opening stand for two years.

By the 14th over the new ball was in use, and Razzak found Baillie’s edge as he was caught behind by Mohammed Amjad.

Hurley then collapsed losing four wickets in 12 balls. Ibraz Hussain lasted three balls before falling lbw, the next ball Zaman was bowled by Kayani with the first ball of his second over. Jagdeep Singh was bowled by Razzaq for a duck in the next.

Greg Double batted for three overs until caught at second slip to become Razzaq’s fourth scalp. Aman added 35 with Faisal Mahmood until the latter fell to a fine catch at long-off, and 42 with Sharma.

Hurley had reached 160-6 with the scoring rate not really an issue when Aman fell three short of a half-century to a catch by Raja in the covers off Irfan. Thereafter Hurley’s challenge tailed off, although Sharma added 23 in four overs with the more circumspect Jaspreet until falling two balls from the end.

Monks Risborough got the victory when Imran Mohammed was caught at point with 10 overs remaining.

HARPSDEN 2nds moved to the top of Chiltern Division 1 thanks to a seven wicket victory against visitors RUISLIP VICTORIA.

The visitors won the toss, elected to bat, and slumped to 59-5 after 19 overs.

Ed Birkett, Rod Birkett, Joe Cooper and Angus Harris White all bowled well and were supported by good fielding and catches taken by Joe Morgan, Ross Ashcroft and Ed Andrews and an instinctive run out by James Paice.

Gardezi and Akhtar re-built the Ruislip innings and were helped by it becoming easier to bat as the ball lost its shine and a number of catches being dropped.

Acceleration at the end of the innings enabled the visitors to put on 210-7 in their allowable overs, leaving Harpsden 43 overs to reach the target.

The Harpsden reply started badly with Peter Greenman and Alex Morgan both departing early. Will Stevens joined Ed Andrews and they started the recovery process, pushing the score along to 51 before Andrews succumbed to a Baig slower ball.

Ed Birkett and Will Stevens made slow progress against some tight Ruislip bowling but increasingly as their partnership built, they put Harspden in a position that the loss was unlikley and they could afford to take more risks.

At 71-3 off 27 overs, a Harpsden win was looking improbable as 140 were needed off 16 overs — scoring at nearly nine an over.

Both Stevens and Birkett started to find the boundary with increasing regularity and with some frantic running between the wickets, supported by Greenman who came in to run for the injured Stevens, the Harpsden pair ensured that the required rate never got much above 10 an over.

With 42 required off four overs, more big overs were needed — 14 was taken off the 40th over and 11 off each of the next two, leaving six to win off the last.

Two singles were followed by Birkett dispatching another straight boundary achieving what had looked at times a highly unlikely win for Harpsden 2nds. Skipper Stevens finished with his highest league score of 93 not out whilst Birkett took his 2021 league batting average over 100.

In Chiltern Division 2, HURLEY 2nds went down to a six-wicket defeat at KNOTTY GREEN 3rds.

Joban Singh lost the toss and the visitors were invited to bat first. Both the openers were dismissed with 18 on the board in the 11th over with Barot and Greenland getting one each.

Another dozen runs were added before Haider-Ali Baig was run out by a direct hit, attempting an unlikely second run.

Mubashir Nabi (15), Ravi Singh (1) and Akash Singh (0) all came and went quickly, leaving Hurley floundering on 68-6 after 20 overs.

Joban Singh (52) and Sher Singh (20) staged a recovery with a partnership of 36 for the seventh wicket and it was mainly thanks to skipper Joban that Hurley posted a semi-respectable score. A plucky 16 not out from Hassan Gul saw them reach 141 all out in the 42nd over.

In reply Knotty Green were soon in trouble losing three wickets for 20 in the first 10 overs. Joban (1-8) and Sher (2-23) made the most of the conditions to make life difficult for the batsmen.

Knotty Green skipper Jekin Patel played and missed on countless occasions but stuck to his task to hold the innings together.

The difference between the teams was the batting of Matthew Greenland with a hard-hitting 63, which effectively took the game away from Hurley.

With the seamers unable to gain any penetration, Joban turned to his spinners, and it was Hassan Gul who finally got rid of Greenland, caught in the deep by Akash off a full toss.

This was to be the last success for the visitors, despite Michael Butcher looking bewildered by the leg spin of Gul and left arm spin of Nigel Haines he managed to survive and see his side home.