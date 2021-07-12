Big-hitting Jobe wins day for Checkendon

PREMIER Division league leaders WOODCOTE won their top-of-the-table clash with second placed FARLEY HILL by 17 runs in a nail-biting encounter last Saturday.

In damp and overcast conditions the home side won the toss and had no hesitation in asking Woodcote to bat.

Farley Hill’s bowlers dominated early on and Woodcote’s third wicket, Ryan Lennard (32) went down with only 50 on the board after 17 overs.

Jez Mayo (28) and Mark Pearson (33) then shared a stand worth 53 runs, but three-quarters of the way through the innings the total was below the 100 mark.

A late flurry of runs from Sean Bell (19) and Olly Nicholson (9 not out) took the final total to 150-9.

The Farley Hill batsmen also struggled against a good opening spell from Ryan Van Heerden (3-43) and Rakesh Patel (1-29). The other Woodcote bowlers, Mark Pearson (3-34), James Worsfold (2-18) and Olly Nicholson (1-8 in six overs) played a full part in making life difficult for their opponents.

A fine fielding display also played a full part in the Woodcote victory. The key wickets were the dismissal of captain Mike Sheridan (29) caught behind by Lennard off Pearson’s bowling and Bell’s catch to remove Dave Drury (48), again off Mark Pearson, just as it looked as if Farley were closing in on victory.

Farley Hill were eventually all out for 133, having lost their last four wickets for 16 runs.

Roy Hayden took his league wicket tally to 978 with figures of 3-24, but PEPPARD STOKE ROW 2nds slipped to a 28-run reverse at WARFIELD in Division 1.

Hayden received useful support from debutant leg-spinner Upendra Deshpande (2-20) as the away side held Warfield to 147-7 from their 40 overs, albeit on a wicket offering plenty of assistance to the bowlers, this was not short of par.

Sam Laing, with an excellent 50, was the stand-out performer for the hosts.

The returning Paddy Hennessy (31) top scored as Peppard attempted to chase down their target, but they struggled after a slow start and were eventually dismissed for 119 as Takunda Pswarayi, Andy Douglas and Zach Duthrie all claimed two wickets apiece.

Mick Chard almost inspired an amazing PEPPARD STOKE ROW 3rds’ comeback, but they were ultimately edged out by two wickets at home to FALKLAND DEVELOPMENT in their Division 2 West encounter.

A disastrous effort with the bat saw Peppard shot out for just 98 despite the best efforts of Bradfield College U15 Nick Murdoch (32).

The youngster also made the initial breakthrough as the home side tried to revive themselves, but it was Chard who claimed 4-16 with his canny changes in pace who kept the game alive.

High-flying Falkland held their nerve to scrape over the line with a little more than eight overs remaining.

CHECKENDON ran out winners at WELFORD PARK 2nds in Division 2 West.

A young home side performed well for the first 30 overs in which the visitors were reduced to 144-7 with slow bowler Mike Harrison taking 4-11 at that point.

However, Checkendon skipper Sathia Jobe changed the game with an undefeated 76 in 42 balls which included four sixes.

The final total of 256-8 was out of reach for Welford Park who subsided to 45 all out with Sumil Varikarra and Rama Adigantla taking four wickets apiece as wides top scored with 14.