Watts and Harris pile on runs for visitors

PEPPARD STOKE ROW made it six consecutive Berkshire, Chiltern and Mid Bucks League Champoinship victories with a 126-run success at SHINFIELD last Saturday.

The visitors were asked to bat having lost the toss, but the young pairing of Connor Lamsdale and Daniel Watts played well against the new ball on a pitch offering some lateral movement.

Having set a useful platform, they both fell in quick succession before skipper Dan Hayden was strangled down the leg side and Jason Vaughan-Davies removed to leave Peppard wobbling.

The experienced Andy Watts (50) and in-form all-rounder Scott Harris (57 from 51 balls) initially steadied the ship before working their way through the gears, and with some useful support from the lower-middle order, Peppard ended their 45 overs on 206-7.

Harris bowled Naveed Naseer with the first ball of the Shinfield reply and when Arun Pothaparagada shouldered arms to Alfie Clifton’s opening delivery from the other end, the ball cannoning into off stump, Shinfield were 4-2.

The fine performance continued with Harris (2-26) trapping Shashank Garg lbw before Lamsdale (2-21) grabbed a couple to leave the hosts teetering on 60-5 at the drinks break, Clifton having bowled a nine over spell to conclude with figures of 2-5.

Any hopes of some kind of revival were all but ended when off-spinner Owen Ravden (4-8) had Lucky Sardar smartly caught at slip by Richard Ashton, and a late collapse saw the hosts dismissed for just 80.