Wheeler puts in five star display for league leaders

DIVISION 2A league leaders HENLEY 2nds ran out comfortable eight-wicket winners against HAYES last Saturday at the Brakspear Ground.

The visitors, batting first, were bowled out for just 66 runs in a low scoring clash with Simon Wheeler taking 5-41 for the hosts.

In reply, the home side needed just over 18 overs to reach their target of 68-2 to win the match with Ben Purchese top scoring with 45 not out.

KIDMORE END suffered a five wicket Division 2B defeat away at BINFIELD.

The visitors, batting first, found scoring runs hard to come by as they hit 176-8 off 52 overs with Ben Tegg top scoring with 48.

In reply Umer Faroqi took 4-56 for the visitors but this wasn’t enough as the home side reached their target in 35 overs, hitting a six off the last ball to reach 182-5.

Division 4A table toppers WARGRAVE 2nds maintained their unbeaten record as they defeated visitors BAGSHOT 2nds by nine wickets.

The visitors, put into bat first, couldn’t handle the bowling of Mandip Sohi who took 7-19 as Bagshot were dismissed for 75. Sohi top scored with 46 as Wargrave reached their target of 78-1 in just over 12 overs.

In Division 4B, league leaders HARPSDEN ran out three wicket winners at HILLINGDON MANOR.

The home side, batting first, were bowled out for 198 with Zac Jones taking 5-49 and Stefan Franklin 3-38.

In reply, Govind Chand top scored with 39 not out as Harpsden reached their target of 199-7 to win the match.

HENLEY 3rds remain top of Division 5B despite being held to a draw at home against BRADFIELD.

The visitors, batting first, were dismissed for 247 with Myren Gericke taking 3-63. In reply, Henley held on at 195-9 to claim the draw with Adam Lubbock hitting 79.

Hosts WARGRAVE 3rds defeated HAYES 3rds by 47 runs in their Division 6A clash.

The home side, batting first, were bowled out for 149 with Tiernan Hick top scoring with 58. In reply the visitors were all out for 102 with Alex Hands taking 3-30.

In Division 7A, home side KIDMORE END 2nds defeated visitors ROYAL ASCOT 3rds by three wickets.

The visitors, batting first, put on 159-9 with Assad Ulhaq taking 3-48. In reply, Billy Oliver top scored with 51 not out as the home side reached 163-7 to win the match in 31 overs.

KIDMORE END 3rds remain top of Division 9A after beating COOKHAM DEAN 4ths by 18 runs.

Batting first, Kidmore End were all out for 170 with Callum Driscoll top scoring with 47. In reply, Nish Rajmohan took 5-28, as the home side were bowled out for 152.

Elsewhere in the division, WARGRAVE 4ths lost out by 23 runs at ROYAL ASCOT 4ths.

The home side put on 207-8 before bowling out Wargrave for 184 in an innings that saw Poppy Burnyeat top score with 62.

In Division 10A, home side KIDMORE END 4ths defeated visitors WOKINGHAM OAKS AND ACORNS by 19 runs.

George Batty top scored with 51 as the home side scored 151-7 before bowling out the visitors for 132.