Villagers in seventh heaven

CAPTAIN Dan Hayden starred with bat and ball as PEPPARD STOKE ROW made it a magnificent seven Championship victories in a row with a hard-fought 26-run success at DOWNLEY.

Having lost the toss and being asked to bat, Peppard slipped to 22-2 before a fine partnership between U14 opener Connor Lamsdale and Hayden steadied the ship.

It was the skipper who was next to depart for 50 to make it 107-3, and with Lamsdale (49) falling almost immediately, there was precious little resistance outside of Oli Sedgwick’s 27 as Peppard were dismissed for 156.

Scott Harris and Alfie Clifton both made an early breakthrough to leave Downley in trouble, before Lamsdale (2-33) continued to turn the screw.

With the game in the balance, Hayden (2-12) was aided by a fine catch from youngster Nathan May to remove Razavullah Shaik, before the same man grabbed another blinder off the returning Clifton (3-27) to end the Downley innings on 131.