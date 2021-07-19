Pradeep in fine form as side are crowned Twenty20 champions

PEPPARD STOKE ROW U13s were crowned Berkshire Twenty20 Cup champions following a 16-run win against BINFIELD U13s on Thursday of last week.

With the game switched to Peppard Common at the last minute, the hosts won the toss but crashed to 8-4 and then 39-9 before Will Underhay (28 not out) and number 11 Ben Bridge added an unbeaten 24 to take their side to 63-9.

Rakesh Sugumar (2-13), Tom Williams (2-15) and Jaden Slaughter (2-8) were the pick of the Binfield attack.

Good opening spells from Rudi Derbyshire (2-5) and Archie Watson (3-9) had the away side in equal early strife as they crashed to 23-5, before Aryan Pradeep claimed figures of 4-5 from his four overs as Binfield were skittled out for 47.

Three days later PEPPARD STOKE ROW U13s enjoyed a more comfortable success in the last 32 of the national stages, easing to a nine-wicket triumph at Oxfordshire champions TIDDINGTON U13s.

Derbyshire (2-9), James Bee (2-5) and James Mennie (2-5) all picked up a couple of wickets as the hosts were bowled out for 61, and Ethan Day top scored with an unbeaten 23 as Pepaprd Stoke Row cruised to their target with nine-and-a-half overs to spare.