Stevens knock not enough as leaders take share of spoils

HURLEY went down to a six wicket defeat in their Premiership clash at PINKNEYS GREEN last Saturday.

Stand-in captain Ibraz Hussain won the toss and elected to bat first for the visitors.

The score had reached 29 in the eighth over when Kelvin Baillie fell to a one-handed catch by Stokes off the bowling of Dhillon.

Umar Zaman fell to a catch in the covers by Nathan McDonagh in the 11th. Faisal Mahmood helped add 46 in 11 overs.

The score of 59-2 became 79-6 as Shaan Hussain, playing his first game for Hurley for five years, fell to a leg-side catch; Dhillon claimed the wickets of the Singhs Aman and Jagdeep lbw, and Mahmood was bowled by Curlewis.

Greg Double came to the wicket on 75-5 after 19 overs and top-scored with 31.

Ibraz Hussain batted down the order for six overs until dismissed by Curlewis with the score on 108. Ankush Sharma fell to a third catch for Stokes, and Double was caught on the leg side in the 35th over with the score on 134.

The Hurley innings came to an end when Imran Mohammed fell first ball to a caught and bowled by Christopher Heyes.

In reply Aman bowled a full opening spell from the far end and was eventually replaced by Imran. Curlewis was out early with the score on eight with the last ball of Aman’s second over via an inside edge.

Heyes followed four overs later trapped lbw for a duck with the score on 21. The other opening batsman, Vinay Mopur and Jags Dhillon lifted the score to 43 until Aman took a return catch to dismiss the latter.

Dhillon’s dismissal brought Jack Stemp to the crease, and he and Mopur added 71 in 11 overs to take the hosts within sight of victory. Stemp, who made runs in the equivalent match last season, showed good technique and composure against Aman.

Zaman bowled well without luck from the near end and was replaced for the 18th over by Sharma with the score on 88. From then on the runs kept coming.

Mopur’s open stance partially obscured his stumps, much to Aman’s frustration, but he was able to get a bat on every delivery.

With 35 needed, Ibraz turned to Hassan Gul for the 22nd over and pushed several fielders back. In Gul’s second over, Baillie took a catch in front of the scoreboard to dismiss Mopur for 66. In the following over Imran replaced Aman at the end of his spell, and Stemp completed the run-chase in the company of Sheyan Patel to finish with an undefeated half-century with 30 overs to spare.

Division 1 league leaders HARPSDEN 2nds had to settle for a draw against visitors HOLYPORT.

Home skipper Will Stevens won the toss and put the opposition in to bat. With Holyport 42-2, Harpsden felt that they had the upper hand but a 105-run partnership from Khan and Mirza meant the pendulum had swung firmly in favour of the visitors.

U15 Alex Miles-Kingston, playing his first senior league game for Harpsden, clean bowled Mirza and when Khan followed soon after the game was evenly poised.

A late flurry allowed Holyport to declare at 221- 4 off 45 overs, leaving Harpsden the same number of overs. Rod Birkett finished with 1-26 off his overs whilst Miles-Kingston ended with 1-40 off six overs.

In reply, Ross Ashcroft departed early but this brought Mrinal Madina in to join Duncan Verry and they put together a 110 run partnership for the second wicket, with both players scoring half centuries.

When both of them were dismissed at the same score some consolidation was required. Ed Birkett only managed 13 which brought Alex Morgan in to join skipper Stevens and together they put on 54 before Toby Stevens came in to bat with his elder brother.

Some lusty blows from both of the Stevens kept Harpsden in with a sniff of victory but needing 10 runs an over for the last six overs was always a tough ask. This became 39 from four overs before eventually 17 off the last over.

A six by Will Stevens off the fourth ball left six needed off the last two deliveries but a single and a run out off the fifth left five required for victory off the last ball. A yorker was squeezed away for two leaving Harpsden three runs short and draw. Will Stevens finished on 53 not out.

In Division 2 hosts HURLEY 2nds held on to draw with visitors PINKNEYS GREEN 2nds.

Josh Cole won the toss and invited the visitors to bat first. The opening attack of Joban Singh and Krish Kota, bowled well, getting movement in the air but failed to get a breakthrough.

Sri Balachandran looked to play a shot a ball and it was no surprise when Joe Graham, replacing Joban at the River End, removed his off stump.

Tim Snapes looked assured, although a few aerial drives early in his innings could have led to his downfall. A poor fielding display from Hurley with several mis-fields and dropped chances allowed the visitors to rack up 249-5 before declaring after 45 overs.

In reply, Hurley openers, Mandeep and Baig struggled to get the scoreboard moving against the spin of Griffith and Craythorne, with only one run coming from the first four overs.

With the spinners failing to break through, the visitors took the new ball and turned to Kaleka and Mirza. It was Mirza who broke the opening stand, getting through Baig’s defences.

Coles top edged off Kaleka before Joseph Brittain, making his league debut, joined Mandeep in a partnership of 53 for the third wicket to take Hurley to 102-3 in the 32nd over.

Two wickets in the next two overs saw Joban and Akash both fail to score. Mandeep and Mike Walton stood firm for eight overs until the returning Mirza bowled Mandeep for 84, leaving Joe Graham and Walton to see out the remaining three and a half overs without alarm.