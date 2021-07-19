Berkshire secure quarter-final spot

HOLDERS BERKSHIRE booked their place in the quarter-finals of the NCCA Trophy by beating BUCKINGHAMSHIRE in a rain-affected game at Wargrave on Sunday, writes Dave Wright.

The winning margin was nine wickets but that failed to reflect the closeness of their final Group 4 game with the result in doubt deep into the final over.

Bucks, challenging their hosts for the runners-up spot, posted 235-8 from 49.5 overs with Wokingham spin duo Chris Peploe and Max Uttley returning identical figures of 10-2-26-3.

A lengthy stoppage for rain left Berkshire with a revised target of 194 from 33 overs and they were 124-1 after 24.1 overs which meant the game hung very much in the balance.

However, another interruption for rain reduced that to 131 from 25 overs, so just five balls remained. Hampshire 2nds’ Toby Albert, making his senior Berkshire debut, scored two followed by a single to bring Savin Perera on strike with three balls left. He ran two before smashing Tom Hampton’s penultimate delivery over the square-leg boundary for a six to get Berkshire over the line at 135-1. Perera finished with 72 and Albert 28, the pair having come together after Tom Scriven had been trapped leg before by Hampton for 32 with the total on 54.

Berkshire finished level on points (six) with Wales NC, but their inferior net run rate saw them take the runners-up spot in the final group placings. They will be away to Group 2 winners Devon at Sidmouth’s seaside ground on July 18.

This coming Sunday, Berkshire open their defence of the three-day NCCA Championship against Wiltshire at Corsham. A major change this year sees the competition reduced from six games to four.

They will again be without captain James Morris as the batsman continues his rehabilitation from knee surgery.

Peploe is not available, but fellow spinner Luke Beaven hopes to return after missing the last three games due to a broken thumb.