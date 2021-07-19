Skipper in fine form as Henley hold out for draw

A MISFIRING HENLEY side managed to eke out a draw last Saturday at home to ASTON ROWANT.

Having limited their opponents to 161, Henley’s batting was once again below par and found wanting. But for an unbeaten 59 from skipper Mike Roberts, the chances are that Henley would have succumbed to a second successive Home Counties Premier League Division 1 defeat. As it was, they picked up three points for the draw, but the result sees them slip to fifth in a congested mid-table.

Persistent drizzle and a damp outfield led to a delayed start at 1.20pm, the game reduced to 90 overs with a 49/41 split.

Henley won the toss and Rowant were invited to bat in batsman-unfriendly conditions. It took a while to prize out the openers who both fell to Tom Scriven, before Roussouw and his skipper, Josh Smith, put together the most productive (82 run) partnership of the day.

Roussouw took the game to Henley and was rattling along before Adam Searle popped up with a caught and bowled which precipitated a middle order collapse, as first Smith was run out by Tom Nugent shying the stumps from square leg and then Pritchard, Watling, Mannering and Bethell all fell in just 24 balls and nine runs to spin and some tidy glovework by Stewart Davison.

It seemed Henley might take all ten wickets, but the experienced duo of Wes Morrick and Karl Penhale saw out their overs, adding a second batting point and 21 runs to the total.

A target of 162 in 41 overs in the best of the conditions was by no means impossible but it soon began to be a hard challenge.

Scriven started brightly, despatching everything that was there to be hit before succumbing to a good ball from Penhale, who would then bowl remaining opener Mike Williams.

Morrick, operating from the Remenham Hill End, proved to be a handful. He bowled through the whole innings — 21 overs for just 38 runs — and whilst only taking one wicket, bowling Matt Rowe, the pressure he created was considerable.

At the other end, Penhale continued to charge in and saw off Johnny Connell for a golden duck. Henley were yet again three down for not enough.

Euan Woods was Penhale’s next victim as he could only parry him to Smith at second slip, 51-4. Rowe came and went, 54-5, before Davison added some adhesion. The combination of a fine throw from the deep, a direct hit, and an adjudged failure to ground his bat did for him.

The score of 94-6 soon became 96-7 as Jordan lasted just seven balls for a duck and it was time to shut up shop.

Roberts was defiant to the end, facing 114 of the 246 balls bowled, scoring eight fours and a six. Only one of his dismissed partners lasted more than 25 balls (Williams, 43) and four did not manage 20.