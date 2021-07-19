Williams gets county call up

BERKSHIRE will be missing batting star Dan Lincoln for their NCCA Trophy quarter-final tie against Devon at Sidmouth on Sunday as he will be on duty for Kent who have two Vitality Blast games this weekend, writes Dave Wright.

The Slough wicketkeeper made his first-class debut for Kent on Sunday — the same day that younger brother and Slough teammate Josh was making his first appearance for Berkshire’s championship side.

Dan was expecting to join Josh in the NCCA Western Division 1 game against Wiltshire at Corsham, but instead he answered a late Saturday evening call-up from Kent for their county championship match against Sussex. They had been forced to change their whole side due to a Covid-19 issue after an unidentified player had tested positive and the rest of the side involved in Friday’s Vitality Blast match against Surrey were forced to start 10 days of isolation.

It meant Dan had turned out for four different sides in a week, following his appearances for Berkshire’s NCCA Trophy team on Sunday, Northamptonshire 2nds during the week and Slough last Saturday. But there was disappointment for him at Canterbury as he was bowled for a three-ball duck in Kent’s first innings.

His place in the Berkshire team at Corsham was taken by Henley’s Michael Williams.

The defending NCCA champions had also been forced to make changes, mainly due to unavailability, and Josh was among those brought in.

Henley’s Richard Morris, who missed the Wiltshire game due to work commitments, returns to skipper the side against Devon, while Wokingham spinner Chris Peploe is also available after being forced to sit out the Wiltshire match.