Aaqib rips through Hambleden batting line-up with five-wicket haul for visitors

TOURING side OLD MERCHANT TAILORS enjoyed their day in the sun at CHECKENDON, compiling 195 in 35 overs of which Jeremy Cassell made 79 and Ed Lamb 57. Dil Pazir took 2-10 in five overs with his steady away swing.

The home team were hit by injury and covid-related absence and after a bright start their reply fell away ending on 143 with off-spinner George Isaacs taking 3-37.

IBSTONE ran out six-wicket winners in their clash at HAMBLEDEN.

After winning the toss, home captain Nick Arnold elected to bat hoping the heat would sap the strength of the fielders.

Phil Rosier and Rafe Dickie opened the batting, scoring just under four an over until Rosier was bowled by Ali on eight.

Sam Francis and Dickie took the score up to 73 before Aaqib bowled Francis on four for the first of his five wickets (5-23). Two overs later Dickie was caught on 52 by Khalil at point.

Hambleden lost three further wickets (Matt Murton bowled Aaqib on one, Adam Richards, caught by Khalil off Aaqib on one and Ary Paul (0) lbw to Aaqib) to make the score 99-6 off 27 overs.

Chris Sanders and James Grant took the score up to 122 at which point Sanders was caught on 31 by Abu for Aaqib’s final wicket. Arnold joined Grant, who now had a runner following a recurrence of a recent hamstring injury, and the pair added a further 23 runs.

Arnold fell to Haseem, caught by Khalil. Paul Richards was bowled on two by Mustafa (2-28), returning to bowl the final over. Graham Jackson took one run to leave Grant facing the final three balls only to be bowled on 20 with the last ball. Hambleden were all out for 154.

After tea, Ibstone lost an early wicket when Ary Paul bowled Uzair Amjaid on 25, after having an appeal for an outside edge by Abu caught behind turned down — Abu went on to carry his bat and finish on 53 not out.

Ashish fell to Adam Richards caught at mid-wicket by Grant on seven. Khalil joined Abu and the pair put on a partnership of 84, which ended when wicket-keeper Richards stumped Khalil on 51 off Dickie.

Arnold bowled three overs without reward and, with almost half a dozen catches being dropped before the stumping, Ibstone lost only one more wicket, that of Iftikhar for 0, bowled by Sanders.

Ibstone reached their target in 23 overs and one ball, Haseem finishing on eight not out along with Abu who hit the winning runs with a reverse sweep.

The annual fixture between hosts HURLEY and FIDDLERS was a one-sided affair with the visitors winning comfortably.

With injuries and late dropouts, both teams fielded 10 players with Haider-Ali Baig guesting for Fiddlers.

Stand-in Hurley skipper Joe Graham won the toss and opted to field first.

Openers Hamza Din (38) and Govinder Bachu (30) put on 59 for the first wicket in nine overs. With neither Hamzah Zaman or Ajmal Ali able to exert any control, Graham brought himself on and picked up the wicket of Bachu with his first ball.

Graham soon followed this by dismissing Din at 85-2 before Gurv Sharma (52) and Neil Haines (50) added 81 for the third wicket.

Liam Cole was unlucky not to dismiss Sharma when Zaman shelled the simplest of catches at fine leg, but did eventually get Haines, caught in the deep by Ajmal Ali.

An unbeaten sixth wicket partnership of 69 between Baig (29 not out) and John Hewitt (39 not out) saw Fiddlers post 266-5.

With the exception of 14-year-old Archie Wild the Hurley reply was a non-event.

The top four only made 11 runs between them as Hurley collapsed to 28-4 inside seven overs as Dunkley (4-16) and Bachu ripped through the top order.

Throughout the carnage, Wild stood out with 58 from 44 balls including 11 boundaries while nobody else made double figures.

Baig (2-25) and Nigel Haines (2-28) mopped up the tail to put Hurley out of their misery, with Wild the last man out in the 17th over.

Rudi Derbyshire hit an unbeaten 64 as PEPPARD STOKE ROW UNICORNS eased to a five-wicket success at SWYNCOMBE.

Disciplined opening spells from Tom Mennie and Rob Dyer (1-8 from seven overs) kept the home side under wraps after they chose to bat, and despite Ty Crockett’s fine 45, the run rate remained pedestrian.

James Watts (2-24) dismissed the opener before U13 Derbyshire snaffled 2-11 — his second wicket coming courtesy of a catch by the fourth oldest player on the away side, 23-year-old Chris Humphreys.

While Peppard made a mess of the early part of the run chase, Ian Hunt (2-25) and Phil Day (2-22) placing the game in the balance, Derbyshire and Humphreys (30 not out from 29 balls) ushered their side to victory in 22.4 overs.

U19 Max Roberts (2-8) and U15 Tom Lotery (3-24) seemingly bowled PEPPARD STOKE ROW MAHARAJAHS into an impregnable position as they dismissed visitors CHRISTCHURCH for 102, only for a fine recovery from the London-based away side to end with a thrilling four-run success.

A disciplined bowling display from the Mahas also saw economical spells from father-and-son duo Aled and Harry Roberts, James Rowson and Ben Proudfoot as they dismissed their opponents in 28 overs.

However, Christchurch’s bowling proved to be a lot stronger than their batting, and despite the best efforts of Nick Murdoch (33), the Mahas were restricted to 98-8 in reply.