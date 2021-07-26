Inaugural Cusden Cup encounter ends all square

HOSTS GREYS GREEN and STONOR played the first of what will be an annual match for the Cusden Cup on Sunday.

The new fixture was played in memory of Mick Cusden, long-standing player and chairman of Greys Green who died earlier in the year.

Winning the toss Stonor opted to field, a brave decision in such heat, but they backed it up with some tight bowling which restricted Greys in the earlier stages.

Brothers Ahmed and Shafqat got off to a steady start and put on 73 for the first wicket, whilst Pritchard-Gordon and Tinsey both bowled 10 economical overs, backed up by seven each from Austin and Powell.

With Knight joining Shafqat, the tempo was raised as they put on 107 together before Knight was out for 67. This enabled Greys to close on 200-2 with Shafqat undefeated on 77.

After a tea interval which included tributes to Mick from both teams, Stonor began their response.

Again tight bowling restricted the run rate and they were further hampered by opener Powell having to retire temporarily as the heat overcame him.

The key phase of the innings was a period when Lovatt and Maidlaw were batting well but when regular wickets started to fall, including Maidlaw just short of his 50, a draw became the most likely outcome.

Greys used eight bowlers in all but couldn’t really threaten to bowl Stonor out in spite of a fine spell from Ahmed who finished with figures of 4-15.

At the end of the game the cup was presented to both captains by Mick’s sister-in-law Kate Crook.