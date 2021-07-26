Emmbrook and Bearwood knock villagers off top spot

HURLEY’S disappointing Premiership season continued as they lost out at home against DENHAM last Saturday.

Fayyaz Kayani opened the bowling from the Shepherds Lane end for the hosts. Chris Lupton and Inderjeet Gahunia made a cautious start against Kayani and Umar Zaman, but as confidence grew, they eked out an opening stand of 76 in 18 overs.

The stand was broken when Jaspreet Singh, who replaced Kayani, had Gahunia caught-and-bowled in his third over. There were three Faisal Mahmoods in the match, and one caught the eye with elegant on-side shots. He and Lupton added 50 in eight overs until Hassan Gu had Mahmood caught behind in his first over.

Kayani, Zaman and Aman Singh bowled split spells from both ends with limited success. Lupton completed a half-century but fell almost immediately afterwards when Jagdeep Singh took a catch close to the wicket off Kayani with the score on 134-3 off 28 overs.

Jagdeep took a second catch in front of the pavilion off Gul to remove Ricky Butt. Jagdeep took the last four Denham wickets to fall, and had Ansuman Swain out lbw; Adnan Mian and Nishant Jain fell to catches by Yasir Gul at long-on and mid-on; and Jagdeep also bowled Simar Bhatia.

Veteran seamer Faisal Mahmood A put the game beyond Hurley’s reach by hitting an undefeated 39 off the final five overs of Denham’s innings.

After the interval Denham took the field and opened from the Shepherds Lane end with seamer Abdul Majeed and the old ball.

Hurley made a faster start than Denham, and were ahead of the visitors after 11 overs, but thereafter the innings ran aground.

Zaman was caught behind in the third over with the score on 15. Four overs later Ibraz Hussain was bowled by Majeed in a dismissal which defined Hurley’s afternoon.

Three balls later in the same over Jagdeep was struck on the pad leaving the home umpire with little option.

Hurley’s Faisal Mahmood was bowled for a duck in the ninth with the score on 31. Jaspreet Singh batted patiently with opening bat Kelvin Baillie for five overs until frustration got the better of him: the left-handed bat came down the track to a straight ball from seamer Kennedy Newbert and he was bowled for a duck.

Baillie had shown glimpses of his best form in scoring 28 out of 54 until he too departed in the 21st following a slip catch by Mian to give bowler Majeed a five-wicket haul.

Kayani launched a counter-attack and scored 32 in six overs, giving Mahmood A some treatment while Hassan Gul gave his elders a lesson in batting by occupying the crease for 19 overs from 39 until becoming the last wicket to fall, courtesy of a catch close to the wicket.

Division 1 league leaders, HARPSDEN 2nds were knocked off top at EMMBROOK AND BEARWOOD in their top of the table clash. Skipper Govind Chand won the toss for Harpsden, and on a grassy wicket put the hosts into bat. Good bowling from all the Harpsden bowlers kept the home side to a slightly under par 138 which left Harpsden 49 overs to get the runs.

Both Tom Dawson and Tom Mitchell finished with 4-35, and U15, Will Diver, on his debut, took his first two senior Harpsden wickets.

Emmbrook had a couple of good opening bowlers which with a Harpsden team shorn of its batting heroes of previous games, Will Stevens and Ed Birkett who were both playing firsts, left them vulnerable.

Govind Chand batted well and was unfortunate to be run out for 36 but he struggled to find anybody to stay with him.

The only other player to reach double figures was number 11, Rod Birkett, who with a few lusty blows gave a bit more respectability to the score with his 14 not out.

In Division 2 HURLEY 2nds went down to a six-wicket defeat at DENHAM 2nds.

Hurley, batting first, saw Clive Williams (11) and Mandeep Singh (24) get the innings off to a good start with runs coming in excess of four an over against Zayn and Dawson.

Both openers then fell in the space of two overs with Williams the first to go, top edging to Merchant off Zayn. Mandeep followed in the next over when he failed to clear Bobby Rai at point.

Only 11 more runs were added before Josh Cole prodded a return catch to Dawson who did well to cling on, inches above the deck.

David Simoes, making his seasonal debut, and Haider-Ali Baig (14) added 24 for the fourth wicket, but the loss of Baig and Hamzah Zaman (4) in consecutive overs to Weerasinghe and Raghu respectively found the visitors struggling at 96-5.

Mike Walton joined Simoes and despite a hamstring injury that necessitated Mandeep acting as a runner for Walton, got Hurley to their second batting point before Simoes was undone by a good delivery from Charles George in the 42nd over.

Joe Barrass (21 not out) and Walton (21 not out) ensured that Hurley batted out the full 47 overs to post 156-6.

In reply Hurley opted to use their spinners with the old ball, but Arun Singh (55) and Ikki Shokat (33) set about the bowling with intent, posting 57 in nine overs.

Baig replaced Liam Cole and struck with his first ball, a full toss to Shokat that was caught on the square-leg boundary by Mandeep.

Bobby Rai (46) continued the onslaught, taking the score to 138 in the 23rd over.

There was then a mini collapse as three wickets went down for no runs as Arun Singh holed out to long on off Barrass, Josh Simpson (0) only lasted five deliveries from Baig before losing his middle stump and Rai sliced a delivery from Barrass into the safe hands of Baig in the covers.

This proved to be only a temporary blip as Merchant (10 not out) and Kanabar (7 not out) saw their team home with 14 overs to spare.