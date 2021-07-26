Hayden closes in on 1,000 wicket haul

WOODCOTE’S last gasp win at SANDHURST slightly increased their lead at the top of the Premier Division last Saturday.

In a tight and competitive match, the advantage ebbed and flowed with Woodcote securing a three-wicket victory.

Sandhurst won the toss and elected to bat, and after the early removal of key batsman Adam Birch by Ryan Van Heerden, it was an even tussle between bat and ball.

A second-wicket partnership of 80 between Gogna (47) and Harpreet (31) formed the cornerstone of the Sandhurst innings and they might have gone on to achieve a big score, but Paul Knox (3-22) and Jonny Clark (2-31) saw the home side finish on 156-8.

With a slow pitch and outfield Sandhurst turned quickly to slow bowling and Woodcote’s progress with the bat was slow.

Jez Mayo (32) and Van Heerden (33) shared a 63-run partnership for the second wicket to form a base from which to accelerate the score.

Woodcote reached 100-4 after 30 overs and then some powerful hitting from Olly Nicholson (25) and Sean Bell (22) accelerated the run rate, but with two overs to go 14 runs were needed for the win.

A five-run penalty was awarded to Woodcote in the 39th over after a throw at the stumps hit the bowler’s cap.

Sportingly, Woodcote — mindful of covid regulations — agreed not to accept the penalties, but the incident affected the bowler’s concentration and seven wides were recorded in the over.

With four runs needed it took Stefan Gordon only one ball of the last over to take Woodcote over the winning line.

Roy Hayden moved within 20 wickets of 1,000 in the Berkshire League as his spell of 5-34 guided PEPPARD STOKE ROW 2nds to a six-wicket Division 1 triumph at home to SHINFIELD 2nds.

After Sam Fooks made an early breakthrough for the home side, Shinfield rebuilt steadily in the face of an outstanding fielding display from Peppard’s young side.

But it was Hayden who was to make the difference, showcasing the art of bowling wicket to wicket as his 5-34 ripped through the visitors’ middle-order, taking the league’s all-time top wicket-taker to 981 victims.

Opener Santosh Kundar (51) offered some resistance, but with young off spinner Jake Sedgwick taking 3-41 from his eight overs, Shinfield were held to 169-9 from their 40 overs.

Kyle Tappan (35) and Daniel Watts (21) gave Peppard a steady start in reply, but a flurry of wickets left the game in the balance as the home side were reduced to 82-4.

The experienced heads of Matt Vines (70 not out) and Richard Ashton (30 not out) paced the run chase to perfection and helped their side over the line with four balls to spare.

Some flamboyant counter-attacking from PEPPARD STOKE ROW 3rds’ captain Matt Kimber was not enough to prevent his side from falling to a 77-run reverse at Division 2 West table-toppers WEST READING 3rds.

The league leaders made a strong start and with Mahad Ahmed blasting a sensational 131 from just 104 balls, Peppard did well to drag things back and restrict the home side to 278, U15 Tom Mennie (4-52) and fellow youngster Reuben Leedham (2-53) the pick of the attack.

Nick Sedgwick and Sam Kimber made a good start for Peppard as they hunted down their target, only for a collapse to leave the away side languishing on the brink of a heavy defeat before Will Wakelam (36 not out) and number 10 Kimber (46) added some respectability as they were knocked over for 201.

Prashast Khare hit 96 for CHECKENDON against READING UNITED at the Blue Coat School ground whilst Matt Helsop hit 44 out of a total of 210-4 for the Division 2 West league leaders.

Home opener Karhik went one better with an undefeated century as Reading United knocked off the runs in only 32 overs.

Support came from Amil with a half century after Imad had struck 36 in only 20 balls at the start of the innings.