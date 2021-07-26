Derbyshire in fine form

RUDI DERBYSHIRE hit an unbeaten 81 as PEPPARD STOKE ROW 4ths were defeated by five wickets at GREAT HAMPDEN last Saturday.

The U13 Oratory Prep School youngster and skipper Dom Hall put on 48 for the first wicket, only for the next four batsmen to all be dismissed for ducks as Peppard crashed to 51-5.

There was not a huge amount more resistance from the rest of the line-up until Derbyshire was joined by his father Rob, batting at 11, at which point Rudi upped the ante to go from 47 not out to his final score as his father also remained unbeaten on 15.

Having posted 144-9 from their 35 overs, U14 debutant Kanishk Kothari grabbed an early wicket, but despite the best efforts of the away side, Great Hampden ultimately reached their target with 19 balls to spare.