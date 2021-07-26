Woods and Rishton help holders march on

ANDY RISHTON produced an outstanding performance with both bat and ball as BERKSHIRE defeated DEVON by five wickets at a sunny Sidmouth on Sunday to reach the semi-finals of the National Counties Trophy, where they will be away to Wales NC, the side they recently defeated in the group stages.

The 26-year-old allrounder took 3-18 off 9.2 overs as Devon were dismissed for 253 and then blasted 57 not out in Berkshire’s reply of 256-5 after they had been struggling at 59-4.

Henley paceman Tom Nugent and Wokingham’s Rishton did an excellent job in tying down the early Devon batsmen with Matt Thompson taking more than an hour to move into double figures. But Thompson went on to play a vital role for his side, spending more than two-and-a-quarter hours at the crease in making 52 to move Devon on to 149-4 by the 36th over.

The hosts put their foot on the accelerator thanks to Calum Haggett, with 87 runs from 81 minutes, and Ben Beaumont (42 from 39), moving the total along to 237, but Chris Peploe (3-54) and his Wokingham team-mate Rishton cleaned up the tail with the hosts all out for a 253.

Berks lost Savin Perera for 11 and Toby Albert for five, while skipper Richard Morris managed only five before losing his wicket to Fahad Sabir, who then had Josh Lincoln caught behind for six.

The trophy holders were wobbling at 59-4 before Henley duo Woods and Tom Scriven lifted the total to 148, when Scriven’s patient innings of 75 (off 99 balls) came to an end in the 38th over.

With 11 overs to go they still needed 92 runs but Woods and Rishton swung the game around by smashing 50 runs in the space of three overs.

Woods finished on 75 which came off 77 balls and contained two sixes and six fours, whilst Rishton had the same boundary count but scored his 57 off just 37 deliveries.

Berkshire got home with three-and-a-half overs to spare and will now travel to Wales on August 8 with the winners taking on Cumbria or Cambridgeshire in the final at Wormsley on September 2.

BERKSHIRE had to be content with a draw in their opening NCCA Championship Western Division 1 game against WILTSHIRE at Corsham on Tuesday of last week.

The title holders had much the better of the match but were not helped by delays for rain on all three days and then dogged resistance from the Wiltshire middle-order batsmen in the final session on Tuesday. It was a game that Josh Lincoln will never forget as he celebrated his NCCA debut with a knock of 96, which came off just 69 balls in 102 minutes with the help of five 6s and 13 fours. He was well supported by Savin Perera who remained unbeaten on 121 after facing 205 balls in 292 minutes and hitting 17 boundaries.

The pair came together at 165-3 in the 44th over and lifted the total to 295 in 22 overs before Lincoln was trapped lbw.

A run-a-ball 24 from Andy Rishton enabled stand-in skipper Stewart Davison to declare at lunch on 347-5, a healthy lead of 168 after the hosts had been bowled out for 179 with Tom Nugent taking 6-33. Wiltshire made a dreadful start to their second innings, Jack Mynott being trapped in front by Nugent to the second ball he faced and it became a fight for survival.

With the total on 67-3, an hour's delay for rain didn't help Berkshire's cause. They took two more wickets to leave the score on 79-5, but there was no more success for the visitors with Wiltshire offering some very stiff resistance.

Jack Stearman occupied the crease for 136 minutes and scored just 22 runs from 135 balls, while partner Jake Goodwin decided attack was the best form of defence, smashing a six and 10 fours in making 56 not out from 76 balls. The pair took the final total to 146-5 off 64 overs.