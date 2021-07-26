Checkendon prove too strong in derby clash

WOODCOTE’S Premier Division title hopes were dented as they allowed themselves to be outplayed by STRATFIELD and slumped to a seven-wicket defeat last Saturday.

Their batting frailties were exposed as they were bowled out for 65 in under 24 overs.

Stratfield won the toss and, in damp conditions, chose to field. Openers Ryan Lennard (31) and Jez Mayo made a steady start and 37 runs were on the board before the first wicket fell.

By the time Woodcote reached 50, seven wickets were down with Chakrapani claiming 4-19 and Azmath 3-13.

The rout continued with only a further 15 added by the tail-enders. Stratfield openers Das (47 not out) and Agarwal put-on 39 for the first wicket and a 10-wicket win might have been achieved but for a fine spell of bowling by Mark Pearson which saw him take 3-7 in under four overs.

Woodcote remain league leaders but their advantage over the chasing pack is much reduced.

PEPPARD STOKE ROW 2nds suffered a fourth consecutive Division 1 defeat as they went down by 116 runs at WEST READING 2nds.

Archie Malcolm and Sam Fooks both bowled well as Peppard made an encouraging start to proceedings, and it was the former who took the catch which gave them a third wicket as Mehdi Harees was dismissed by Upendra Deshpande.

Fahad Raja was unfortunate to hit a leading edge straight up which was well caught by wicket-keeper Gerry Bacon, and the gloveman then also took a diving one-handed effort off his son Daniel to finally remove Zafran Ashraf for 76.

Left-arm seamer Malcolm (3-28), bowling better with every passing game, impressed upon his return at the death, but Aamar Raja’s 37 helped West Reading to an above-par 209-8.

The Peppard reply never got going, and despite the best efforts of U19 skipper Daniel Watts (42), they were eventually rolled over for 93.

Division 2 West table-toppers CHECKENDON proved far too strong for home side PEPPARD STOKE ROW 3rds as they eased to a 107-run victory.

Some decent opening bowling from U15 Nick Murdoch and Freddie Clark kept the Checkendon effort under wraps early on, albeit Prashant Khare (34) and Jim Warren (31) put on 68 until the latter was trapped lbw by Brandon Murdoch (2-37).

Home captain Matt Kimber then removed Khare to make it 72-2, but a fine stand from Oratory School youngster Jake Jackson and Piyush Bedi (58 from 43 balls) put Checkendon in control.

Jackson would go on to end on an unbeaten 54, and with Rahul Singhal smashing a sensational 50 not out from only 23 balls, the visitors closed on 241-3.

Hugh Asquith and Paddy Hennessy gave Peppard a steady if somewhat slow start in reply, but after they both fell with the score on 37, a middle-order collapse left the hosts 61-5 and well behind the required run rate.

Danny May (27) and Nick Murdoch (28) restored some credibility, but with left-arm spinner Harry Wickens (3-32) and captain Sathia Jobe (2-17) among the wickets, Checkendon closed out the game by keeping Peppard to 134-9 in their 40 overs.