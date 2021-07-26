Henley lose first match for three years

AN uncharacteristically lacklustre display from visiting side HENLEY got the result they deserved last Saturday as FINCHAMPSTEAD ran out worthy winners by four wickets.

The last time Henley were defeated in the Home Counties Premier League was back on May 19, 2018.

This result puts them in uncharted territory, fourth spot and 29 points adrift of current leaders High Wycombe.

At the halfway mark of the season, with 205 points on the table, Henley will need a significant upswing in application, form, and outcome if the 2021 Championship pennant is to find its way to the Brakspear Ground.

Once again, a humid, overcast morning assisted the side that won the toss and elected to field, which was Finchampstead.

Liam Bulteel struck with his first ball to remove Matt Rowe, lbw, and followed that up a few overs later with the wicket of Henley skipper Mike Roberts.

Lewis Sharp, a seamer making good use of the conditions, opened his account with Richard Morris who managed just seven balls. Not for the first time in recent weeks, Henley were three down for not very much.

Tom Scriven and Euan Woods held it together until lunch, Henley 97-3, Woods motoring towards a half century which would have been just nine had Finch not shelled a sitter of a catch. Once again, there were two able players at the crease with a 71 partnership under their belt so there seemed little concern.

However, this changed as Scriven perished soon after the break and the next six wickets were lost for just 42 runs.

Bulteel removed Mike Williams and Woods, both caught behind, Ashby did likewise with Stewart Davison and Sharp returned to clean up the tail, finishing on 5-53 off 19 overs whilst Bulteel recorded 4-32 off 14 overs.

Only Rowe could feel aggrieved at his dismissal, and although Finchampsteaed made good use of the best of the bowling conditions, this was a meek performance by Henley.

The key to defending low scores is quick, early wickets and batsman pressure — Henley could not achieve either.

The score ground along at glacial pace but, crucially, wickets proved elusive and it took a dart of a ball from Ali Raja to nab Eldridge. Smith and Crerar were unmovable to tea as Finchampstead were over halfway there. After tea Tom Nugent bowled with added zip and venom, proceeded to take five wicket for just nine runs.

All of sudden Finchampstead were 92-6 and 143 seemed a long way away but former Henley man Will Legg and Michael O’Donahue stood firm as they slowly reached 100.

When the ton was on the board it seemed to open the floodgates and both began to set about the Henley bowlers with added resolve and ambition, reaching the target in just eight more overs.

Legg sealed the deal with a boundary and the added satisfaction of putting one over on a side in which he was only ever a fringe player.

• IN Division 2, WARGRAVE went down to a 99-run defeat away at HAREFIELD.

Batting first, the home side were dismissed for 167 with Mishan Silva performing well with the ball for the visitors by taking 6-39. Toby Greatwood finished with figures of 2-55.

In reply Wargrave were bowled out for just 68 with Silva top scoring with 22. Imran Malik (16) and Rhodri Lewis (12) were the only other visiting players to make double figures.