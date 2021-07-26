Syddall helps side maintain winning run

A STUNNING spell from Matt Syddall inspired PEPPARD STOKE ROW to make it eight straight Berkshire, Chilterns and Mid Bucks League Championship wins with a comprehensive 144-run success at home to an under-strength LEY HILL last Saturday.

Having won the toss and electing to bat, Peppard made a disastrous start as they were reduced to 40-4 with Jack Thompson (3-33) the destroyer-in-chief of the hosts’ usually strong top order.

Jason Vaughan-Davies and Scott Harris manufactured something of a comeback in adding 52 for the fifth wicket, but the game still hung in the balance when the former was dismissed for 51 to make it 148-7.

U16 Oli Sedgwick displayed a maturity beyond his tender years as he initially soaked up some pressure before unleashing a wide variety of shots to end on an unbeaten 46 from 38 balls, Peppard closing their 45 overs on 202-8.

Harris and Alfie Clifton both made an early breakthrough as the Ley Hill run chase stuttered, but it was the introduction of spin duo Syddall and Connor Lamsdale which precipitated a remarkable collapse.

Syddall took the bulk of the honours with an amazing five-over spell of 6-9, while Lamsdale grabbed 2-0 from just four balls as Ley Hill were bundled out for just 58.