Wheeler and Loveland help leaders get back on track

HENLEY 2nds got back to winning ways last Saturday as they defeated KEW by five wickets at the Brakspear Ground in their Division 2A clash.

Batting first, the visitors were bowled out for 185 with both Simon Wheeler and Freddy Loveland taking three wickets each.

In reply, Euan Brock top scored with 41 as the hosts knocked off the required runs to wrap up victory, finishing on 186-5, to maintain their top of the table status.

KIDMORE END slipped to the foot of Division 2B after losing out by two wickets against visitors BAGSHOT.

Batting first, the Gallowstree Common side were dismissed for 131 before the visitors reached 132-8 to wrap up victory. James Frost impressed with the ball for the hosts as he finished with figures of 6-37.

WARGRAVE 2nds remain top of Division 4A despite going down to a six-wicket defeat at home against THEALE AND TILEHURST.

Shiryar Ahmed top scored with 36 as the home side, batting first, were bowled out for 121. In reply, the visitors reached their target in 22 overs, finishing on 126-4.

Division 4B league leaders HARPSDEN saw off visitors MARLOW 2nds’ challenge by eight wickets.

Batting first the visitors were bowled out for 97 with Matt Stanley taking 4-8 and James Aston 4-29.

Ben Hancock top scored with 41 not out for the hosts in reply as Harpsden reached their target of 100-2 in just under 16 overs.

In Division 5B, league leaders HENLEY 3rds ran out 62 run winners at BRACKNELL.

Batting first Henley were all out for 193 before bowling out the hosts for 131.

In Division 6A, WARGRAVE 3rds ran out 152 run winners at HIGH WYCOMBE 4ths.

Batting first Mark Richards hit a half century as Wargrave put on 236-9. In reply, Simon French took 4-17 as the home side were bowled out for 84.

KIDMORE END 2nds recorded a 42-run victory in their Division 7A clash at WOKINGHAM 4ths.

Batting first Anthony Holland hit a half century as the visitors were bowled out for 176.

In reply, Assa Ulhaq took 6-47 as Wokingham were bowled out for 134.

In Division 9A WARGRAVE 4ths lost out by 61 runs against FLEET 3rds.

Batting first Fleet put on 223-7 with Sajjan Gill taking 4-27. In reply, Wargrave closed on 162-9.

Elsewhere in the division, KIDMORE END 3rds ran out one-wicket winners at home against NPL 3rds in a close encounter.

The visitors, batting first, were all out for 90 with Ally Stewart taking 3-13 and Hedley Ruegg 3-12.

In reply, Jonny Abbott top scored with 33 as Kidmore End reached their target with one wicket in hand at 91-9.

KIDMORE END 4ths went down to a five wicket defeat BINFIELD 4ths in their Division 10A encounter.

The visitors, batting first, put on 112-7 whilst the home side reached their target of 115-5 to secure victory.