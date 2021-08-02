HOME COUNTIES PREMIER LEAGUE

Division 1

Aston Rowant (25) 122-6 beat Thame Town (7) 121 by four wickets; Datchet (25) 189-5 beat Banbury (7) 188 by five wickets; Henley (25) 216-3 beat Buckingham Town (6) 213-9 by seven wickets; High Wycombe (15) 216 tied with Tring Park (15) 216-7; Oxford (16) 252-7 drew with Finchampstead (9) 220-9.

P W L D A/C B Ps High Wycombe 12 7 0 2 2 24 216 Banbury 12 6 2 1 3 24 185 Datchet 12 6 3 2 1 29 180 Henley 12 6 1 4 1 30 178 Aston Rowant 12 4 4 1 3 34 155 Buckingham T 12 5 3 2 2 22 154 Oxford 12 3 6 2 1 49 131 Finchampstead 12 2 6 2 2 54 106 Thame Town 12 1 8 1 2 39 79 Tring Park 12 0 7 1 3 40 76

Division 2

Amersham (14) 269-9 drew with Burnham (9) 244-8; Great Brickhill (25) 216-9 beat Wokingham (4) 80 by 136 runs; Oxford Downs (25) 138-5 beat Harefield (6) 137 by five wickets; Slough (25) 212-3 bat Horspath (6) 211-8 by seven wickets; Chesham (25) 223 beat Wargrave (6) 127 by 96 runs.

P W L D A/C B Ps Slough 12 8 1 1 2 11 216 Oxford Downs 12 7 3 0 2 14 191 Amersham 12 7 4 1 0 29 191 Great Brickhill 12 5 5 1 1 45 169 Wargrave 12 5 5 1 1 36 155 Wokingham 12 4 4 1 3 34 148 Horspath 12 4 6 0 2 36 143 Chesham 12 4 6 0 2 28 135 Harefield 12 4 6 1 1 36 130 Burnham 12 1 9 2 0 80 109

MORRANT THAMES VALLEY LEAGUE

Division 2A

Henley 2nds (25) 165-7 beat Chesham 2nds (9) 164 by three wickets; Datchet 2nds (70 141 lost to Hayes (25) 228 by 87 runs; Marlow (25) 105-4 beat Tring Park 2nds (4) 103 by six wickets; Maidenhead and Bray (25) 174 beat Hounslow and Whitton (5) 59 by 115 runs; Amersham 2nds (25) 115-5 beat Kew (4) 111 by five wickets.

P W D L A/C B Ps Henley 2 12 9 1 1 1 19 239 Marlow 12 9 1 1 1 14 234 Chesham 2 12 7 1 3 1 33 209 Kew 12 6 0 4 2 21 179 Tring Park 2 12 3 3 5 1 76 152 Amersham 2 12 3 1 5 3 40 136 Datchet 2 12 3 3 6 0 70 134 Hounslow & W 12 3 2 7 0 62 131 Maid & Bray 12 2 2 6 2 62 126 Hayes 12 2 0 9 1 42 91

Division 2B

Reading (7) 152 lost to Thatcham Town (25) 179-8 by 27 runs; Hurst (25) 99-1 beat Bagshot (0) 98 by nine wickets; Wokingham 2nds (8) 226-6 drew with Kidmore End (13) 241-7; Finchampstead 2nds (25) 207-3 beat Fleet (11) 203-6 by seven wickets; Eversley (25) 263-8 beat Binfield (14) 262-9 by two wickets.

P W D L A/C B Ps Eversley 12 7 1 2 2 35 218 Reading 12 7 2 1 2 31 211 Finchampstead 2 12 7 1 2 2 18 198 Binfield 12 4 2 4 2 60 168 Thatcham Town 12 4 2 5 1 57 158 Hurst 12 4 3 3 2 42 153 Fleet 12 3 0 8 1 59 138 Wokingham 2 12 3 3 4 2 54 137 Kidmore End 12 1 1 7 2 67 125 Bagshot 12 2 1 6 2 54 118

Division 4A

Newbury (25) 126 beat Wargrave 2ns (6) 90 by 36 runs; Wokingham 3rds (26) 101-4 beat Bagshot 2nds (5) 100 by six wickets; Falkland 2nds (13) 240-3 drew with Reading 2nds (6) 209-7; Eversley 2nds (16) 228-9 drew with Purley (9) 179-9; Theale and Tilehurst (25) 189 beat Maidenhead and Bray 2nds (8) 165 by 24 runs.

P W D L A/C B Ps Theale & Tile 12 8 1 1 1 19 232 Wargrave 2 12 8 1 3 0 31 228 Wokingham 3 12 6 0 5 1 39 194 Maid & Bray 2 12 6 0 5 1 36 191 Falkland 2 12 5 2 3 2 52 188 Purley 12 5 1 3 2 21 175 Newbury 12 5 1 5 1 36 169 Reading 2 12 4 3 3 2 39 153 Eversley 2 12 1 1 10 0 97 132 Bagshot 2 12 1 0 11 0 65 98

Division 4B

Marlow 2nds (26) 264-3 beat Hillingdon Manor (7) 203 by 61 runs; Harpsden (26) 205-4 beat Taplow 2nds (13) 204 by six wickets; Beaconsfield 2nds (26) 188-3 beat Chalfont St Giles (10) 187-8 by seven wickets; Cookham Dean 2nds (26) 154-2 beat Kew 2nds (7) 153-8 by eight wickets; Ruislip (9) 171 lost to Ickenham 2nds (26) 173 by two runs.

P W D L A/C B Ps Harpsden 12 8 1 0 3 15 238 Ickenham 2 12 7 2 0 2 31 226 Chalfont St Giles 12 6 1 4 1 38 200 Beaconsfield 2 12 5 1 3 2 45 197 Cookham Dean 2 12 5 0 4 3 31 179 Hillingdon M 12 4 0 7 1 56 165 Ruislip 12 3 0 5 4 48 150 Marlow 2 12 3 1 6 2 43 139 Kew 2 12 3 1 8 0 52 125 Taplow 2 12 1 1 8 2 52 99

Division 5B

Slough 4ths (25) 204 beat Royal Ascot 2nds (8) 159 by 45 runs; Henley 3rds (8) 160 lost to Boyne Hill 3rds (25) 164 by four runs; Thatcham Town 2nds 925) 167 beat Bracknell (5) 58 by 109 runs; Bradfield (25) 185 beat Binfield 2nds (8) 138 by 47 runs; Purley 2nds (26) 234-5 beat Farnham Common 2nds (12) 230 by five wickets.

P W D L A/C B Ps Thatcham Town 2 12 8 1 1 2 19 224 Henley 3 12 8 1 3 0 32 223 Purley 2 12 5 2 3 1 39 190 Bracknell 12 6 1 4 1 30 180 Binfield 2 12 5 2 4 1 44 177 Royal Ascot 2 12 4 2 4 2 56 174 Bradfield 12 4 1 6 1 45 148 Boyne Hill 3 12 3 2 6 1 56 135 Slough 4 12 2 2 6 1 63 132 Farnham C 2 12 2 0 10 0 65 112

Division 6A

Wargrave 3rds (25) 131-3 beat Eastcote 4ths (5) 129 by seven wickets; Chenies and Latimer (13) 277-2 drew with High Wycombe 4ths (3) 147-7; Barnes Wild Geese (0) 65 lost to Chesham 3rds (25) 229-1 by 164 rns; Hayes 3rds (25) 130-7 beat Kew 3rds (7) 129 by three wickets; Hounslow and Whitton 2nds (9) 210 lost to Windsor 2nds (25) 275-9 by 65 runs.

P W D L A/C B Ps Hayes 3 12 7 0 3 2 26 221 Chesham 3 12 6 2 2 2 46 214 Wargrave 3 12 7 1 2 2 23 210 Chenies & Lat 12 6 1 1 3 19 199 Hounslow & W 2 12 4 1 5 1 49 168 Windsor 2 12 4 1 4 3 31 153 Kew 3 12 3 1 6 2 44 133 Eastcote 4 12 2 2 6 2 45 110 High Wycombe 4 12 1 3 5 3 54 97 Barnes WG 12 2 0 8 2 31 90

Division 7A

Kidmore End 2nds (22) 254-5 beat Cove 3rds (7) 151 by 103 runs; Wokingham 4ths (23) 123-2 beat Eversley 3rds (3) 120 by eight wickets; Newbury 2nds (22) 184-5 beat Maidenhead and Bray 3rds (8) 183-9 by five wickets; Binfield 3rds (23) 121-1 beat Royal Ascot 3rds (4) 120 by nine wickets; Reading 3rds (22) 207-4 beat Bradfield 2nds (7) 189-7 by 18 runs.

P W D L A/C B Ps Wokingham 4 12 10 0 1 1 9 238 Eversley 3 12 9 0 2 1 13 218 Kidmore End 2 12 8 0 2 2 8 198 Newbury 2 12 6 0 5 1 36 176 Binfield 3 12 5 0 5 2 34 163 Maid & Bray 3 12 4 0 6 1 43 160 Reading 3 12 4 0 7 1 43 138 Royal Ascot 3 12 3 0 8 1 48 131 Cove 3 12 2 0 6 3 42 102 Bradfield 2 12 1 0 10 1 49 78

Division 9A

NPL 3rds (22) 175-5 beat Cookham Dean 4ths (7) 172-6 by five wickets; Fleet 3rds (22) 122-8 beat Kidmore End 3rds (7) 119 by two wickets; Yateley 2nds (9) 127 lost to Wargrave 4ths (22) 130 by three runs; Sonning 3rds (11) 186-7 lost to Wokingham 6ths (22) 189-9 by one wicket; Royal Ascot 4ths (7) v Kew 4ths (22), cancelled by Royal Ascot 4ths.

P W T L A/C B Ps Kidmore End 3 12 8 0 2 2 14 204 Sonning 3 12 7 0 2 3 21 196 Wokingham 6 12 7 0 2 3 12 187 Cookham Dean 4 12 5 0 6 1 48 165 Royal Ascot 4 12 5 0 4 3 23 156 NPL 3 12 5 1 5 1 28 156 Wargrave 4 12 4 0 6 2 44 146 Kew 4 12 3 0 7 2 43 138 Fleet 3 12 3 1 5 3 27 129 Yateley 2 12 1 0 9 2 54 90

Division 10A

Sulhamstead and Ufton 3rds (22) 297-9 beat Eversley 5ths (8) 107 by 144 runs (ARR method); Bradfield 3rds (22) 123-8 beat Kidmore End 4ths (7) 120-8 by two wickets; Wokingham Oaks and Acorns (15) 170-5 tied with Reading 4ths (15) 170; Newbury 3rds (22) 188-9 beat Sonning 4ths (10) 156-6 by 32 runs.

P W T L A/C B Ps Sulham & Ufton 3 11 9 0 1 1 8 213 Sonning 4 11 4 0 4 3 34 158 Reading 4 10 5 1 1 2 9 155 Binfield 4 10 5 0 4 1 34 152 Newbury 3 11 4 0 3 3 19 150 Eversley 5 11 3 0 5 3 25 112 Bradfield 3 11 2 0 5 3 25 100 Woking O&A 10 1 1 4 4 22 87 Kidmore End 4 11 2 0 8 0 44 83

BERKSHIRE, CHILTERNS AND MID BUCKS LEAGUE

Championship

Ballinger Waggoners (40) 183 beat Ley Hill (10) 132 by 51 runs; Braywood (40) 152-7 beat Downley (13) 151 by three wickets; Great Kingshill (39) 221-7 beat Littlewick Green (9) 160 by 61 runs; Peppard Stoke Row (40) 83-4 beat West Reading (7) 79 by six wickets; Shinfield (40) 224 beat Holmer Green (16) 184 by 39 runs.

P W L T NR Ps Peppard SR 13 10 1 0 2 437 Braywood 13 8 2 0 3 374 Downley 13 6 5 0 2 330 Holmer Green 13 5 6 0 2 323 Great Kingshil 13 6 5 0 2 319 Ley Hill 13 5 6 0 2 310 Shinfield 13 5 6 0 2 273 West Reading 13 5 8 0 0 269 Littlewick Green 13 4 9 0 0 260 Ballinger Wag 13 3 9 0 1 242

CMB Premiership

Denham (35) 69-0 beat Pinkneys Green (0) 68-8 by 10 wickets; Knotty Green (9) 227-6 drew with Cadmore End (21) 288-7; Monks Risborough (35) 240 beat The Lee (7) 143 by 97 runs.

P W D L NR Ps Cadmore End 10 6 3 0 1 275 Penn & TG 10 6 1 3 0 242 Knotty Green 11 5 1 4 1 228 Monks Ris 10 4 1 3 2 201 Pinkneys Green 11 4 0 4 3 194 Denham 10 3 1 3 3 168 The Lee 10 1 1 6 2 114 Hurley 10 1 0 7 2 99

Chiltern Division 1

Braywood 2nds (24) 272 drew with Chalfont St Giles 2nds (13) 232-9; Harpsden 2nds (7) 211-8 drew with Little Marlow (23) 293-5; Emmbrook and Bearwood (35) 73-1 beat Littlewick Green 2nds (1) 69 by nine wickets; Holyport (35) 240-8 beat Ruislip Victoria (0) 177 by 63 runs; Knotty Green 2nds (35) 198-54 beat Winchmore Hill (4) 197-9 by five wickets.

P W D L NR Ps Emmbrook &B 12 8 1 0 3 319 Holyport 13 6 3 4 0 277 Knotty Green 2 12 6 1 4 1 274 Braywood 2 13 5 3 2 3 274 Harpsden 2 13 6 3 2 2 272 Little Marlow 13 4 3 4 2 260 Ruislip Victoria 13 4 0 7 2 204 Chalfont St G 2 13 4 3 5 1 198 Winchmore Hill 13 2 3 6 2 177 Littlewick Gr 2 13 0 0 11 2 55

Chiltern Division 2

Emmbrook and Bearwood 2nds (35) 213 beat Penn and Tylers Green 2nds (5) 82 by 131 runs; Knotty Green 3rds (35) 135 beat Holyport 2nds (7) 103 by 32 runs; Hurley 2nds (35) 55-0 beat Phoenix Old Boys (0) 53 by 10 wickets; Little Marlow 2nds (35) 281-4 beat The Lee 2nds (5) 160 by 121 runs; Denham 2ns (35) 267-3 beat Pinkneys Green 2nds (5) 185 by 82 runs.

P W D L NR Ps Denham 2 13 9 1 1 2 372 Knotty Green 3 13 8 1 2 1 330 Pinkneys Gr 2 13 7 1 4 1 299 Holyport 2 13 5 2 3 2 282 Hurley 2 13 3 3 4 3 209 Emm & Ber 2 12 4 1 5 2 207 Little Marlow 2 13 3 2 5 3 189 Penn & TG 2 13 1 2 8 1 161 The Lee 2 12 2 2 4 2 157 Phoenix OB 13 1 1 7 3 103

BCL Premier Division

Woodley (33) 195-6 beat Farley Hill (9) 192-9 by four wickets; Goring (365) 122-4 beat Twyford and Ruscobme (3) 119 by six wickets; Stratfield Turgis/Hartley Wespall (33) 199 beat Sandhurst (9) 145-8 by 54 runs; Woodcote (37) 109-6 beat Welford Park (4) 107 by four wickets.

P W T L A/C PS Av Woodcote 12 8 0 2 2 301 30.1 Farley Hill 12 8 0 4 0 315 26.2 Crow & CW 12 6 0 2 4 210 26.2 Mortimer WE 12 6 0 3 3 220 24.4 Sandhurst 13 6 0 5 2 253 23.0 Woodley 13 5 0 5 3 191 19.1 Stratfield T/HW 12 5 0 6 1 207 18.8 Goring 13 4 0 7 2 176 16.0 Welford Park 13 2 0 7 4 99 11.0 Twyford & Rus 12 1 0 10 1 90 8.1

BCL Division 1

Crowthorne and Crown Wood 2nds (35) 203-7 beat Peppard Stoke Row 2nds (7) 136 by 67 runs; Woodley 2nds (33) 240 beat Farley Hill 2nds (9) 193-7 by 47 runs; Earley (35) 218-8 beat Reading Lions (4) 90 by 128 runs; Shinfield 2nds (33) 102-6 beat Warfield (6)101 by four wickets; West Reading 2nds (34) 196 beat Waltham St Lawrence (7) 148 by 48 runs.

P W T L A/C Ps Av West Reading 13 10 0 1 1 349 31.7 Waltham St Law 13 8 0 3 1 288 26.1 Shinfield 12 6 1 2 3 226 25.1 Reading Lions 13 7 0 3 3 250 25.0 Earley 11 4 1 4 2 174 19.3 Crow & CW 13 4 0 6 3 179 17.9 Warfield 13 4 0 7 2 184 16.7 Peppard SR 13 4 0 6 3 165 16.5 Farley Hill 13 1 2 9 0 129 10.7 Woodley 12 1 0 8 2 73 8.1

BCL Division 2 West

Checkendon (37) 117-3 beat Falkland Development (2) 116 by seven wickets; Peppard Stoke Row 3rds (37) 190-6 beat Mortimer West End 2nds (7) 185-8 by four wickets; West Reading 3rds (34) 193-9 beat Reading United (9) 150 by 43 runs; Silchester (35) 205-9 beat Theale and Tilehurst 4ths (80 189 by 16 runs; Purley 3rds (35) 174 beat Welford Park 2nds (5) 81 by 93 runs.