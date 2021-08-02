Monday, 02 August 2021

HOME COUNTIES PREMIER LEAGUE

Division 1

Aston Rowant (25) 122-6 beat Thame Town (7) 121 by four wickets; Datchet (25) 189-5 beat Banbury (7) 188 by five wickets; Henley (25) 216-3 beat Buckingham Town (6) 213-9 by seven wickets; High Wycombe (15) 216 tied with Tring Park (15) 216-7; Oxford (16) 252-7 drew with Finchampstead (9) 220-9.

P

W

L

D

A/C

B

Ps

High Wycombe

12

7

0

2

2

24

216

Banbury

12

6

2

1

3

24

185

Datchet

12

6

3

2

1

29

180

Henley

12

6

1

4

1

30

178

Aston Rowant

12

4

4

1

3

34

155

Buckingham T

12

5

3

2

2

22

154

Oxford

12

3

6

2

1

49

131

Finchampstead

12

2

6

2

2

54

106

Thame Town

12

1

8

1

2

39

79

Tring Park

12

0

7

1

3

40

76

Division 2

Amersham (14) 269-9 drew with Burnham (9) 244-8; Great Brickhill (25) 216-9 beat Wokingham (4) 80 by 136 runs; Oxford Downs (25) 138-5 beat Harefield (6) 137 by five wickets; Slough (25) 212-3 bat Horspath (6) 211-8 by seven wickets; Chesham (25) 223 beat Wargrave (6) 127 by 96 runs.

P

W

L

D

A/C

B

Ps

Slough

12

8

1

1

2

11

216

Oxford Downs

12

7

3

0

2

14

191

Amersham

12

7

4

1

0

29

191

Great Brickhill

12

5

5

1

1

45

169

Wargrave

12

5

5

1

1

36

155

Wokingham

12

4

4

1

3

34

148

Horspath

12

4

6

0

2

36

143

Chesham

12

4

6

0

2

28

135

Harefield

12

4

6

1

1

36

130

Burnham

12

1

9

2

0

80

109

MORRANT THAMES VALLEY LEAGUE

Division 2A

Henley 2nds (25) 165-7 beat Chesham 2nds (9) 164 by three wickets; Datchet 2nds (70 141 lost to Hayes (25) 228 by 87 runs; Marlow (25) 105-4 beat Tring Park 2nds (4) 103 by six wickets; Maidenhead and Bray (25) 174 beat Hounslow and Whitton (5) 59 by 115 runs; Amersham 2nds (25) 115-5 beat Kew (4) 111 by five wickets.

P

W

D

L

A/C

B

Ps

Henley 2

12

9

1

1

1

19

239

Marlow

12

9

1

1

1

14

234

Chesham 2

12

7

1

3

1

33

209

Kew

12

6

0

4

2

21

179

Tring Park 2

12

3

3

5

1

76

152

Amersham 2

12

3

1

5

3

40

136

Datchet 2

12

3

3

6

0

70

134

Hounslow & W

12

3

2

7

0

62

131

Maid & Bray

12

2

2

6

2

62

126

Hayes

12

2

0

9

1

42

91

Division 2B

Reading (7) 152 lost to Thatcham Town (25) 179-8 by 27 runs; Hurst (25) 99-1 beat Bagshot (0) 98 by nine wickets; Wokingham 2nds (8) 226-6 drew with Kidmore End (13) 241-7; Finchampstead 2nds (25) 207-3 beat Fleet (11) 203-6 by seven wickets; Eversley (25) 263-8 beat Binfield (14) 262-9 by two wickets.

P

W

D

L

A/C

B

Ps

Eversley

12

7

1

2

2

35

218

Reading

12

7

2

1

2

31

211

Finchampstead 2

12

7

1

2

2

18

198

Binfield

12

4

2

4

2

60

168

Thatcham Town

12

4

2

5

1

57

158

Hurst

12

4

3

3

2

42

153

Fleet

12

3

0

8

1

59

138

Wokingham 2

12

3

3

4

2

54

137

Kidmore End

12

1

1

7

2

67

125

Bagshot

12

2

1

6

2

54

118

Division 4A

Newbury (25) 126 beat Wargrave 2ns (6) 90 by 36 runs; Wokingham 3rds (26) 101-4 beat Bagshot 2nds (5) 100 by six wickets; Falkland 2nds (13) 240-3 drew with Reading 2nds (6) 209-7; Eversley 2nds (16) 228-9 drew with Purley (9) 179-9; Theale and Tilehurst (25) 189 beat Maidenhead and Bray 2nds (8) 165 by 24 runs.

P

W

D

L

A/C

B

Ps

Theale & Tile

12

8

1

1

1

19

232

Wargrave 2

12

8

1

3

0

31

228

Wokingham 3

12

6

0

5

1

39

194

Maid & Bray 2

12

6

0

5

1

36

191

Falkland 2

12

5

2

3

2

52

188

Purley

12

5

1

3

2

21

175

Newbury

12

5

1

5

1

36

169

Reading 2

12

4

3

3

2

39

153

Eversley 2

12

1

1

10

0

97

132

Bagshot 2

12

1

0

11

0

65

98

Division 4B

Marlow 2nds (26) 264-3 beat Hillingdon Manor (7) 203 by 61 runs; Harpsden (26) 205-4 beat Taplow 2nds (13) 204 by six wickets; Beaconsfield 2nds (26) 188-3 beat Chalfont St Giles (10) 187-8 by seven wickets; Cookham Dean 2nds (26) 154-2 beat Kew 2nds (7) 153-8 by eight wickets; Ruislip (9) 171 lost to Ickenham 2nds (26) 173 by two runs.

P

W

D

L

A/C

B

Ps

Harpsden

12

8

1

0

3

15

238

Ickenham 2

12

7

2

0

2

31

226

Chalfont St Giles

12

6

1

4

1

38

200

Beaconsfield 2

12

5

1

3

2

45

197

Cookham Dean 2

12

5

0

4

3

31

179

Hillingdon M

12

4

0

7

1

56

165

Ruislip

12

3

0

5

4

48

150

Marlow 2

12

3

1

6

2

43

139

Kew 2

12

3

1

8

0

52

125

Taplow 2

12

1

1

8

2

52

99

Division 5B

Slough 4ths (25) 204 beat Royal Ascot 2nds (8) 159 by 45 runs; Henley 3rds (8) 160 lost to Boyne Hill 3rds (25) 164 by four runs; Thatcham Town 2nds 925) 167 beat Bracknell (5) 58 by 109 runs; Bradfield (25) 185 beat Binfield 2nds (8) 138 by 47 runs; Purley 2nds (26) 234-5 beat Farnham Common 2nds (12) 230 by five wickets.

P

W

D

L

A/C

B

Ps

Thatcham Town 2

12

8

1

1

2

19

224

Henley 3

12

8

1

3

0

32

223

Purley 2

12

5

2

3

1

39

190

Bracknell

12

6

1

4

1

30

180

Binfield 2

12

5

2

4

1

44

177

Royal Ascot 2

12

4

2

4

2

56

174

Bradfield

12

4

1

6

1

45

148

Boyne Hill 3

12

3

2

6

1

56

135

Slough 4

12

2

2

6

1

63

132

Farnham C 2

12

2

0

10

0

65

112

Division 6A

Wargrave 3rds (25) 131-3 beat Eastcote 4ths (5) 129 by seven wickets; Chenies and Latimer (13) 277-2 drew with High Wycombe 4ths (3) 147-7; Barnes Wild Geese (0) 65 lost to Chesham 3rds (25) 229-1 by 164 rns; Hayes 3rds (25) 130-7 beat Kew 3rds (7) 129 by three wickets; Hounslow and Whitton 2nds (9) 210 lost to Windsor 2nds (25) 275-9 by 65 runs.

P

W

D

L

A/C

B

Ps

Hayes 3

12

7

0

3

2

26

221

Chesham 3

12

6

2

2

2

46

214

Wargrave 3

12

7

1

2

2

23

210

Chenies & Lat

12

6

1

1

3

19

199

Hounslow & W 2

12

4

1

5

1

49

168

Windsor 2

12

4

1

4

3

31

153

Kew 3

12

3

1

6

2

44

133

Eastcote 4

12

2

2

6

2

45

110

High Wycombe 4

12

1

3

5

3

54

97

Barnes WG

12

2

0

8

2

31

90

Division 7A

Kidmore End 2nds (22) 254-5 beat Cove 3rds (7) 151 by 103 runs; Wokingham 4ths (23) 123-2 beat Eversley 3rds (3) 120 by eight wickets; Newbury 2nds (22) 184-5 beat Maidenhead and Bray 3rds (8) 183-9 by five wickets; Binfield 3rds (23) 121-1 beat Royal Ascot 3rds (4) 120 by nine wickets; Reading 3rds (22) 207-4 beat Bradfield 2nds (7) 189-7 by 18 runs.

P

W

D

L

A/C

B

Ps

Wokingham 4

12

10

0

1

1

9

238

Eversley 3

12

9

0

2

1

13

218

Kidmore End 2

12

8

0

2

2

8

198

Newbury 2

12

6

0

5

1

36

176

Binfield 3

12

5

0

5

2

34

163

Maid & Bray 3

12

4

0

6

1

43

160

Reading 3

12

4

0

7

1

43

138

Royal Ascot 3

12

3

0

8

1

48

131

Cove 3

12

2

0

6

3

42

102

Bradfield 2

12

1

0

10

1

49

78

Division 9A

NPL 3rds (22) 175-5 beat Cookham Dean 4ths (7) 172-6 by five wickets; Fleet 3rds (22) 122-8 beat Kidmore End 3rds (7) 119 by two wickets; Yateley 2nds (9) 127 lost to Wargrave 4ths (22) 130 by three runs; Sonning 3rds (11) 186-7 lost to Wokingham 6ths (22) 189-9 by one wicket; Royal Ascot 4ths (7) v Kew 4ths (22), cancelled by Royal Ascot 4ths.

P

W

T

L

A/C

B

Ps

Kidmore End 3

12

8

0

2

2

14

204

Sonning 3

12

7

0

2

3

21

196

Wokingham 6

12

7

0

2

3

12

187

Cookham Dean 4

12

5

0

6

1

48

165

Royal Ascot 4

12

5

0

4

3

23

156

NPL 3

12

5

1

5

1

28

156

Wargrave 4

12

4

0

6

2

44

146

Kew 4

12

3

0

7

2

43

138

Fleet 3

12

3

1

5

3

27

129

Yateley 2

12

1

0

9

2

54

90

Division 10A

Sulhamstead and Ufton 3rds (22) 297-9 beat Eversley 5ths (8) 107 by 144 runs (ARR method); Bradfield 3rds (22) 123-8 beat Kidmore End 4ths (7) 120-8 by two wickets; Wokingham Oaks and Acorns (15) 170-5 tied with Reading 4ths (15) 170; Newbury 3rds (22) 188-9 beat Sonning 4ths (10) 156-6 by 32 runs.

P

W

T

L

A/C

B

Ps

Sulham & Ufton 3

11

9

0

1

1

8

213

Sonning 4

11

4

0

4

3

34

158

Reading 4

10

5

1

1

2

9

155

Binfield 4

10

5

0

4

1

34

152

Newbury 3

11

4

0

3

3

19

150

Eversley 5

11

3

0

5

3

25

112

Bradfield 3

11

2

0

5

3

25

100

Woking O&A

10

1

1

4

4

22

87

Kidmore End 4

11

2

0

8

0

44

83

BERKSHIRE, CHILTERNS AND MID BUCKS LEAGUE

Championship

Ballinger Waggoners (40) 183 beat Ley Hill (10) 132 by 51 runs; Braywood (40) 152-7 beat Downley (13) 151 by three wickets; Great Kingshill (39) 221-7 beat Littlewick Green (9) 160 by 61 runs; Peppard Stoke Row (40) 83-4 beat West Reading (7) 79 by six wickets; Shinfield (40) 224 beat Holmer Green (16) 184 by 39 runs.

P

W

L

T

NR

Ps

Peppard SR

13

10

1

0

2

437

Braywood

13

8

2

0

3

374

Downley

13

6

5

0

2

330

Holmer Green

13

5

6

0

2

323

Great Kingshil

13

6

5

0

2

319

Ley Hill

13

5

6

0

2

310

Shinfield

13

5

6

0

2

273

West Reading

13

5

8

0

0

269

Littlewick Green

13

4

9

0

0

260

Ballinger Wag

13

3

9

0

1

242

CMB Premiership

Denham (35) 69-0 beat Pinkneys Green (0) 68-8 by 10 wickets; Knotty Green (9) 227-6 drew with Cadmore End (21) 288-7; Monks Risborough (35) 240 beat The Lee (7) 143 by 97 runs.

P

W

D

L

NR

Ps

Cadmore End

10

6

3

0

1

275

Penn & TG

10

6

1

3

0

242

Knotty Green

11

5

1

4

1

228

Monks Ris

10

4

1

3

2

201

Pinkneys Green

11

4

0

4

3

194

Denham

10

3

1

3

3

168

The Lee

10

1

1

6

2

114

Hurley

10

1

0

7

2

99

Chiltern Division 1

Braywood 2nds (24) 272 drew with Chalfont St Giles 2nds (13) 232-9; Harpsden 2nds (7) 211-8 drew with Little Marlow (23) 293-5; Emmbrook and Bearwood (35) 73-1 beat Littlewick Green 2nds (1) 69 by nine wickets; Holyport (35) 240-8 beat Ruislip Victoria (0) 177 by 63 runs; Knotty Green 2nds (35) 198-54 beat Winchmore Hill (4) 197-9 by five wickets.

P

W

D

L

NR

Ps

Emmbrook &B

12

8

1

0

3

319

Holyport

13

6

3

4

0

277

Knotty Green 2

12

6

1

4

1

274

Braywood 2

13

5

3

2

3

274

Harpsden 2

13

6

3

2

2

272

Little Marlow

13

4

3

4

2

260

Ruislip Victoria

13

4

0

7

2

204

Chalfont St G 2

13

4

3

5

1

198

Winchmore Hill

13

2

3

6

2

177

Littlewick Gr 2

13

0

0

11

2

55

Chiltern Division 2

Emmbrook and Bearwood 2nds (35) 213 beat Penn and Tylers Green 2nds (5) 82 by 131 runs; Knotty Green 3rds (35) 135 beat Holyport 2nds (7) 103 by 32 runs; Hurley 2nds (35) 55-0 beat Phoenix Old Boys (0) 53 by 10 wickets; Little Marlow 2nds (35) 281-4 beat The Lee 2nds (5) 160 by 121 runs; Denham 2ns (35) 267-3 beat Pinkneys Green 2nds (5) 185 by 82 runs.

P

W

D

L

NR

Ps

Denham 2

13

9

1

1

2

372

Knotty Green 3

13

8

1

2

1

330

Pinkneys Gr 2

13

7

1

4

1

299

Holyport 2

13

5

2

3

2

282

Hurley 2

13

3

3

4

3

209

Emm & Ber 2

12

4

1

5

2

207

Little Marlow 2

13

3

2

5

3

189

Penn & TG 2

13

1

2

8

1

161

The Lee 2

12

2

2

4

2

157

Phoenix OB

13

1

1

7

3

103

BCL Premier Division

Woodley (33) 195-6 beat Farley Hill (9) 192-9 by four wickets; Goring (365) 122-4 beat Twyford and Ruscobme (3) 119 by six wickets; Stratfield Turgis/Hartley Wespall (33) 199 beat Sandhurst (9) 145-8 by 54 runs; Woodcote (37) 109-6 beat Welford Park (4) 107 by four wickets.

P

W

T

L

A/C

PS

Av

Woodcote

12

8

0

2

2

301

30.1

Farley Hill

12

8

0

4

0

315

26.2

Crow & CW

12

6

0

2

4

210

26.2

Mortimer WE

12

6

0

3

3

220

24.4

Sandhurst

13

6

0

5

2

253

23.0

Woodley

13

5

0

5

3

191

19.1

Stratfield T/HW

12

5

0

6

1

207

18.8

Goring

13

4

0

7

2

176

16.0

Welford Park

13

2

0

7

4

99

11.0

Twyford & Rus

12

1

0

10

1

90

8.1

BCL Division 1

Crowthorne and Crown Wood 2nds (35) 203-7 beat Peppard Stoke Row 2nds (7) 136 by 67 runs; Woodley 2nds (33) 240 beat Farley Hill 2nds (9) 193-7 by 47 runs; Earley (35) 218-8 beat Reading Lions (4) 90 by 128 runs; Shinfield 2nds (33) 102-6 beat Warfield (6)101 by four wickets; West Reading 2nds (34) 196 beat Waltham St Lawrence (7) 148 by 48 runs.

P

W

T

L

A/C

Ps

Av

West Reading

13

10

0

1

1

349

31.7

Waltham St Law

13

8

0

3

1

288

26.1

Shinfield

12

6

1

2

3

226

25.1

Reading Lions

13

7

0

3

3

250

25.0

Earley

11

4

1

4

2

174

19.3

Crow & CW

13

4

0

6

3

179

17.9

Warfield

13

4

0

7

2

184

16.7

Peppard SR

13

4

0

6

3

165

16.5

Farley Hill

13

1

2

9

0

129

10.7

Woodley

12

1

0

8

2

73

8.1

BCL Division 2 West

Checkendon (37) 117-3 beat Falkland Development (2) 116 by seven wickets; Peppard Stoke Row 3rds (37) 190-6 beat Mortimer West End 2nds (7) 185-8 by four wickets; West Reading 3rds (34) 193-9 beat Reading United (9) 150 by 43 runs; Silchester (35) 205-9 beat Theale and Tilehurst 4ths (80 189 by 16 runs; Purley 3rds (35) 174 beat Welford Park 2nds (5) 81 by 93 runs.

P

W

T

L

A/C

Ps

Av

Silchester

12

10

0

1

1

340

30.9

Reading United

13

8

0

2

3

302

30.2

Checkendon

12

7

0

2

3

271

30.1

Purley

13

7

0

3

3

255

25.5

West Reading

12

6

0

3

3

221

24.5

Falkland

13

6

0

4

3

220

22.0

Peppard SR

12

2

0

8

2

133

13.3

Welford Park

13

2

0

8

3

96

9.6

Mortimer WE

13

1

0

9

3

86

8.6

Theale and Tile

13

1

0

10

2

85

7.7

