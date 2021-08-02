MORE than £100,000 has now been raised to rebuild ... [more]
Monday, 02 August 2021
HOME COUNTIES PREMIER LEAGUE
Division 1
Aston Rowant (25) 122-6 beat Thame Town (7) 121 by four wickets; Datchet (25) 189-5 beat Banbury (7) 188 by five wickets; Henley (25) 216-3 beat Buckingham Town (6) 213-9 by seven wickets; High Wycombe (15) 216 tied with Tring Park (15) 216-7; Oxford (16) 252-7 drew with Finchampstead (9) 220-9.
|
P
|
W
|
L
|
D
|
A/C
|
B
|
Ps
|
High Wycombe
|
12
|
7
|
0
|
2
|
2
|
24
|
216
|
Banbury
|
12
|
6
|
2
|
1
|
3
|
24
|
185
|
Datchet
|
12
|
6
|
3
|
2
|
1
|
29
|
180
|
Henley
|
12
|
6
|
1
|
4
|
1
|
30
|
178
|
Aston Rowant
|
12
|
4
|
4
|
1
|
3
|
34
|
155
|
Buckingham T
|
12
|
5
|
3
|
2
|
2
|
22
|
154
|
Oxford
|
12
|
3
|
6
|
2
|
1
|
49
|
131
|
Finchampstead
|
12
|
2
|
6
|
2
|
2
|
54
|
106
|
Thame Town
|
12
|
1
|
8
|
1
|
2
|
39
|
79
|
Tring Park
|
12
|
0
|
7
|
1
|
3
|
40
|
76
Division 2
Amersham (14) 269-9 drew with Burnham (9) 244-8; Great Brickhill (25) 216-9 beat Wokingham (4) 80 by 136 runs; Oxford Downs (25) 138-5 beat Harefield (6) 137 by five wickets; Slough (25) 212-3 bat Horspath (6) 211-8 by seven wickets; Chesham (25) 223 beat Wargrave (6) 127 by 96 runs.
|
P
|
W
|
L
|
D
|
A/C
|
B
|
Ps
|
Slough
|
12
|
8
|
1
|
1
|
2
|
11
|
216
|
Oxford Downs
|
12
|
7
|
3
|
0
|
2
|
14
|
191
|
Amersham
|
12
|
7
|
4
|
1
|
0
|
29
|
191
|
Great Brickhill
|
12
|
5
|
5
|
1
|
1
|
45
|
169
|
Wargrave
|
12
|
5
|
5
|
1
|
1
|
36
|
155
|
Wokingham
|
12
|
4
|
4
|
1
|
3
|
34
|
148
|
Horspath
|
12
|
4
|
6
|
0
|
2
|
36
|
143
|
Chesham
|
12
|
4
|
6
|
0
|
2
|
28
|
135
|
Harefield
|
12
|
4
|
6
|
1
|
1
|
36
|
130
|
Burnham
|
12
|
1
|
9
|
2
|
0
|
80
|
109
MORRANT THAMES VALLEY LEAGUE
Division 2A
Henley 2nds (25) 165-7 beat Chesham 2nds (9) 164 by three wickets; Datchet 2nds (70 141 lost to Hayes (25) 228 by 87 runs; Marlow (25) 105-4 beat Tring Park 2nds (4) 103 by six wickets; Maidenhead and Bray (25) 174 beat Hounslow and Whitton (5) 59 by 115 runs; Amersham 2nds (25) 115-5 beat Kew (4) 111 by five wickets.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
B
|
Ps
|
Henley 2
|
12
|
9
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
19
|
239
|
Marlow
|
12
|
9
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
14
|
234
|
Chesham 2
|
12
|
7
|
1
|
3
|
1
|
33
|
209
|
Kew
|
12
|
6
|
0
|
4
|
2
|
21
|
179
|
Tring Park 2
|
12
|
3
|
3
|
5
|
1
|
76
|
152
|
Amersham 2
|
12
|
3
|
1
|
5
|
3
|
40
|
136
|
Datchet 2
|
12
|
3
|
3
|
6
|
0
|
70
|
134
|
Hounslow & W
|
12
|
3
|
2
|
7
|
0
|
62
|
131
|
Maid & Bray
|
12
|
2
|
2
|
6
|
2
|
62
|
126
|
Hayes
|
12
|
2
|
0
|
9
|
1
|
42
|
91
Division 2B
Reading (7) 152 lost to Thatcham Town (25) 179-8 by 27 runs; Hurst (25) 99-1 beat Bagshot (0) 98 by nine wickets; Wokingham 2nds (8) 226-6 drew with Kidmore End (13) 241-7; Finchampstead 2nds (25) 207-3 beat Fleet (11) 203-6 by seven wickets; Eversley (25) 263-8 beat Binfield (14) 262-9 by two wickets.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
B
|
Ps
|
Eversley
|
12
|
7
|
1
|
2
|
2
|
35
|
218
|
Reading
|
12
|
7
|
2
|
1
|
2
|
31
|
211
|
Finchampstead 2
|
12
|
7
|
1
|
2
|
2
|
18
|
198
|
Binfield
|
12
|
4
|
2
|
4
|
2
|
60
|
168
|
Thatcham Town
|
12
|
4
|
2
|
5
|
1
|
57
|
158
|
Hurst
|
12
|
4
|
3
|
3
|
2
|
42
|
153
|
Fleet
|
12
|
3
|
0
|
8
|
1
|
59
|
138
|
Wokingham 2
|
12
|
3
|
3
|
4
|
2
|
54
|
137
|
Kidmore End
|
12
|
1
|
1
|
7
|
2
|
67
|
125
|
Bagshot
|
12
|
2
|
1
|
6
|
2
|
54
|
118
Division 4A
Newbury (25) 126 beat Wargrave 2ns (6) 90 by 36 runs; Wokingham 3rds (26) 101-4 beat Bagshot 2nds (5) 100 by six wickets; Falkland 2nds (13) 240-3 drew with Reading 2nds (6) 209-7; Eversley 2nds (16) 228-9 drew with Purley (9) 179-9; Theale and Tilehurst (25) 189 beat Maidenhead and Bray 2nds (8) 165 by 24 runs.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
B
|
Ps
|
Theale & Tile
|
12
|
8
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
19
|
232
|
Wargrave 2
|
12
|
8
|
1
|
3
|
0
|
31
|
228
|
Wokingham 3
|
12
|
6
|
0
|
5
|
1
|
39
|
194
|
Maid & Bray 2
|
12
|
6
|
0
|
5
|
1
|
36
|
191
|
Falkland 2
|
12
|
5
|
2
|
3
|
2
|
52
|
188
|
Purley
|
12
|
5
|
1
|
3
|
2
|
21
|
175
|
Newbury
|
12
|
5
|
1
|
5
|
1
|
36
|
169
|
Reading 2
|
12
|
4
|
3
|
3
|
2
|
39
|
153
|
Eversley 2
|
12
|
1
|
1
|
10
|
0
|
97
|
132
|
Bagshot 2
|
12
|
1
|
0
|
11
|
0
|
65
|
98
Division 4B
Marlow 2nds (26) 264-3 beat Hillingdon Manor (7) 203 by 61 runs; Harpsden (26) 205-4 beat Taplow 2nds (13) 204 by six wickets; Beaconsfield 2nds (26) 188-3 beat Chalfont St Giles (10) 187-8 by seven wickets; Cookham Dean 2nds (26) 154-2 beat Kew 2nds (7) 153-8 by eight wickets; Ruislip (9) 171 lost to Ickenham 2nds (26) 173 by two runs.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
B
|
Ps
|
Harpsden
|
12
|
8
|
1
|
0
|
3
|
15
|
238
|
Ickenham 2
|
12
|
7
|
2
|
0
|
2
|
31
|
226
|
Chalfont St Giles
|
12
|
6
|
1
|
4
|
1
|
38
|
200
|
Beaconsfield 2
|
12
|
5
|
1
|
3
|
2
|
45
|
197
|
Cookham Dean 2
|
12
|
5
|
0
|
4
|
3
|
31
|
179
|
Hillingdon M
|
12
|
4
|
0
|
7
|
1
|
56
|
165
|
Ruislip
|
12
|
3
|
0
|
5
|
4
|
48
|
150
|
Marlow 2
|
12
|
3
|
1
|
6
|
2
|
43
|
139
|
Kew 2
|
12
|
3
|
1
|
8
|
0
|
52
|
125
|
Taplow 2
|
12
|
1
|
1
|
8
|
2
|
52
|
99
Division 5B
Slough 4ths (25) 204 beat Royal Ascot 2nds (8) 159 by 45 runs; Henley 3rds (8) 160 lost to Boyne Hill 3rds (25) 164 by four runs; Thatcham Town 2nds 925) 167 beat Bracknell (5) 58 by 109 runs; Bradfield (25) 185 beat Binfield 2nds (8) 138 by 47 runs; Purley 2nds (26) 234-5 beat Farnham Common 2nds (12) 230 by five wickets.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
B
|
Ps
|
Thatcham Town 2
|
12
|
8
|
1
|
1
|
2
|
19
|
224
|
Henley 3
|
12
|
8
|
1
|
3
|
0
|
32
|
223
|
Purley 2
|
12
|
5
|
2
|
3
|
1
|
39
|
190
|
Bracknell
|
12
|
6
|
1
|
4
|
1
|
30
|
180
|
Binfield 2
|
12
|
5
|
2
|
4
|
1
|
44
|
177
|
Royal Ascot 2
|
12
|
4
|
2
|
4
|
2
|
56
|
174
|
Bradfield
|
12
|
4
|
1
|
6
|
1
|
45
|
148
|
Boyne Hill 3
|
12
|
3
|
2
|
6
|
1
|
56
|
135
|
Slough 4
|
12
|
2
|
2
|
6
|
1
|
63
|
132
|
Farnham C 2
|
12
|
2
|
0
|
10
|
0
|
65
|
112
Division 6A
Wargrave 3rds (25) 131-3 beat Eastcote 4ths (5) 129 by seven wickets; Chenies and Latimer (13) 277-2 drew with High Wycombe 4ths (3) 147-7; Barnes Wild Geese (0) 65 lost to Chesham 3rds (25) 229-1 by 164 rns; Hayes 3rds (25) 130-7 beat Kew 3rds (7) 129 by three wickets; Hounslow and Whitton 2nds (9) 210 lost to Windsor 2nds (25) 275-9 by 65 runs.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
B
|
Ps
|
Hayes 3
|
12
|
7
|
0
|
3
|
2
|
26
|
221
|
Chesham 3
|
12
|
6
|
2
|
2
|
2
|
46
|
214
|
Wargrave 3
|
12
|
7
|
1
|
2
|
2
|
23
|
210
|
Chenies & Lat
|
12
|
6
|
1
|
1
|
3
|
19
|
199
|
Hounslow & W 2
|
12
|
4
|
1
|
5
|
1
|
49
|
168
|
Windsor 2
|
12
|
4
|
1
|
4
|
3
|
31
|
153
|
Kew 3
|
12
|
3
|
1
|
6
|
2
|
44
|
133
|
Eastcote 4
|
12
|
2
|
2
|
6
|
2
|
45
|
110
|
High Wycombe 4
|
12
|
1
|
3
|
5
|
3
|
54
|
97
|
Barnes WG
|
12
|
2
|
0
|
8
|
2
|
31
|
90
Division 7A
Kidmore End 2nds (22) 254-5 beat Cove 3rds (7) 151 by 103 runs; Wokingham 4ths (23) 123-2 beat Eversley 3rds (3) 120 by eight wickets; Newbury 2nds (22) 184-5 beat Maidenhead and Bray 3rds (8) 183-9 by five wickets; Binfield 3rds (23) 121-1 beat Royal Ascot 3rds (4) 120 by nine wickets; Reading 3rds (22) 207-4 beat Bradfield 2nds (7) 189-7 by 18 runs.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
B
|
Ps
|
Wokingham 4
|
12
|
10
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
9
|
238
|
Eversley 3
|
12
|
9
|
0
|
2
|
1
|
13
|
218
|
Kidmore End 2
|
12
|
8
|
0
|
2
|
2
|
8
|
198
|
Newbury 2
|
12
|
6
|
0
|
5
|
1
|
36
|
176
|
Binfield 3
|
12
|
5
|
0
|
5
|
2
|
34
|
163
|
Maid & Bray 3
|
12
|
4
|
0
|
6
|
1
|
43
|
160
|
Reading 3
|
12
|
4
|
0
|
7
|
1
|
43
|
138
|
Royal Ascot 3
|
12
|
3
|
0
|
8
|
1
|
48
|
131
|
Cove 3
|
12
|
2
|
0
|
6
|
3
|
42
|
102
|
Bradfield 2
|
12
|
1
|
0
|
10
|
1
|
49
|
78
Division 9A
NPL 3rds (22) 175-5 beat Cookham Dean 4ths (7) 172-6 by five wickets; Fleet 3rds (22) 122-8 beat Kidmore End 3rds (7) 119 by two wickets; Yateley 2nds (9) 127 lost to Wargrave 4ths (22) 130 by three runs; Sonning 3rds (11) 186-7 lost to Wokingham 6ths (22) 189-9 by one wicket; Royal Ascot 4ths (7) v Kew 4ths (22), cancelled by Royal Ascot 4ths.
|
P
|
W
|
T
|
L
|
A/C
|
B
|
Ps
|
Kidmore End 3
|
12
|
8
|
0
|
2
|
2
|
14
|
204
|
Sonning 3
|
12
|
7
|
0
|
2
|
3
|
21
|
196
|
Wokingham 6
|
12
|
7
|
0
|
2
|
3
|
12
|
187
|
Cookham Dean 4
|
12
|
5
|
0
|
6
|
1
|
48
|
165
|
Royal Ascot 4
|
12
|
5
|
0
|
4
|
3
|
23
|
156
|
NPL 3
|
12
|
5
|
1
|
5
|
1
|
28
|
156
|
Wargrave 4
|
12
|
4
|
0
|
6
|
2
|
44
|
146
|
Kew 4
|
12
|
3
|
0
|
7
|
2
|
43
|
138
|
Fleet 3
|
12
|
3
|
1
|
5
|
3
|
27
|
129
|
Yateley 2
|
12
|
1
|
0
|
9
|
2
|
54
|
90
Division 10A
Sulhamstead and Ufton 3rds (22) 297-9 beat Eversley 5ths (8) 107 by 144 runs (ARR method); Bradfield 3rds (22) 123-8 beat Kidmore End 4ths (7) 120-8 by two wickets; Wokingham Oaks and Acorns (15) 170-5 tied with Reading 4ths (15) 170; Newbury 3rds (22) 188-9 beat Sonning 4ths (10) 156-6 by 32 runs.
|
P
|
W
|
T
|
L
|
A/C
|
B
|
Ps
|
Sulham & Ufton 3
|
11
|
9
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
8
|
213
|
Sonning 4
|
11
|
4
|
0
|
4
|
3
|
34
|
158
|
Reading 4
|
10
|
5
|
1
|
1
|
2
|
9
|
155
|
Binfield 4
|
10
|
5
|
0
|
4
|
1
|
34
|
152
|
Newbury 3
|
11
|
4
|
0
|
3
|
3
|
19
|
150
|
Eversley 5
|
11
|
3
|
0
|
5
|
3
|
25
|
112
|
Bradfield 3
|
11
|
2
|
0
|
5
|
3
|
25
|
100
|
Woking O&A
|
10
|
1
|
1
|
4
|
4
|
22
|
87
|
Kidmore End 4
|
11
|
2
|
0
|
8
|
0
|
44
|
83
BERKSHIRE, CHILTERNS AND MID BUCKS LEAGUE
Championship
Ballinger Waggoners (40) 183 beat Ley Hill (10) 132 by 51 runs; Braywood (40) 152-7 beat Downley (13) 151 by three wickets; Great Kingshill (39) 221-7 beat Littlewick Green (9) 160 by 61 runs; Peppard Stoke Row (40) 83-4 beat West Reading (7) 79 by six wickets; Shinfield (40) 224 beat Holmer Green (16) 184 by 39 runs.
|
P
|
W
|
L
|
T
|
NR
|
Ps
|
Peppard SR
|
13
|
10
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
437
|
Braywood
|
13
|
8
|
2
|
0
|
3
|
374
|
Downley
|
13
|
6
|
5
|
0
|
2
|
330
|
Holmer Green
|
13
|
5
|
6
|
0
|
2
|
323
|
Great Kingshil
|
13
|
6
|
5
|
0
|
2
|
319
|
Ley Hill
|
13
|
5
|
6
|
0
|
2
|
310
|
Shinfield
|
13
|
5
|
6
|
0
|
2
|
273
|
West Reading
|
13
|
5
|
8
|
0
|
0
|
269
|
Littlewick Green
|
13
|
4
|
9
|
0
|
0
|
260
|
Ballinger Wag
|
13
|
3
|
9
|
0
|
1
|
242
CMB Premiership
Denham (35) 69-0 beat Pinkneys Green (0) 68-8 by 10 wickets; Knotty Green (9) 227-6 drew with Cadmore End (21) 288-7; Monks Risborough (35) 240 beat The Lee (7) 143 by 97 runs.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
NR
|
Ps
|
Cadmore End
|
10
|
6
|
3
|
0
|
1
|
275
|
Penn & TG
|
10
|
6
|
1
|
3
|
0
|
242
|
Knotty Green
|
11
|
5
|
1
|
4
|
1
|
228
|
Monks Ris
|
10
|
4
|
1
|
3
|
2
|
201
|
Pinkneys Green
|
11
|
4
|
0
|
4
|
3
|
194
|
Denham
|
10
|
3
|
1
|
3
|
3
|
168
|
The Lee
|
10
|
1
|
1
|
6
|
2
|
114
|
Hurley
|
10
|
1
|
0
|
7
|
2
|
99
Chiltern Division 1
Braywood 2nds (24) 272 drew with Chalfont St Giles 2nds (13) 232-9; Harpsden 2nds (7) 211-8 drew with Little Marlow (23) 293-5; Emmbrook and Bearwood (35) 73-1 beat Littlewick Green 2nds (1) 69 by nine wickets; Holyport (35) 240-8 beat Ruislip Victoria (0) 177 by 63 runs; Knotty Green 2nds (35) 198-54 beat Winchmore Hill (4) 197-9 by five wickets.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
NR
|
Ps
|
Emmbrook &B
|
12
|
8
|
1
|
0
|
3
|
319
|
Holyport
|
13
|
6
|
3
|
4
|
0
|
277
|
Knotty Green 2
|
12
|
6
|
1
|
4
|
1
|
274
|
Braywood 2
|
13
|
5
|
3
|
2
|
3
|
274
|
Harpsden 2
|
13
|
6
|
3
|
2
|
2
|
272
|
Little Marlow
|
13
|
4
|
3
|
4
|
2
|
260
|
Ruislip Victoria
|
13
|
4
|
0
|
7
|
2
|
204
|
Chalfont St G 2
|
13
|
4
|
3
|
5
|
1
|
198
|
Winchmore Hill
|
13
|
2
|
3
|
6
|
2
|
177
|
Littlewick Gr 2
|
13
|
0
|
0
|
11
|
2
|
55
Chiltern Division 2
Emmbrook and Bearwood 2nds (35) 213 beat Penn and Tylers Green 2nds (5) 82 by 131 runs; Knotty Green 3rds (35) 135 beat Holyport 2nds (7) 103 by 32 runs; Hurley 2nds (35) 55-0 beat Phoenix Old Boys (0) 53 by 10 wickets; Little Marlow 2nds (35) 281-4 beat The Lee 2nds (5) 160 by 121 runs; Denham 2ns (35) 267-3 beat Pinkneys Green 2nds (5) 185 by 82 runs.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
NR
|
Ps
|
Denham 2
|
13
|
9
|
1
|
1
|
2
|
372
|
Knotty Green 3
|
13
|
8
|
1
|
2
|
1
|
330
|
Pinkneys Gr 2
|
13
|
7
|
1
|
4
|
1
|
299
|
Holyport 2
|
13
|
5
|
2
|
3
|
2
|
282
|
Hurley 2
|
13
|
3
|
3
|
4
|
3
|
209
|
Emm & Ber 2
|
12
|
4
|
1
|
5
|
2
|
207
|
Little Marlow 2
|
13
|
3
|
2
|
5
|
3
|
189
|
Penn & TG 2
|
13
|
1
|
2
|
8
|
1
|
161
|
The Lee 2
|
12
|
2
|
2
|
4
|
2
|
157
|
Phoenix OB
|
13
|
1
|
1
|
7
|
3
|
103
BCL Premier Division
Woodley (33) 195-6 beat Farley Hill (9) 192-9 by four wickets; Goring (365) 122-4 beat Twyford and Ruscobme (3) 119 by six wickets; Stratfield Turgis/Hartley Wespall (33) 199 beat Sandhurst (9) 145-8 by 54 runs; Woodcote (37) 109-6 beat Welford Park (4) 107 by four wickets.
|
P
|
W
|
T
|
L
|
A/C
|
PS
|
Av
|
Woodcote
|
12
|
8
|
0
|
2
|
2
|
301
|
30.1
|
Farley Hill
|
12
|
8
|
0
|
4
|
0
|
315
|
26.2
|
Crow & CW
|
12
|
6
|
0
|
2
|
4
|
210
|
26.2
|
Mortimer WE
|
12
|
6
|
0
|
3
|
3
|
220
|
24.4
|
Sandhurst
|
13
|
6
|
0
|
5
|
2
|
253
|
23.0
|
Woodley
|
13
|
5
|
0
|
5
|
3
|
191
|
19.1
|
Stratfield T/HW
|
12
|
5
|
0
|
6
|
1
|
207
|
18.8
|
Goring
|
13
|
4
|
0
|
7
|
2
|
176
|
16.0
|
Welford Park
|
13
|
2
|
0
|
7
|
4
|
99
|
11.0
|
Twyford & Rus
|
12
|
1
|
0
|
10
|
1
|
90
|
8.1
BCL Division 1
Crowthorne and Crown Wood 2nds (35) 203-7 beat Peppard Stoke Row 2nds (7) 136 by 67 runs; Woodley 2nds (33) 240 beat Farley Hill 2nds (9) 193-7 by 47 runs; Earley (35) 218-8 beat Reading Lions (4) 90 by 128 runs; Shinfield 2nds (33) 102-6 beat Warfield (6)101 by four wickets; West Reading 2nds (34) 196 beat Waltham St Lawrence (7) 148 by 48 runs.
|
P
|
W
|
T
|
L
|
A/C
|
Ps
|
Av
|
West Reading
|
13
|
10
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
349
|
31.7
|
Waltham St Law
|
13
|
8
|
0
|
3
|
1
|
288
|
26.1
|
Shinfield
|
12
|
6
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
226
|
25.1
|
Reading Lions
|
13
|
7
|
0
|
3
|
3
|
250
|
25.0
|
Earley
|
11
|
4
|
1
|
4
|
2
|
174
|
19.3
|
Crow & CW
|
13
|
4
|
0
|
6
|
3
|
179
|
17.9
|
Warfield
|
13
|
4
|
0
|
7
|
2
|
184
|
16.7
|
Peppard SR
|
13
|
4
|
0
|
6
|
3
|
165
|
16.5
|
Farley Hill
|
13
|
1
|
2
|
9
|
0
|
129
|
10.7
|
Woodley
|
12
|
1
|
0
|
8
|
2
|
73
|
8.1
BCL Division 2 West
Checkendon (37) 117-3 beat Falkland Development (2) 116 by seven wickets; Peppard Stoke Row 3rds (37) 190-6 beat Mortimer West End 2nds (7) 185-8 by four wickets; West Reading 3rds (34) 193-9 beat Reading United (9) 150 by 43 runs; Silchester (35) 205-9 beat Theale and Tilehurst 4ths (80 189 by 16 runs; Purley 3rds (35) 174 beat Welford Park 2nds (5) 81 by 93 runs.
|
P
|
W
|
T
|
L
|
A/C
|
Ps
|
Av
|
Silchester
|
12
|
10
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
340
|
30.9
|
Reading United
|
13
|
8
|
0
|
2
|
3
|
302
|
30.2
|
Checkendon
|
12
|
7
|
0
|
2
|
3
|
271
|
30.1
|
Purley
|
13
|
7
|
0
|
3
|
3
|
255
|
25.5
|
West Reading
|
12
|
6
|
0
|
3
|
3
|
221
|
24.5
|
Falkland
|
13
|
6
|
0
|
4
|
3
|
220
|
22.0
|
Peppard SR
|
12
|
2
|
0
|
8
|
2
|
133
|
13.3
|
Welford Park
|
13
|
2
|
0
|
8
|
3
|
96
|
9.6
|
Mortimer WE
|
13
|
1
|
0
|
9
|
3
|
86
|
8.6
|
Theale and Tile
|
13
|
1
|
0
|
10
|
2
|
85
|
7.7
02 August 2021
